Magny-Cours, FP3: Alvaro Bautista well ahead

On Friday morning in FP1, Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki) set the best time with 1:36.900 min at 37 degrees Celsius asphalt temperature, Michael Rinaldi as first in FP2 was only slightly slower with 1:36.973 min at hot 52 degrees in the afternoon.

In FP3 on Saturday morning, the track was a cool 25 degrees and offered plenty of grip. Already in the fourth flying lap, Kawasaki factory rider Alex Lowes set the fastest time of the weekend so far with 1:36.842 min.



At the halfway point of the 30-minute session, World Champion Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Ducati) took the lead with a time of 1:36.823 min, followed shortly afterwards by 1:36.590 min.



For orientation: The fastest race lap in Magny-Cours in 2021 was set by Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki) in the Superpole race in 1:36.374 min, the pole record was set by the Northern Irishman in the same year with 1:35.683 min.



The final ten minutes saw a flurry of riders in the top five, and as the chequered flag fell Bautista catapulted to the top spot with a 1:35.895 min, 0.427 sec faster than Garrett Gerloff (Bonovo BMW) in second. Ducati factory rider Michael Rinaldi was third, Kawasaki star Rea fourth and Scott Redding provided the second notable BMW result in fifth.



Philipp Öttl from Team Go Eleven Ducati was ninth, Swiss Dominique Aegerter (GRT Yamaha) tenth.



Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha) concentrated on race set-up and finished eleventh, the two Honda factory riders Iker Lecuona and Xavier Vierge were stranded in 13th and 17th place.



World Championship fifth Axel Bassani missed the entire practice due to engine problems on his Motocorsa Ducati.



As always in free practice sessions, times should be taken with a grain of salt because riders and teams have different strategies and are not on identical tyres at the same time. While some are chasing times, others are working on the race set-up.