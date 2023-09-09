Magny-Cours: Garrett Gerloff storms to pole with BMW!

The Superpole of the 2023 World Superbike Championship in Magny-Cours was sensationally won by Bonovo rider Garrett Gerloff with the BMW M1000RR. Álvaro Bautista (Ducati), Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki) and Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) in the top 5.

Superpole in the World Superbike Championship is a traditional qualifying session in which all riders have 15 minutes to set the best possible time. Since 2022, there is the SCQ tyre from Pirelli, which can last up to ten laps. Theoretically, the drivers could drive through the entire session with this tyre. The weather was fantastic and at the start of Superpole at 11:10 a.m. it was summery warm with 29 degrees.

In FP3, World Championship leader Álvaro Bautista (Ducati) set the fastest time of the weekend so far in 1:35.895 min. Only slightly slower was Jonathan Rea's (Kawasaki) first flying lap of Superpole in 1'35.970, followed by Danilo Petrucci (Ducati) and Scott Redding (BMW). Meanwhile, Remy Gardner (Yamaha) crashed.

For reference, the fastest race lap at Magny-Cours in 2021 was set by Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki) in the Superpole race in 1:36.374 min, and the Northern Irishman set the pole record in the same year with 1:35.683 min.

But Rea's first time was cancelled and the Northern Irishman set a 1:35.959 min on his second lap, which was also enough to take the lead in the timesheets. At half-time, the riders came into the pits for a tyre change. Rea led ahead of his Kawasaki teammate Alex Lowes, Petrucci, Bautista and Redding.

With six minutes left, the first competitors took their final attempt. Bonovo-BMW ace Garrett Gerloff made the start. The US-American burned an impressive 1:35.453 min into the asphalt. For ROKiT ace Scott Redding, however, the Superpole ended prematurely after a crash. Gerloff's team-mate Loris Baz was third.

But Rea, Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) and Bautista had not yet started their second attempt. But Gerloff's time was strong: Bautista and Razgatlioglu lined up behind the BMW rider and Rea missed an improvement.

It remained the same: Gerloff sensationally took pole for BMW, with the front row completed by Ducati factory riders Bautista and Michael Rinaldi, who relegated Razgatlioglu to 4th on row 2 as time expired. Next to the Turk, Rea and Baz take up the line-up.

It is Garrett Gerloff's first pole in the World Superbike Championship and the first pole by a US-American since John Hopkins at Silverstone 2011!

Go Eleven rider Philipp Öttl secured a solid grid position in eleventh, immediately followed by Yamaha ace Dominique Aegerter in twelfth.