Gerloff: Toprak style does not work with the BMW

Texan Garrett Gerloff switched from Yamaha to BMW, Toprak Razgatlioglu is making the same move for the 2024 World Superbike Championship. Will the Turk drive the German manufacturer out of the crisis?

After a six-week summer break, the World Superbike Championship enters the final third of the season this weekend in Magny-Cours/France. Garrett Gerloff was the best BMW rider in both 45-minute free practice sessions on Friday, finishing second in each, which means third in the combined timesheet, a tiny 0.081sec behind Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki) and Michael Rinaldi (Ducati).

BMW is currently rolling out a number of changes to its organisation and development for 2024, and the mission of the management is clear: to finally make the M1000RR capable of winning in its sixth year since its factory return.

Two of the most important changes are the installation of a test team and the signing of Yamaha star Toprak Razgatlioglu, the 2021 world champion.

"If there is a test team and we have a strong test rider, then that is good," Gerloff judged in small media round. "I would like to be able to talk to a test rider because there are some things I would like to have changed. Someone like that could focus on that and come up with solutions that I could then try."

All BMW riders locate the bike's biggest weakness in the braking phase and corner entry. In this area Razgatlioglu is considered the strongest in the Superbike field.

Experts and fans alike wonder whether Toprak can eradicate the BMW weakness with his style. Or whether he will lose his greatest strength with the M1000RR?

"He is a damn good rider and he will ride well with us, 100 per cent," Gerloff stressed. "But he rides the bike in a very special way. He adapted this style from the Kawasaki to the Yamaha. On the Yamaha I could do some things the same way as him, braking on the front wheel, with the rear wheel in the air. The BMW is much more difficult in that respect, it's more nervous and likes to have both wheels on the asphalt. I think he and his crew will get that solved. Having Toprak on board is a great motivation for BMW. He will bring ideas that will make BMW think outside the box."

The Texan continued, "It is difficult to ride consistently with the BMW in the areas described. With the Yamaha, if the rear wheel goes up in the air and then comes back down to the tarmac, the bike still behaves smoothly. If you do that with the BMW, it will kick out when the rear wheel touches down. The BMW is like a precision tool, which is good because you can get so much out of it. But if you want to get everything out of it, you can't ride so aggressively."

Razgatlioglu is not too worried about the braking issue on the BMW. "In 2019 I couldn't brake as hard as I did with the Yamaha either, but I'm learning every day," the 37-time race winner stressed to SPEEDWEEK.com. "My level is different now than it was then. With the Yamaha I am very happy on the brakes, but also not every race weekend. It also needs a good set-up for that. Let's see how it will be in the future."