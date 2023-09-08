Toprak Razgatlioglu: "I have long forgotten about it".

by Ivo Schützbach - Automatic translation from German
worldsbk.com

With a spectacular highsider in Most, Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha) went into the summer break of the Superbike World Championship. With 4th place on Friday, he reported back well recovered in Magny-Cours.

"My holidays were short, two weeks at the most," Toprak Razgatlioglu told us on Friday evening in Magny-Cours when he met with a handful of media representatives. "It wasn't a real holiday anyway, I had to train as well. I don't like holidays during the season, after the season I'm more relaxed."

While all the other manufacturers spent two days testing at Aragon during the summer break, Yamaha went without. No disadvantage for the 2021 World Champion: "For me it was good. Sometimes you have to miss your bike. I missed it and I am riding very well now. We got some new parts for it now, but I can't reveal what kind."

His start to the Magny Cours weekend was fine, fourth in the combined timesheet from FP1 and FP2, just 0.160sec off fastest Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki).

"2014 was my first time here, I'm not that old yet," grinned the 26-year-old. "But I've never experienced heat like this here. I think it's good and I enjoy riding after more than five weeks, even if it almost feels like the heat in Imola. It's not easy to find the right set-up for the bike. We are strong, our pace is strong. I just didn't manage a very good lap time. I felt good grip with new tyres, but the very good lap time didn't come."

Razgatlioglu ended the last race before the summer break in Most with a violent highsider because he got a sudden flat on the rear wheel. "At first Pirelli apologised to me," the Turk recounted. "It seems like the tyre was overused. But this is normal, we push every lap. Pirelli was very surprised that it happened. They don't know why yet either. After the races in Most, there were holidays, so nobody took care of this problem. It doesn't matter, I have long forgotten about it. And it doesn't matter to me, I've already crashed. Whether they look at it now or later doesn't change anything for me."

Combined times World Superbike Championship Magny-Cours, FP1/FP2:
Pos Rider Bike Time Diff
1. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki 1:36,900 min
2. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati 1:36,973 + 0,073 sec
3. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW 1:36,981 + 0,081
4. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha 1:37,060 + 0,160
5. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha 1:37,142 + 0,242
6. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati 1:37,174 + 0,274
7. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki 1:37,331 + 0,431
8. Scott Redding (GB) BMW 1:37,342 + 0,442
9. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha 1:37,562 + 0,662
10. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati 1:37,638 + 0,738
11. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati 1:37,662 + 0,762
12. Loris Baz (F) BMW 1:37,837 + 0,937
13. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW 1:37,878 + 0,978
14. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda 1:38,068 + 1,168
15. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati 1:38,114 + 1,214
16. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha 1:38,128 + 1,228
17. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda 1:38,218 + 1,318
18. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha 1:38,283 + 1,383
19. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha 1:38,364 + 1,464
20. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki 1:39,026 + 2,126
21. Lucas Mahias (F) Kawasaki 1:39,108 + 2,208
22. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda 1:39,671 + 2,771
23. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki 1:39,790 + 2,890
24. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda 1:40,105 + 3,205
