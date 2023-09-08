Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki): "Expected it to be worse".

The first day of practice for the 2023 World Superbike Championship was unusually hot for Magny-Cours. Jonathan Rea started his farewell tour from Kawasaki with the fastest time.

Fastest in FP1 and sixth, 0.5 sec behind, in FP2 - for Jonathan Rea, the first day of practice at Magny-Cours went quite satisfactorily. With the high asphalt temperatures that will prevail this weekend (on Friday afternoon the track was over 50 degrees hot), the Kawasaki rider's worries are usually the greatest.

"My guys have been working really well. My first flying lap in the afternoon was a 1:37.6 min, which is already really fast," said the Northern Irishman, who has signed with Yamaha for 2024. "I don't want to say our problems are solved, definitely with 50 degrees asphalt temperature like here we don't stress the front tyre as much as we did at the beginning of the season."

For the record, Kawasaki had worked out a set-up with a different balance for Rea during various tests, which puts less stress on the front.

There were two interruptions in the hot afternoon, first after a crash and then after an engine failure for Dominique Aegerter, which disrupted proceedings. Were the conditions the cause of the various crashes?

"I was expecting the conditions to be much worse, frankly, but the lap times are amazingly fast," said Rea. "My best time in the morning was a 1:36.9 min and in the afternoon that time was also set by others - I don't know what tyres were used though. The grip at maximum lean angle is not exhilarating, there is a lot of movement from the front tyre in such heat. However, the difference here is not as serious as in Barcelona, where the lap times are extremely worse at 35 degrees of asphalt than at 20 degrees."