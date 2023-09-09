Magny-Cours, Race 1: Razgatlioglu victory, Ducati bitching

Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) celebrated a magnificent victory in the first round of the 2023 World Superbike Championship in Magny-Cours, but without the participation of Álvaro Bautista, whose Ducati bitched. Philipp Öttl a good ninth.

Due to the MotoGP in Misano, the second Superbike race on Sunday will not start until 3:15 p.m., while the first race on Saturday took place at 2 p.m. as usual. Bonovo BMW rider Garrett Gerloff started the race from pole for the first time, alongside world championship leader Álvaro Bautista and his Ducati team-mate Michael Rinaldi. Toprak Razgatlioglu (4th/Yamaha) and Jonathan Rea (5th/Kawasaki) started the race from the second row of the grid.

Philipp Öttl (Ducati) and Dominique Aegerter (Yamaha) started from positions 11 and 12. Yamaha riders Andrea Locatelli (10th instead of 7th), Bradley Ray (20th instead of 17th) and Lorenzo Baldassarri (23rd instead of 20th) as well as Honda ace Xavi Vierge (19th instead of 16th) were demoted on the grid for dawdling in Superpole.

Due to a delay in the first start attempt, the race distance was shortened by one to 20 laps. Grip conditions were critical with track temperatures approaching 50 degrees.

Gerloff used his pole debut to battle with the usual favourites at the front in the opening laps. At first Bautista led the race, but the Spaniard's Ducati zigzagged on lap 3, then worked again and Bautista rushed after the field in last place. In the end, the 38-year-old still made it into the points in tenth place.

From then on, Michael Rinaldi with the second factory Ducati and Yamaha star Toprak Razgatlioglu fought a thrilling duel for victory. The lead alternated between the two several times until the Turk prevailed on lap 15 and took the win with a 2.6 sec lead. 2.1 sec behind Rinaldi, Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki) crossed the finish line in third place.

Gerloff held his own in the top-5 until the end, snatching fourth from Alex Lowes (Kawasaki) in the closing stages. It was the US-American's best finish since his switch to BMW.

Go Eleven Ducati rider Philipp Öttl rode a solid race to finish ninth. Dominique Aegerter brought his GRT Yamaha home in eleventh.

Best Honda rider was Xavi Vierge in 12th place.

This is how the race went:

Start: Bautista ahead of Gerloff, Rinaldi, Razgatlioglu and Rea. Öttl in 12th ahead of Aegerter.



Lap 1: Bautista ahead of Rinaldi, then Razgatlioglu and Gerloff. Rea narrowly avoided a crash and is seventh. Öttl passes van der Mark for 11th, Aegerter 13th.



Lap 2: Razgatlioglu takes the lead with fastest lap in 1:37.191 min, then Bautista Rinaldi and Gerloff. Rea improves to 6th.



Lap 3: Bautista rolls out! Razgatlioglu 0.6 sec ahead of Rinaldi, Gerloff and Rea.



Lap 4: Rinaldi takes on Razgatlioglu, but can't find a way past. Gerloff third, then Rea and Lowes. Öttl in 10th. Bautista's Ducati is riding again - he is chasing the field in last place.



Lap 5: Rinaldi takes the lead in the chicane with a strong manoeuvre against Razgatlioglu. Rea grabs 3rd place from Gerloff, who later also has to let Alex Lowes past.



Lap 6: Rinaldi and Razgatlioglu 1.3 sec ahead of Rea, Lowes and Gerloff. Then Baz, Locatelli, Petrucci and Redding.



Lap 7: The top 10 unchanged. Bautista in 19th place, riding 1:36.911 min, 2 sec faster than the riders in front of him.



Lap 8: Rea (3rd) 0.3 sec slower than the front and now 1.8 sec behind. Gerloff (5th) faster than Lowes (4th). Baldassarri crashed.



Lap 9: Baz, Redding, Öttl and Aegerter fight for 8th place.



Lap 10: Rinaldi continues to hold Razgatlioglu behind, Rea (3rd) is struggling to keep his gap constant. Lowes under pressure from Gerloff.



Lap 11: Öttl passes Baz for 9th place. Bautista in 15th place in the points!



Lap 12: Razgatlioglu passes Rinaldi, but the Italian can counter and continues to lead. Rea already 2,6 sec behind.



Lap 13: Gerloff attacks Lowes, who stays in front. Bautista on 14 - the Top-10 are still possible by his own efforts.



Lap 14: Rinaldi and Razgatlioglu change the lead several times. Rinaldi has to go straight in the chicane and the Turk is in front. Rea (+3,6 sec) limits himself to securing 3rd place. Vinales heads for the pits.



Lap 15: Razgatlioglu squeezes out his Yamaha and takes a 0.7 sec lead. Öttl and Aegerter in the top 10, Bautista in 13th.



Lap 16: Razgatlioglu 0.9 sec ahead of Rinaldi and 3.9 sec ahead of Rea. Gerloff (5th) not in direct striking distance to Lowes. Bautista in 11th place 4 sec behind Aegerter.



Lap 17: Locatelli, Petrucci and Redding fight for 6th place.



Lap 18: Razgatlioglu 1.7 sec ahead of Rinaldi. Petrucci passes Locatelli for 6th.



Lap 19: Gerloff passes Lowes, who shortly afterwards loses more positions with a technical problem.



Last lap: Razgatlioglu wins ahead of Rinaldi and Rea. Ottl ninth, then Bautista and Aegerter.