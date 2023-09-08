Kawasaki: Jonathan Rea's successor confirmed

In the next few days, it will be announced who the Kawasaki factory team has lined up as the successor to record champion Jonathan Rea in the 2024 World Superbike Championship. The surprise is limited.

It was a shock for the Kawasaki factory team when Jonathan Rea told them that he would be riding for the Yamaha factory team in 2024, despite having a valid contract.

Johnny and the Spanish Provec team are like family, together they have won six world championships, celebrated 104 victories and claimed 214 podiums.

The Northern Irishman had a contract until the end of 2024, Kawasaki had already sought an early extension in July 2022, thus retaining the best rider in SBK history.

But after the arduous years of 2022 and 2023, Rea is looking for a new challenge and also asked for a termination contract because of the Kawasaki ZX-10RR, which is no longer capable of winning.

It was clear from the start that it would be impossible to find an equal successor. World champion Alvaro Bautista is tied to Ducati, Toprak Razgatlioglu to BMW and Scott Redding as well. No rider from the MotoGP World Championship is available either.

When attentive observers saw Axel Bassani and his manager Alberto Vergani beaming from the Kawasaki hospitality on Friday evening, it was clear: The deal is done and dusted, the 24-year-old will switch to the Kawasaki factory team as has been rumoured for weeks .

SPEEDWEEK.com's research revealed that the contract has not yet been signed, which, as experience shows, always takes a little longer with the management in Japan. But there is agreement between the parties, the signature is only a formality.

Bassani switched to the Superbike World Championship after a lousy Supersport season in 2020 (only 17th place) and was able to achieve strong results right away with the Ducati Panigale V4R of the private Motocorsa team. He surprisingly finished ninth in the World Championship and seventh last year. Currently, the curly-headed rider is in fifth place overall. In 97 races he has taken six podium places, which makes him one of the best privateers of the past ten years. In 68 races he scored a single-digit result, in just under a third of his races he roared into the top-5.

Provec has often shown a good hand with young drivers. The Spaniards turned Joan Lascorz into a world-class racer, and if it hadn't been for his fateful accident, since which he has been confined to a wheelchair, he would have had a promising future.

As Lascorz's successor, the team brought Loris Baz out of the Superstock 1000 Cup and moulded a World Superbike Championship race winner out of him.

Kawasaki built the unsuccessful Tom Sykes into a world champion at Yamaha, and they made the strong but never outstanding Jonathan Rea a record champion at Honda.

Bassani is considered a diamond in the rough, and the Provec team has to give him the right polish.



The Englishman Alex Lowes is already a member of the team.