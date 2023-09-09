Rinaldi admits: "It looked risky from the outside".

In the first World Superbike Championship race in Magny-Cours, Ducati factory rider Michael Rinaldi offered fierce resistance to winner Toprak Razgatlioglu on Saturday. Each rider pushed the other off the track at least once.

Michael Rinaldi led the field in France until the 13th of 20 laps. The Italian had a thrilling battle with Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha), but was no match for him towards the end when his rear tyre went. Second place, 2.656 sec behind the Turk, is a strong performance and Rinaldi did much to entertain the fans at the Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours.

"It was a tough and demanding race," grinned the Italian as he told a small gathering of journalists. "I made a good start and then tried to give everything. In order to keep up with Toprak, I had to push the tyre to the maximum, while he was able to take it a bit easy. Those were very nice battles with Toprak, but in the end my tyre was dead. Second place was a good way to thank my team. I'll be racing somewhere else next year, but we still have some races ahead of us where we can make great memories together."

Toprak was pushed off the track once by Rinaldi and the 2021 World Champion returned the favour accordingly, noting with a grin, "I sent him out on the same corner and wanted to show him how it felt. When he came back onto the track, he did it a bit aggressively and almost collided with me."

"I love to fight with Toprak," Rinaldi held on. "With him you can fight fiercely, but within limits. When he overtook me, I thought to myself, that's okay, I did it right away. It's not a big problem, I have huge respect for him and he for me. He had more to offer than me, I have to applaud him for that."

Describing the moment when he returned to the track after his ride out, the 27-year-old said, "I looked well after Toprak not to collide with him. I knew that I was not allowed to return to the track in front of him because otherwise I would have received a penalty. So I tried to get on the track at the same time as him and lose as little time as possible. It might have looked risky from the outside and also from Toprak's point of view, because he didn't know what I was thinking. But I had everything under control."

Rinaldi claimed his sixth podium of the year in France, his 20th overall. He overtook Danilo Petrucci (Barni Ducati) in the overall standings to move up to sixth place.