Alvaro Bautista: Why his Ducati stopped

by Ivo Schützbach - Automatic translation from German
Superbike World Champion Alvaro Bautista would have had the pace to challenge winner Razgatlioglu in the first race at Magny-Cours. But a technical problem temporarily threw him back to last place.

Coming from second on the grid, Alvaro Bautista out-accelerated surprise pole-setter Garrett Gerloff on the BMW and took the lead, but on the second lap he had to relinquish it to Toprak Razgatlioglu. On the third lap, the people in the Aruba Ducati pit froze - the champion rolled out on the right-hand side of the track.

17 seconds later, the entire field had passed Bautista, but the Spaniard was able to continue. He ploughed through the field and still made it to tenth place. A gap of 13.25 seconds to the winner Razgatlioglu shows that without this problem the winner in France would most likely have been Bautista.

What had happened?

"The engine felt slower than normal after the race start," Bautista explained when meeting SPEEDWEEK.com. "It didn't feel broken, but like something wasn't working correctly. There was a lack of power, the bike wasn't pushing properly. On the third lap, the engine went out at the exit of turn 5 when I opened the throttle. But the dashboard was still working and showed me that I could start the engine. I tried it, the engine started again and I could continue. After that everything was normal, I had a lot of fun catching up and was able to overtake numerous riders. My pace was good and also my feeling for the bike."

The Spaniard took this setback surprisingly calmly, but with a 55-point lead over world championship runner-up Razgatlioglu, there is also no reason to panic.

"Sometimes I make mistakes, sometimes something happens to the bike," clarified the 50-time race winner. "That's how it is in racing. It's not in my hands to solve a problem like that. So I concentrate on myself and try my best. Fortunately, the engine started again and I was able to finish the race. Otherwise it would have been worse. You can't avoid things like that, so there's no point looking back. You always have to look forward and think as positively as possible."

Result World Superbike Championship Magny-Cours, race 1:
Pos Rider Bike Diff
1. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha
2. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati + 2,656 sec
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 4,773
4. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 6,266
5. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 8,987
6. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 9,740
7. Scott Redding (GB) BMW + 9,916
8. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki + 10,760
9. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 12,623
10. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati + 13,250
11. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 14,921
12. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 21,932
13. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 22,213
14. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 24,004
15. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 25,699
16. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW + 31,246
17. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 35,579
18. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda + 55,958
19. Lucas Mahias (F) Kawasaki + 57,052
20. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + > 1 min
21. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda + > 1 min
out Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha
out Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki
out Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha
World Superbike Championship 2023: Standings after 25 of 36 races
Pos Rider Motorrad Points
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati 433
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha 378
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki 267
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha 237
5. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati 207
6. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati 167
7. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati 166
8. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki 129
9. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha 119
10. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda 109
11. Scott Redding (GB) BMW 108
12. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha 99
13. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda 89
14. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW 81
15. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati 63
16. Loris Baz (F) BMW 45
17. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW 23
18. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha 19
19. Tom Sykes (GB) Kawa/BMW 11
20. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha 9
21. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda 8
22. Leon Haslam(GB) BMW 2
23. Ivo Lopes (PT) BMW 1
23. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki 1
24. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki 1