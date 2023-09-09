Winner Razgatlioglu paid Rinaldi right back

by Ivo Schützbach - Automatic translation from German
Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) and Michal Rinaldi (Ducati) showed breathtaking action in the first Superbike race at Magny-Cours, bumping each other off the track twice.

World champion Alvaro Bautista had to restart his Ducati in the third lap and therefore dropped from second to last place. The Spaniard was able to move up to 10th position, but had nothing to do with the outcome of the race.

Razgatlioglu led from lap 2 to 4, Rinaldi from 5 to 13 and then the Turk again - the two provided plenty of entertainment. "I wanted to pass him, but the Ducati is incredibly strong at the exit of the corner," Toprak told SPEEDWEEK.com. "He countered a few times and had a big advantage on each corner exit. But I saw that his rear tyre started to spin more and more, in some corners he couldn't hold the line. When I passed him, I had everything under control and was able to get a decent lead. Then I was quite relaxed and still had something up my sleeve."

Toprak was pushed off the track once by Rinaldi and the 2021 World Champion retaliated accordingly, noting with a grin, "I sent him out in the same corner and wanted to show him how it felt. When he came back onto the track, he did it a bit aggressively and almost collided with me."

Razgatlioglu celebrated his sixth win of the season at his favourite track and reduced the gap to Bautista in the overall standings to 55 points. "If I hadn't crashed in Most, everything would be different now," mused the Yamaha star. "But there are still some races to come and now it looks like everything is possible again. The best thing is that I also win the two races on Sunday."

Razgatlioglu was not impressed by Bautista's catch-up. "It's quite normal," he held. "He is a fast rider. I crashed here last year in turn 13 and was still eleventh afterwards, it's nothing special."

Result World Superbike Championship Magny-Cours, race 1:
Pos Rider Bike Diff
1. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha
2. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati + 2,656 sec
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 4,773
4. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 6,266
5. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 8,987
6. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 9,740
7. Scott Redding (GB) BMW + 9,916
8. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki + 10,760
9. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 12,623
10. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati + 13,250
11. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 14,921
12. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 21,932
13. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 22,213
14. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 24,004
15. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 25,699
16. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW + 31,246
17. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 35,579
18. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda + 55,958
19. Lucas Mahias (F) Kawasaki + 57,052
20. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + > 1 min
21. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda + > 1 min
out Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha
out Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki
out Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha
World Superbike Championship 2023: Standings after 25 of 36 races
Pos Rider Bike Points
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati 433
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha 378
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki 267
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha 237
5. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati 207
6. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati 167
7. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati 166
8. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki 129
9. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha 119
10. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda 109
11. Scott Redding (GB) BMW 108
12. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha 99
13. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda 89
14. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW 81
15. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati 63
16. Loris Baz (F) BMW 45
17. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW 23
18. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha 19
19. Tom Sykes (GB) Kawa/BMW 11
20. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha 9
21. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda 8
22. Leon Haslam(GB) BMW 2
23. Ivo Lopes (PT) BMW 1
23. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki 1
24. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki 1