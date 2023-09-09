Winner Razgatlioglu paid Rinaldi right back

World champion Alvaro Bautista had to restart his Ducati in the third lap and therefore dropped from second to last place. The Spaniard was able to move up to 10th position, but had nothing to do with the outcome of the race.

Razgatlioglu led from lap 2 to 4, Rinaldi from 5 to 13 and then the Turk again - the two provided plenty of entertainment. "I wanted to pass him, but the Ducati is incredibly strong at the exit of the corner," Toprak told SPEEDWEEK.com. "He countered a few times and had a big advantage on each corner exit. But I saw that his rear tyre started to spin more and more, in some corners he couldn't hold the line. When I passed him, I had everything under control and was able to get a decent lead. Then I was quite relaxed and still had something up my sleeve."

Toprak was pushed off the track once by Rinaldi and the 2021 World Champion retaliated accordingly, noting with a grin, "I sent him out in the same corner and wanted to show him how it felt. When he came back onto the track, he did it a bit aggressively and almost collided with me."

Razgatlioglu celebrated his sixth win of the season at his favourite track and reduced the gap to Bautista in the overall standings to 55 points. "If I hadn't crashed in Most, everything would be different now," mused the Yamaha star. "But there are still some races to come and now it looks like everything is possible again. The best thing is that I also win the two races on Sunday."

Razgatlioglu was not impressed by Bautista's catch-up. "It's quite normal," he held. "He is a fast rider. I crashed here last year in turn 13 and was still eleventh afterwards, it's nothing special."