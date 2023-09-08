Philipp Öttl ditched: Goal remains the SBK World Championship 2024

German Philipp Öttl will ride his second Superbike World Championship season for the Go Eleven Ducati team. For 2024, former MotoGP rider Andrea Iannone is given preference, Öttl has to look elsewhere.

Peter Öttl, five-time GP winner (80 and 125 cc), does not know at the moment which problem he should tackle and solve first. Because the father and manager of Philipp Öttl from the Go-Eleven Ducati team has to look for a new job for the junior and secondly replace the Japanese Ayumu Sasaki in his Liqui Moly Husqvarna Moto3 team because the title contender is moving up to the Moto2 World Championship within the team and will compete alongside Darryn Binder in 2024 instead of Lukas Tulovic. Öttl: "I've been looking through the list of rider candidates since spring, so far we haven't found a successor for Ayumu."

"I was expecting Philipp to lose his place at Go Eleven. They take Iannone because he might convince with strong performances and then come to a factory team in 2025. I've been looking for an SBK place for Philipp for weeks, so far we haven't found one. Ducati would like to keep him, but the customer teams are all taken," explained Peter Öttl.

Gigi Dall'Igna, General Manager at Ducati Corse, told SPEEDWEEK.com: "We have no say in the rider selection of Go Eleven." But Dall'Igna already admitted during the Spielberg GP in mid-August that he would like an SBK place for Iannone because of his MotoGP merits at Ducati.

Would a return to the Supersport World Championship be conceivable as a stopgap? Philipp finished third overall there in 2020 on Kawasaki. Peter Öttl at the Misano GP after a brief reflection: "We are looking for a place in the Superbike World Championship. Philipp can bring his previous sponsors with him."

A certain disillusionment can be seen in Peter Öttl in connection with Philipp's situation. Also a disappointment because of the mediocre results in 2023 and the only 15th World Championship place after 24 races and 56 points? "That you expect better results in the second Superbike season than in the first is clear," sighed Peter Öttl.



And what happens now? "At the moment, all I know is that every working day has 16 hours," sighed the 58-year-old Bavarian.