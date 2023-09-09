Philipp Öttl (9th): On the battle line against Bautista

by Ivo Schützbach - Automatic translation from German
Gold & Goose

Ninth in the first Superbike race at Magny-Cours, Philipp Öttl from the Go Eleven Ducati team scored his seventh top 10 result of the season. He is confident of an improvement on Sunday.

"Bravo Philipp," was heard from the mouths of the Go-Eleven crew when Öttl returned to the pits after the heat battle in Magny-Cours. Coming from 11th on the grid, the Bavarian showed "a solid race" and finished ninth , 12.6 sec behind winner Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha). The 27-year-old thus clinched his seventh top-10 result this season.

With a wet towel on his head and cooling pads on his chest, he was sitting in the Go-Eleven pit when SPEEDWEEK.com stopped by. "I had prepared myself for a slightly cooler weekend," Philipp grinned. "We worked well and calmly and had a solid starting position from P11. The start was solid, everything was okay and fitted well - I hope we can take the next step for Sunday. The last six laps I couldn't stop the bike so well, I slid a bit into the corners."

World Champion Alvaro Bautista was in second place on the third lap when his Ducati suddenly went out and he had to restart it. The Spaniard dropped to last place as a result and then overtook half the field. At the finish he was in 10th place and finished right behind Öttl.

"I noticed at the beginning that I passed him," the only German in the field told. "At the end I didn't know who was behind me. It was only on the last lap that I looked at the screen in turn 5 and saw the red bike behind me. From then on I rode a complete battle line and thank God I wasn't that slow."

Result Superbike World Championship Magny-Cours, Race 1:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha
2. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati + 2,656 sec
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 4,773
4. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 6,266
5. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 8,987
6. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 9,740
7. Scott Redding (GB) BMW + 9,916
8. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki + 10,760
9. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 12,623
10. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati + 13,250
11. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 14,921
12. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 21,932
13. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 22,213
14. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 24,004
15. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 25,699
16. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW + 31,246
17. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 35,579
18. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda + 55,958
19. Lucas Mahias (F) Kawasaki + 57,052
20. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + > 1 min
21. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda + > 1 min
out Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha
out Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki
out Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha
World Superbike Championship 2023: Standings after 25 of 36 races
Pos Rider Bike Points
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati 433
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha 378
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki 267
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha 237
5. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati 207
6. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati 167
7. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati 166
8. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki 129
9. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha 119
10. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda 109
11. Scott Redding (GB) BMW 108
12. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha 99
13. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda 89
14. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW 81
15. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati 63
16. Loris Baz (F) BMW 45
17. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW 23
18. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha 19
19. Tom Sykes (GB) Kawa/BMW 11
20. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha 9
21. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda 8
22. Leon Haslam(GB) BMW 2
23. Ivo Lopes (PT) BMW 1
23. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki 1
24. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki 1