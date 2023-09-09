Motocorsa Ducati: Who buys the good place?

Axel Bassani's move to the Kawasaki factory team creates another transfer opportunity in the World Superbike Championship. SPEEDWEEK.com reveals who has the best chances in Team Motocorsa Ducati for 2024.

It sounds strange, but the possibilities of Lorenzo Mauri's private Ducati team Motocorsa are closely linked to the decision of the Honda factory team. For both teams still have Ducati factory rider Michael Rinaldi (27) at the top of their wish list.

Honda team manager Leon Camier has been talking to Rinaldi for weeks, but has to wait for the decisions in the MotoGP World Championship. Marc Marquez's move to Gresini Ducati will free up a place in the Repsol factory team, to be taken by Johann Zarco, who was originally earmarked for the LCR team. The LCR place will then in all likelihood be given by the Honda Racing Corporation to the current factory Superbike rider Iker Lecuona.

In this case, HRC would have to fill a new Superbike seat. At Honda, World Championship seventh-placed Rinaldi would earn money, to Motocorsa he would have to bring some. Thinking about the future, it would be important for the Italian to keep the status of a factory rider. Even if that means accepting the less competitive motorbike at the moment.

After three years with the fast Axel Bassani, Motocorsa needs as strong a successor as possible; the 24-year-old is moving to the Kawasaki factory team for next season.

Besides Rinaldi, Loris Baz, who has been ousted by BMW, and Philipp Öttl, who has lost his place at Go Eleven Ducati to Andrea Iannone, are also possible outsiders.

Sobering for all: Motocorsa is the most successful private team of the 2023 and also 2022 season, but Bassani always had to deliver a handsome dowry. It would be no different for Rinaldi, Baz or Öttl.