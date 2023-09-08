Michael Rinaldi (Ducati): "I decide in the end".

by Kay Hettich - Automatic translation from German
gol

Michael Rinaldi has known for a few days that he will lose his place in the Ducati factory team. The Italian wants to enjoy the remaining Superbike meetings all the more, starting with Magny-Cours.

SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.

On Tuesday it became official that next year Supersport leader Nicolò Bulega will be teammate of Superbike World Champion Álvaro Bautista in the Aruba.it Ducati factory team. For Michael Rinaldi, it's goodbye after eight years. There is no doubt about the Italian's speed, as Rinaldi proved on the first day of practice in Magny-Cours.

In the hot afternoon, i.e. in the conditions expected for the two main races, the 27-year-old set the best lap in 1:36.973 min. In the combined timesheet, the Ducati rider only had to give way to Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki), who was 0.073 sec faster in the first practice session in the morning.

"In the end, nothing changes for the race weekends. I am here and will do my job as a professional. The relationship with the team is basically good and even if we part ways at the end of the season, we still want to achieve something by then. I will probably enjoy the remaining time on my bike even more because there are only a few meetings left," Rinaldi held in conversation with SPEEDWEEK.com. "To be fastest in the afternoon is of course positive, but everyone knows that in the race Álvaro, Toprak and Johnny are the riders to beat. But of course I will try to follow them and fight for a place on the podium."

Strong results would help Rinaldi in negotiations with other teams and factories. If Axel Bassani goes to Kawasaki, he has a good chance at Motocorsa and could thus stay in Ducati's haze. Another possibility is with Honda, should Iker Lecuona be transferred from HRC to the LCR team in MotoGP.

"At the moment I am focused on this race weekend, I will deal with my options later. I have total confidence in my manager, however, in the end it is my future and my choice. Managers are supposed to help the rider, but in the end you make the decision yourself," the four-time Superbike winner assured. "It's an important job and it's important to have a good relationship with every team and manufacturer. But in the end it's the rider's heart that decides."

Combined times World Superbike Championship Magny-Cours, FP1/FP2:
Pos Rider Bike Time Diff
1. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki 1:36,900 min
2. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati 1:36,973 + 0,073 sec
3. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW 1:36,981 + 0,081
4. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha 1:37,060 + 0,160
5. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha 1:37,142 + 0,242
6. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati 1:37,174 + 0,274
7. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki 1:37,331 + 0,431
8. Scott Redding (GB) BMW 1:37,342 + 0,442
9. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha 1:37,562 + 0,662
10. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati 1:37,638 + 0,738
11. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati 1:37,662 + 0,762
12. Loris Baz (F) BMW 1:37,837 + 0,937
13. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW 1:37,878 + 0,978
14. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda 1:38,068 + 1,168
15. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati 1:38,114 + 1,214
16. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha 1:38,128 + 1,228
17. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda 1:38,218 + 1,318
18. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha 1:38,283 + 1,383
19. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha 1:38,364 + 1,464
20. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki 1:39,026 + 2,126
21. Lucas Mahias (F) Kawasaki 1:39,108 + 2,208
22. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda 1:39,671 + 2,771
23. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki 1:39,790 + 2,890
24. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda 1:40,105 + 3,205
Times World Superbike Championship Magny-Cours, FP2:
Pos Rider Motorbike Time Diff
1. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati 1:36,973 min
2. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW 1:36,981 + 0,008 sec
3. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha 1:37,114 + 0,141
4. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati 1:37,174 + 0,201
5. Scott Redding (GB) BMW 1:37,342 + 0,369
6. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki 1:37,356 + 0,383
7. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki 1:37,511 + 0,538
8. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha 1:37,543 + 0,570
9. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha 1:37,562 + 0,589
10. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati 1:37,638 + 0,665
11. Loris Baz (F) BMW 1:37,837 + 0,864
12. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati 1:37,980 + 1,007
13. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati 1:38,297 + 1,324
14. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW 1:38,366 + 1,393
15. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda 1:38,394 + 1,421
16. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha 1:38,472 + 1,499
17. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha 1:39,056 + 2,083
18. Lucas Mahias (F) Kawasaki 1:39,108 + 2,135
19. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha 1:39,368 + 2,395
20. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda 1:39,625 + 2,652
21. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda 1:39,671 + 2,698
22. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki 1:39,790 + 2,817
23. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda 1:40,105 + 3,132
24. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki 1:40,295 + 3,322
Times Superbike World Championship Magny-Cours, FP1:
Pos Rider Bike Time Diff
1. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki 1:36,900 min
2. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW 1:37,057 + 0,157 sec
3. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha 1:37,060 + 0,160
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha 1:37,142 + 0,242
5. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki 1:37,331 + 0,431
6. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati 1:37,467 + 0,567
7. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati 1:37,477 + 0,577
8. Scott Redding (GB) BMW 1:37,635 + 0,735
9. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati 1:37,662 + 0,762
10. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati 1:37,744 + 0,844
11. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW 1:37,878 + 0,978
12. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda 1:38,068 + 1,168
13. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati 1:38,114 + 1,214
14. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha 1:38,128 + 1,228
15. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda 1:38,218 + 1,318
16. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha 1:38,283 + 1,383
17. Loris Baz (F) BMW 1:38,286 + 1,386
18. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha 1:38,316 + 1,416
19. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha 1:38,364 + 1,464
20. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki 1:39,026 + 2,126
21. Lucas Mahias (F) Kawasaki 1:39,713 + 2,813
22. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda 1:40,029 + 3,129
23. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki 1:40,471 + 3,571
24. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda 1:40,105 + 3,132