Liberation for BMW: Redeemer Garrett Gerloff

No one can imagine the relief that Garrett Gerloff's pole position in France brings. BMW has been investing heavily in the World Superbike Championship since its factory return in 2019 and has since brought three new homologation models. However, they have still not managed to catch up with the top in the races.

Gerloff conjured up a tram lap on the asphalt in Magny-Cours and stayed 0.230 sec below the previous pole record of Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki) from 2021 with 1:35.453 min. The Texan distanced world champion Alvaro Bautista (Ducati) in second place by 0.059 sec.



For the first time since John Hopkins in Silverstone in 2011, a US-American will start from pole in the World Superbike Championship. For Gerloff, who will start in his 117th race in the World Superbike Championship in France on Saturday, this is a premiere. Likewise for his Bonovo action team. And also for the current model of the BMW M1000RR. The German manufacturer has had to wait for this moment since 18 September 2021, when Tom Sykes was on grid position 1 in Barcelona.



"I can't believe it, that was our best qualifying this year," cheered Gerloff. "So far I think ninth was my best result. That's what I call a jump. I have to thank everyone at BMW, but especially my crew at Bonovo. We worked so hard, on so many little things. And at some point everything falls into place. This pole feels sooo good, I can't wait to start a race and not see anyone in front of me."



Bonovo team owner Jürgen Röder knows that you have to celebrate the festivities as they fall. "I can't believe it, I was in tears," he said when meeting SPEEDWEEK.com shortly after the Superpole ceremony, visibly moved. "This is the reward for all the work, for us it was worth making this investment. No matter how the races turn out here, this was a huge moment for us and a step in the right direction. Now you can see that everything is working, that the bike is in great harmony with Garrett."



Such successes make you forget difficult moments. "The nice thing about us humans is that the negatives fade with time," grinned the man from Odenwald. "They faded within a minute. Garrett is incredibly mentally strengthened, among other things through his start at the IDM at the Red Bull Ring, where he stood on the podium. He took a lot with him from there. And of course we have gradually developed the bike and the set-up together with BMW. At the test in Aragon, we made some small changes that suited Garrett very well. But the trees don't grow to the sky, we know that we still have a lot of work to do. Still, today is a huge step forward for the riders, teams and fans. I've dreamed of many things, but not pole position."



Gerloff's terrific performance was rounded off by 6th on the grid from team-mate Loris Baz, with Scott Redding and Michael van der Mark from the second BMW team ROKiT finishing 10th and 13th respectively.



Röder feels no satisfaction as his two riders finished ahead of BMW's supposed number one team. "I don't begrudge all the BMW guys," the team boss underlined. "But what really impressed me was how Garrett handled the bike in qualifying, it was like a dance. I haven't seen that on a BMW before. With his crew chief Les Pearson he has an excellent man, this symbiosis is the best thing that could have happened to us. You can't tear apart a combination like that under any circumstances."