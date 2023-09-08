Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki): "Expected it to be worse".

by Kay Hettich - Automatic translation from German
WorldSBK

The first day of practice for the 2023 World Superbike Championship was unusually hot for Magny-Cours. Jonathan Rea started his farewell tour from Kawasaki with the fastest time.

SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.

Fastest in FP1 and sixth, 0.5 sec behind, in FP2 - for Jonathan Rea, the first day of practice at Magny-Cours went quite satisfactorily. With the high asphalt temperatures that will prevail this weekend (on Friday afternoon the track was over 50 degrees hot), the Kawasaki rider's worries are usually the greatest.

"My guys have been working really well. My first flying lap in the afternoon was a 1:37.6 min, which is already really fast," said the Northern Irishman, who has signed with Yamaha for 2024. "I don't want to say our problems are solved, definitely with 50 degrees asphalt temperature like here we don't stress the front tyre as much as we did at the beginning of the season."

For the record, Kawasaki had worked out a set-up with a different balance for Rea during various tests, which puts less stress on the front.

There were two interruptions in the hot afternoon, first after a crash and then after an engine failure for Dominique Aegerter, which disrupted proceedings. Were the conditions the cause of the various crashes?

"I was expecting the conditions to be much worse, frankly, but the lap times are amazingly fast," said Rea. "My best time in the morning was a 1:36.9 min and in the afternoon that time was also set by others - I don't know what tyres were used though. The grip at maximum lean angle is not exhilarating, there is a lot of movement from the front tyre in such heat. However, the difference here is not as serious as in Barcelona, where the lap times are extremely worse at 35 degrees of asphalt than at 20 degrees."

Combined times World Superbike Championship Magny-Cours, FP1/FP2:
Pos Rider Bike Time Diff
1. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki 1:36,900 min
2. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati 1:36,973 + 0,073 sec
3. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW 1:36,981 + 0,081
4. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha 1:37,060 + 0,160
5. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha 1:37,142 + 0,242
6. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati 1:37,174 + 0,274
7. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki 1:37,331 + 0,431
8. Scott Redding (GB) BMW 1:37,342 + 0,442
9. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha 1:37,562 + 0,662
10. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati 1:37,638 + 0,738
11. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati 1:37,662 + 0,762
12. Loris Baz (F) BMW 1:37,837 + 0,937
13. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW 1:37,878 + 0,978
14. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda 1:38,068 + 1,168
15. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati 1:38,114 + 1,214
16. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha 1:38,128 + 1,228
17. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda 1:38,218 + 1,318
18. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha 1:38,283 + 1,383
19. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha 1:38,364 + 1,464
20. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki 1:39,026 + 2,126
21. Lucas Mahias (F) Kawasaki 1:39,108 + 2,208
22. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda 1:39,671 + 2,771
23. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki 1:39,790 + 2,890
24. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda 1:40,105 + 3,205
Times World Superbike Championship Magny-Cours, FP2:
Pos Rider Motorbike Time Diff
1. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati 1:36,973 min
2. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW 1:36,981 + 0,008 sec
3. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha 1:37,114 + 0,141
4. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati 1:37,174 + 0,201
5. Scott Redding (GB) BMW 1:37,342 + 0,369
6. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki 1:37,356 + 0,383
7. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki 1:37,511 + 0,538
8. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha 1:37,543 + 0,570
9. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha 1:37,562 + 0,589
10. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati 1:37,638 + 0,665
11. Loris Baz (F) BMW 1:37,837 + 0,864
12. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati 1:37,980 + 1,007
13. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati 1:38,297 + 1,324
14. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW 1:38,366 + 1,393
15. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda 1:38,394 + 1,421
16. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha 1:38,472 + 1,499
17. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha 1:39,056 + 2,083
18. Lucas Mahias (F) Kawasaki 1:39,108 + 2,135
19. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha 1:39,368 + 2,395
20. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda 1:39,625 + 2,652
21. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda 1:39,671 + 2,698
22. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki 1:39,790 + 2,817
23. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda 1:40,105 + 3,132
24. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki 1:40,295 + 3,322
Times Superbike World Championship Magny-Cours, FP1:
Pos Rider Bike Time Diff
1. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki 1:36,900 min
2. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW 1:37,057 + 0,157 sec
3. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha 1:37,060 + 0,160
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha 1:37,142 + 0,242
5. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki 1:37,331 + 0,431
6. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati 1:37,467 + 0,567
7. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati 1:37,477 + 0,577
8. Scott Redding (GB) BMW 1:37,635 + 0,735
9. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati 1:37,662 + 0,762
10. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati 1:37,744 + 0,844
11. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW 1:37,878 + 0,978
12. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda 1:38,068 + 1,168
13. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati 1:38,114 + 1,214
14. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha 1:38,128 + 1,228
15. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda 1:38,218 + 1,318
16. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha 1:38,283 + 1,383
17. Loris Baz (F) BMW 1:38,286 + 1,386
18. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha 1:38,316 + 1,416
19. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha 1:38,364 + 1,464
20. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki 1:39,026 + 2,126
21. Lucas Mahias (F) Kawasaki 1:39,713 + 2,813
22. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda 1:40,029 + 3,129
23. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki 1:40,471 + 3,571
24. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda 1:40,105 + 3,132