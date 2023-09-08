Magny-Cours, FP2: Heat, crashes and Rea best time

The second practice session of the World Superbike Championship in Magny-Cours was overshadowed by several crashes, with Dominique Aegerter (Yamaha) suffering an engine failure. Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki) stayed ahead in the combined list.

In the first practice session, record champion Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki) set the best time in 1:36.900 min after just a few laps. Whether it would be possible to set better lap times in the hot afternoon in FP2 was questionable with asphalt temperatures of over 50 degrees.

After ten minutes Alex Lowes (Kawasaki) marked the best time in 1:37.356 min, while Michael van der Mark (BMW) crashed and had to bring his bike back to the pits for repairs. Shortly afterwards, Xavi Vierge (Honda) slipped on a layer of dust that Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) accidentally brought onto the track when he got into the dirt on the inside. Practice was then interrupted to clean the track. At this point only Loris Baz (6th/BMW), Lucas Mahias (Kawasaki) and Hafizh Syahrin (Honda) had improved their time from FP1.

The break was enough for ROKiT BMW to repair the M1000RR of the fallen Dutchman. The dazed Vierge, on the other hand, went to the medical centre and was absent. Practice had just resumed when another crash occurred with Bradley Ray (Yamaha) - it was obvious that conditions were difficult.

With 28 minutes left, Razgatlioglu moved to the top of the timesheet in 1'37.301. Moments later, the session was stopped again after an engine failure on Dominique Aegerter's Yamaha R1 and to clean the track.

Given the conditions, it was no surprise when after the restart Álvaro Bautista (Ducati) was the first top rider to improve his time from the morning in 1:37.174 min. The lightweight puts less strain on the tyres than the heavier riders, which gives him an advantage in high temperatures and over the distance. However, even the world champion was still far from the best times: the fastest race lap was set by Jonathan Rea in 2021 in the Superpole race in 1:36.374 min. The Northern Irishman set the pole record in the same year with 1:35.683 min.

With 18 minutes to go, the first lap time under 1:37 was set by Michael Rinaldi in 1:36.973 min, the second Ducati factory rider. The Italian will have to find a new team for 2024 and will be looking for strong results at the remaining meetings. Shortly after, Garrett Gerloff (BMW) lined up in second place only 0.008 sec behind Rinaldi.

Towards the end of the session, several riders tried for a fast lap time, but the conditions did not allow for top times. In the combined timesheet, Rea remains in front in 1:36.900 min, followed by Rinaldi, Gerloff, Razgatlioglu, Andrea Locatelli (Yamaha) and Bautista.

The best Honda rider on Friday was the crashed Vierge, 1.2 sec behind in 14th place.

Philipp Öttl (Ducati) dropped back to 15th without any improvement, Aegerter ended the first day of practice in 16th position.