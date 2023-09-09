Philipp Öttl (9th): On the battle line against Bautista

Ninth in the first Superbike race at Magny-Cours, Philipp Öttl from the Go Eleven Ducati team scored his seventh top 10 result of the season. He is confident of an improvement on Sunday.

"Bravo Philipp," was heard from the mouths of the Go-Eleven crew when Öttl returned to the pits after the heat battle in Magny-Cours. Coming from 11th on the grid, the Bavarian showed "a solid race" and finished ninth , 12.6 sec behind winner Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha). The 27-year-old thus clinched his seventh top-10 result this season.

With a wet towel on his head and cooling pads on his chest, he was sitting in the Go-Eleven pit when SPEEDWEEK.com stopped by. "I had prepared myself for a slightly cooler weekend," Philipp grinned. "We worked well and calmly and had a solid starting position from P11. The start was solid, everything was okay and fitted well - I hope we can take the next step for Sunday. The last six laps I couldn't stop the bike so well, I slid a bit into the corners."

World Champion Alvaro Bautista was in second place on the third lap when his Ducati suddenly went out and he had to restart it. The Spaniard dropped to last place as a result and then overtook half the field. At the finish he was in 10th place and finished right behind Öttl.

"I noticed at the beginning that I passed him," the only German in the field told. "At the end I didn't know who was behind me. It was only on the last lap that I looked at the screen in turn 5 and saw the red bike behind me. From then on I rode a complete battle line and thank God I wasn't that slow."