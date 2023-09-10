Attention: Second SBK round after MotoGP on Servus

Due to the MotoGP in Misano, the second round of the 2023 World Superbike Championship in Magny-Cours will start later. On ServusTV you can watch both races back-to-back.

Because of the MotoGP, the first race on Saturday was only shown as a repeat by ServusTV, but the second race on Sunday will be live - thanks to the move to 3:15 pm. Then, immediately after the MotoGP race, the Austrians will switch to the near-series World Championship and bring the session live, free of charge and in HD quality into the living room at home.

The full programme and guaranteed live is offered by ServusTV in the free stream, where all important sessions of all three world championships can be seen.

The offer from Magny-Cours is also limited on Eurosport, a channel belonging to Discovery. On Sunday, the second Supersport round is to be shown live on Eurosport 2, a channel for which a fee is sometimes charged, plus repeats in the late afternoon.