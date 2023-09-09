Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki): Almost crashed, then third

Round 1 of the 2023 World Superbike Championship in Magny-Cours was almost over for Jonathan Rea on the first lap. Third place was the maximum for the Kawasaki rider.

Magny-Cours is Jonathan Rea's first race weekend since announcing his move to Yamaha for 2024 and the first race was a confirmation of his decision: Toprak Razgatlioglu took the win on the R1 and second place went to Michael Rinaldi, a Ducati rider. If Álvaro Bautista (Ducati) had not had a technical problem in the early stages, the World Champion would probably have been in front of him. So it became, with luck, a third place.

"My start was okay, but I almost crashed in turn 5 of the first lap. I hit the asphalt so hard with my knee and elbow that it still hurts; I have abrasions on my knee. It was lucky that I didn't fall in the process," Rea told SPEEDWEEK.com. "After that, more mistakes happened to me because I was using the front too much. Once I got past Alex and Garrett, I tried to follow Rinaldi and Toprak. At times I got a bit closer, but never enough and then I just rode my rhythm. That in itself was not easy. As soon as the tyres dropped, I couldn't keep up my pace and the bike was difficult to turn in. Definitely we have some things we can improve for Sunday."

Nevertheless, Kawasaki looked more competitive than before in the hot conditions. The record world champion lost only 4.7 sec to the winner at 50 degrees asphalt temperature.

"My bike was certainly not perfect, but much better than at the beginning of the season," Rea confirmed. "At Phillip Island and Lombok we couldn't get the front tyre to go the distance. Alex had a technical problem at the end, otherwise two Kawasaki would have been in the top-4. Probably more like top-5 if Álvaro had been there. His pace was incredible, he still went a deep 1'37" on the last lap."