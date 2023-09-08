Aegerter: Arm infection and engine damage overcome

by Ivo Schützbach - Automatic translation from German
Gold & Goose

The Swiss Dominique Aegerter used the summer break to have another operation on his right forearm. At the World Superbike Championship in Magny-Cours, he was slowed down by technology on Friday.

SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.

Dominique Aegerter has almost 100 sponsors, supporters and fans as guests this weekend in France, and brother Kevin has rented special VIP lounges in the pit building for them.

In May, Domi had surgery on his right forearm for arm-pump in San Marino, but it soon turned out that the pain was not gone. The GRT Yamaha rider used the summer break for another operation in Italy, during which adhesions between the muscles and the tissue were removed. In the process, the two-time World Champion caught an infection, after which he had a third operation in Switzerland a good a fortnight ago.

20 Bilder auf SPEEDWEEK.COM

Now the issue should be off the table, Aegerter finished Friday in Magny-Cours in 16th place.

"I'm happy to be back on track, it was a long break," Domi told us. "In the morning I needed some laps to get used to the bike again and it was also my first time on the R1 at Magny-Cours. Unfortunately, we had a technical problem with the engine in the afternoon which cost me time and prevented me from improving my feeling and lap times. But I am confident that we will be stronger on Saturday. We will work hard to have enough track time because we know it will be a very hot race."

Combined times World Superbike Championship Magny-Cours, FP1/FP2:
Pos Rider Bike Time Diff
1. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki 1:36,900 min
2. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati 1:36,973 + 0,073 sec
3. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW 1:36,981 + 0,081
4. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha 1:37,060 + 0,160
5. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha 1:37,142 + 0,242
6. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati 1:37,174 + 0,274
7. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki 1:37,331 + 0,431
8. Scott Redding (GB) BMW 1:37,342 + 0,442
9. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha 1:37,562 + 0,662
10. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati 1:37,638 + 0,738
11. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati 1:37,662 + 0,762
12. Loris Baz (F) BMW 1:37,837 + 0,937
13. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW 1:37,878 + 0,978
14. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda 1:38,068 + 1,168
15. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati 1:38,114 + 1,214
16. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha 1:38,128 + 1,228
17. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda 1:38,218 + 1,318
18. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha 1:38,283 + 1,383
19. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha 1:38,364 + 1,464
20. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki 1:39,026 + 2,126
21. Lucas Mahias (F) Kawasaki 1:39,108 + 2,208
22. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda 1:39,671 + 2,771
23. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki 1:39,790 + 2,890
24. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda 1:40,105 + 3,205
Times World Superbike Championship Magny-Cours, FP2:
Pos Rider Motorbike Time Diff
1. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati 1:36,973 min
2. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW 1:36,981 + 0,008 sec
3. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha 1:37,114 + 0,141
4. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati 1:37,174 + 0,201
5. Scott Redding (GB) BMW 1:37,342 + 0,369
6. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki 1:37,356 + 0,383
7. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki 1:37,511 + 0,538
8. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha 1:37,543 + 0,570
9. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha 1:37,562 + 0,589
10. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati 1:37,638 + 0,665
11. Loris Baz (F) BMW 1:37,837 + 0,864
12. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati 1:37,980 + 1,007
13. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati 1:38,297 + 1,324
14. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW 1:38,366 + 1,393
15. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda 1:38,394 + 1,421
16. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha 1:38,472 + 1,499
17. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha 1:39,056 + 2,083
18. Lucas Mahias (F) Kawasaki 1:39,108 + 2,135
19. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha 1:39,368 + 2,395
20. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda 1:39,625 + 2,652
21. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda 1:39,671 + 2,698
22. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki 1:39,790 + 2,817
23. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda 1:40,105 + 3,132
24. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki 1:40,295 + 3,322
Times Superbike World Championship Magny-Cours, FP1:
Pos Rider Bike Time Diff
1. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki 1:36,900 min
2. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW 1:37,057 + 0,157 sec
3. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha 1:37,060 + 0,160
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha 1:37,142 + 0,242
5. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki 1:37,331 + 0,431
6. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati 1:37,467 + 0,567
7. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati 1:37,477 + 0,577
8. Scott Redding (GB) BMW 1:37,635 + 0,735
9. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati 1:37,662 + 0,762
10. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati 1:37,744 + 0,844
11. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW 1:37,878 + 0,978
12. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda 1:38,068 + 1,168
13. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati 1:38,114 + 1,214
14. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha 1:38,128 + 1,228
15. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda 1:38,218 + 1,318
16. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha 1:38,283 + 1,383
17. Loris Baz (F) BMW 1:38,286 + 1,386
18. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha 1:38,316 + 1,416
19. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha 1:38,364 + 1,464
20. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki 1:39,026 + 2,126
21. Lucas Mahias (F) Kawasaki 1:39,713 + 2,813
22. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda 1:40,029 + 3,129
23. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki 1:40,471 + 3,571
24. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda 1:40,105 + 3,132