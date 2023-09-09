Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki): Almost crashed, then third

by Kay Hettich - Automatic translation from German
Gold & Goose

Round 1 of the 2023 World Superbike Championship in Magny-Cours was almost over for Jonathan Rea on the first lap. Third place was the maximum for the Kawasaki rider.

SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.

Magny-Cours is Jonathan Rea's first race weekend since announcing his move to Yamaha for 2024 and the first race was a confirmation of his decision: Toprak Razgatlioglu took the win on the R1 and second place went to Michael Rinaldi, a Ducati rider. If Álvaro Bautista (Ducati) had not had a technical problem in the early stages, the World Champion would probably have been in front of him. So it became, with luck, a third place.

"My start was okay, but I almost crashed in turn 5 of the first lap. I hit the asphalt so hard with my knee and elbow that it still hurts; I have abrasions on my knee. It was lucky that I didn't fall in the process," Rea told SPEEDWEEK.com. "After that, more mistakes happened to me because I was using the front too much. Once I got past Alex and Garrett, I tried to follow Rinaldi and Toprak. At times I got a bit closer, but never enough and then I just rode my rhythm. That in itself was not easy. As soon as the tyres dropped, I couldn't keep up my pace and the bike was difficult to turn in. Definitely we have some things we can improve for Sunday."

Nevertheless, Kawasaki looked more competitive than before in the hot conditions. The record world champion lost only 4.7 sec to the winner at 50 degrees asphalt temperature.

"My bike was certainly not perfect, but much better than at the beginning of the season," Rea confirmed. "At Phillip Island and Lombok we couldn't get the front tyre to go the distance. Alex had a technical problem at the end, otherwise two Kawasaki would have been in the top-4. Probably more like top-5 if Álvaro had been there. His pace was incredible, he still went a deep 1'37" on the last lap."


Result World Superbike Championship Magny-Cours, Race 1:
Pos Rider Bike Diff
1. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha
2. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati + 2,656 sec
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 4,773
4. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 6,266
5. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 8,987
6. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 9,740
7. Scott Redding (GB) BMW + 9,916
8. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki + 10,760
9. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 12,623
10. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati + 13,250
11. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 14,921
12. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 21,932
13. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 22,213
14. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 24,004
15. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 25,699
16. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW + 31,246
17. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 35,579
18. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda + 55,958
19. Lucas Mahias (F) Kawasaki + 57,052
20. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + > 1 min
21. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda + > 1 min
out Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha
out Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki
out Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha
World Superbike Championship 2023: Standings after 25 of 36 races
Pos Rider Bike Points
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati 433
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha 378
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki 267
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha 237
5. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati 207
6. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati 167
7. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati 166
8. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki 129
9. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha 119
10. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda 109
11. Scott Redding (GB) BMW 108
12. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha 99
13. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda 89
14. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW 81
15. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati 63
16. Loris Baz (F) BMW 45
17. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW 23
18. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha 19
19. Tom Sykes (GB) Kawa/BMW 11
20. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha 9
21. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda 8
22. Leon Haslam(GB) BMW 2
23. Ivo Lopes (PT) BMW 1
23. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki 1
24. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki 1