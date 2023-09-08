Magny-Cours, FP1: Abandonment after Bassani crash

Record Superbike champion Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki) set the fastest time in the first free practice session at Magny-Cours, with Bonovo BMW rider Garrett Gerloff a strong second ahead of Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha).

For years, the World Superbike Championship has been held at Magny-Cours on the first weekend in October, and the teams and fans have regularly been plagued by rain, cold and fog.



This time it's completely different: the weather has been at the height of summer for days, and that's not expected to change over the weekend. At night it cools down to 15 degrees Celsius, but in the late afternoon the temperatures rise up to 35 degrees.

When the first free practice session started at 10.30 on Friday morning, the air was 28 degrees and the asphalt 36 degrees.



Record champion Jonathan Rea on the Kawasaki set the first notable best time after only a few laps with 1:36.900 min.



For orientation: The fastest race lap was set by the Northern Irishman in 2021 in the Superpole race in 1:36.374 min. Rea set the pole record in the same year with 1:35.683 min.

1:43 minutes before the end of the 45-minute session, practice was stopped after a terrible highsider by Axel Bassani (Motocorsa Ducati) in turn 7, leaving Rea with the fastest time. The Italian was lucky not to be hit by his Panigale V4R, which rolled over countless times. Bassani went to the medical centre as a precaution, where he was diagnosed with bruises on his right hand and left hip. The 24-year-old will be back in FP2 in the afternoon.

Garrett Gerloff from the German team Bonovo action BMW was a strong second, Yamaha star Toprak Razgatlioglu roared to third place.



World Champion Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Ducati) was an unimpressive sixth, Philipp Öttl from Team Go Eleven Ducati 13th.

The two Honda factory riders Xavier Vierge and Iker Lecuona are competing in France for the first time with a new chassis, but only finished 12th and 15th.



Swiss Dominique Aegerter (GRT Yamaha) was 14th.

Loris Baz (17th/Bonovo action) missed the first half hour due to technical problems on his BMW, Danilo Petrucci (10th/Barni Ducati) had a similar fate.



Due to the overlap with the MotoE World Championship in Misano, two regular riders are missing in Magny-Cours: Lucas Mahias is riding for Team Kawasaki Puccetti instead of Tito Rabat and Petronas Honda IDM rider Hannes Soomer instead of Eric Granado.

Results Superbike World Championship Magny-Cours, FP1:

1st Jonathan Rea (GB), Kawasaki, 1:36.900 min.

2nd Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +0.157 sec

3rd Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), Yamaha, +0.160

4th Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +0.242

5th Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +0.431

6th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +0.567

7th Michael Rinaldi (I), Ducati, +0.577

8th Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +0.735

9th Axel Bassani (I), Ducati, +0,762

10th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +0,844

11th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +0.978

12th Xavier Vierge (E), Honda, +1.168

13th Philipp Öttl (D), Ducati, +1.214

14th Dominique Aegerter (CH), Yamaha, +1.228

15th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +1.318

16th Lorenzo Baldassarri (I), Yamaha, +1.383

17th Loris Baz (F), BMW, +1.386

18th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +1.416

19th Bradley Ray (GB), Yamaha, +1.464

20th Isaac Vinales (E), Kawasaki, +2.126

21st Lucas Mahias (F), Kawasaki, +2.813

22nd Hannes Soomer (EST), Honda, +3.129

23rd Oliver König (CZ), Kawasaki, +3.571