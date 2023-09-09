Bonovo BMW rejoices: Grandiose Garrett Gerloff fourth

by Kay Hettich - Automatic translation from German
Garrett Gerloff delighted his Bonovo action team with pole and first place in the first round of the World Superbike Championship. The US American is increasingly becoming the secret star in the BMW camp.

BMW Motorsport Director Marc Bongers was confident for the meeting in Magny-Cours after the two-day Aragon test, and Garrett Gerloff from Team Bonovo action confirmed this statement on Saturday - and how!

In qualifying, the US-American stormed to pole in record time and also kept up bravely in the first race, although he had not run any race simulation in the practice sessions. In the last of 20 laps, the 28-year-old caught Kawasaki factory rider Alex Lowes and crossed the finish line in fourth position. Gerloff thus ensured the best BMW finish, with second best BMW rider Scott Redding in seventh position. "What can I say? It was a fantastic start to the final spurt of the season," Gerloff rejoiced.

The BMW rider continued. "I had started from pole for the first time in the World Superbike Championship and was confident of my pace. I thought the podium was possible, provided I got off to a good start in the first laps. But I don't know why, I couldn't ride the same pace as on Friday, although the conditions were identical. I felt okay, but I couldn't do anything against Johnny and Alex and that frustrated me a bit. I'm happy for the team, we are the best private team! I'm a little disappointed myself, but with pole and 4th place I shouldn't be too sad."

Gerloff's best result so far since joining BMW was seventh in the Superpole race at Barcelona and Donington. In the long race, 8th place in the second round at Misano was his highlight so far.

"We tried different set-ups, as we did at the Aragon test. In FP1 I knew we were on the wrong track, but after a few small changes things went much better in FP2. I have never felt as good as here on the bike in hot conditions," Gerloff described. "It was an incredible moment and I think it just shows how hard everyone has been working. Now I'm looking forward to Sunday - we have two races to try again."


Result World Superbike Championship Magny-Cours, Race 1:
Pos Rider Bike Diff
1. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha
2. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati + 2,656 sec
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 4,773
4. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 6,266
5. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 8,987
6. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 9,740
7. Scott Redding (GB) BMW + 9,916
8. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki + 10,760
9. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 12,623
10. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati + 13,250
11. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 14,921
12. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 21,932
13. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 22,213
14. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 24,004
15. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 25,699
16. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW + 31,246
17. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 35,579
18. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda + 55,958
19. Lucas Mahias (F) Kawasaki + 57,052
20. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + > 1 min
21. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda + > 1 min
out Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha
out Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki
out Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha
World Superbike Championship 2023: Standings after 25 of 36 races
Pos Rider Bike Points
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati 433
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha 378
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki 267
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha 237
5. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati 207
6. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati 167
7. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati 166
8. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki 129
9. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha 119
10. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda 109
11. Scott Redding (GB) BMW 108
12. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha 99
13. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda 89
14. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW 81
15. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati 63
16. Loris Baz (F) BMW 45
17. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW 23
18. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha 19
19. Tom Sykes (GB) Kawa/BMW 11
20. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha 9
21. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda 8
22. Leon Haslam(GB) BMW 2
23. Ivo Lopes (PT) BMW 1
23. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki 1
24. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki 1