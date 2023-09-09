Alvaro Bautista: Why his Ducati stopped

Superbike World Champion Alvaro Bautista would have had the pace to challenge winner Razgatlioglu in the first race at Magny-Cours. But a technical problem temporarily threw him back to last place.

Coming from second on the grid, Alvaro Bautista out-accelerated surprise pole-setter Garrett Gerloff on the BMW and took the lead, but on the second lap he had to relinquish it to Toprak Razgatlioglu. On the third lap, the people in the Aruba Ducati pit froze - the champion rolled out on the right-hand side of the track.

17 seconds later, the entire field had passed Bautista, but the Spaniard was able to continue. He ploughed through the field and still made it to tenth place. A gap of 13.25 seconds to the winner Razgatlioglu shows that without this problem the winner in France would most likely have been Bautista.

What had happened?



"The engine felt slower than normal after the race start," Bautista explained when meeting SPEEDWEEK.com. "It didn't feel broken, but like something wasn't working correctly. There was a lack of power, the bike wasn't pushing properly. On the third lap, the engine went out at the exit of turn 5 when I opened the throttle. But the dashboard was still working and showed me that I could start the engine. I tried it, the engine started again and I could continue. After that everything was normal, I had a lot of fun catching up and was able to overtake numerous riders. My pace was good and also my feeling for the bike."

The Spaniard took this setback surprisingly calmly, but with a 55-point lead over world championship runner-up Razgatlioglu, there is also no reason to panic.

"Sometimes I make mistakes, sometimes something happens to the bike," clarified the 50-time race winner. "That's how it is in racing. It's not in my hands to solve a problem like that. So I concentrate on myself and try my best. Fortunately, the engine started again and I was able to finish the race. Otherwise it would have been worse. You can't avoid things like that, so there's no point looking back. You always have to look forward and think as positively as possible."