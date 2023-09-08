Aegerter: Arm infection and engine damage overcome

Dominique Aegerter has almost 100 sponsors, supporters and fans as guests this weekend in France, and brother Kevin has rented special VIP lounges in the pit building for them.



In May, Domi had surgery on his right forearm for arm-pump in San Marino, but it soon turned out that the pain was not gone. The GRT Yamaha rider used the summer break for another operation in Italy, during which adhesions between the muscles and the tissue were removed. In the process, the two-time World Champion caught an infection, after which he had a third operation in Switzerland a good a fortnight ago.

Now the issue should be off the table, Aegerter finished Friday in Magny-Cours in 16th place.



"I'm happy to be back on track, it was a long break," Domi told us. "In the morning I needed some laps to get used to the bike again and it was also my first time on the R1 at Magny-Cours. Unfortunately, we had a technical problem with the engine in the afternoon which cost me time and prevented me from improving my feeling and lap times. But I am confident that we will be stronger on Saturday. We will work hard to have enough track time because we know it will be a very hot race."