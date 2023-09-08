Michael Rinaldi (Ducati): "I decide in the end".

On Tuesday it became official that next year Supersport leader Nicolò Bulega will be teammate of Superbike World Champion Álvaro Bautista in the Aruba.it Ducati factory team. For Michael Rinaldi, it's goodbye after eight years. There is no doubt about the Italian's speed, as Rinaldi proved on the first day of practice in Magny-Cours.

In the hot afternoon, i.e. in the conditions expected for the two main races, the 27-year-old set the best lap in 1:36.973 min. In the combined timesheet, the Ducati rider only had to give way to Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki), who was 0.073 sec faster in the first practice session in the morning.



"In the end, nothing changes for the race weekends. I am here and will do my job as a professional. The relationship with the team is basically good and even if we part ways at the end of the season, we still want to achieve something by then. I will probably enjoy the remaining time on my bike even more because there are only a few meetings left," Rinaldi held in conversation with SPEEDWEEK.com. "To be fastest in the afternoon is of course positive, but everyone knows that in the race Álvaro, Toprak and Johnny are the riders to beat. But of course I will try to follow them and fight for a place on the podium."

Strong results would help Rinaldi in negotiations with other teams and factories. If Axel Bassani goes to Kawasaki, he has a good chance at Motocorsa and could thus stay in Ducati's haze. Another possibility is with Honda, should Iker Lecuona be transferred from HRC to the LCR team in MotoGP.



"At the moment I am focused on this race weekend, I will deal with my options later. I have total confidence in my manager, however, in the end it is my future and my choice. Managers are supposed to help the rider, but in the end you make the decision yourself," the four-time Superbike winner assured. "It's an important job and it's important to have a good relationship with every team and manufacturer. But in the end it's the rider's heart that decides."