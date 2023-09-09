Rinaldi admits: "It looked risky from the outside".

by Ivo Schützbach - Automatic translation from German
Gold & Goose

In the first World Superbike Championship race in Magny-Cours, Ducati factory rider Michael Rinaldi offered fierce resistance to winner Toprak Razgatlioglu on Saturday. Each rider pushed the other off the track at least once.

SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.

Michael Rinaldi led the field in France until the 13th of 20 laps. The Italian had a thrilling battle with Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha), but was no match for him towards the end when his rear tyre went. Second place, 2.656 sec behind the Turk, is a strong performance and Rinaldi did much to entertain the fans at the Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours.

"It was a tough and demanding race," grinned the Italian as he told a small gathering of journalists. "I made a good start and then tried to give everything. In order to keep up with Toprak, I had to push the tyre to the maximum, while he was able to take it a bit easy. Those were very nice battles with Toprak, but in the end my tyre was dead. Second place was a good way to thank my team. I'll be racing somewhere else next year, but we still have some races ahead of us where we can make great memories together."

Toprak was pushed off the track once by Rinaldi and the 2021 World Champion returned the favour accordingly, noting with a grin, "I sent him out on the same corner and wanted to show him how it felt. When he came back onto the track, he did it a bit aggressively and almost collided with me."

"I love to fight with Toprak," Rinaldi held on. "With him you can fight fiercely, but within limits. When he overtook me, I thought to myself, that's okay, I did it right away. It's not a big problem, I have huge respect for him and he for me. He had more to offer than me, I have to applaud him for that."

Describing the moment when he returned to the track after his ride out, the 27-year-old said, "I looked well after Toprak not to collide with him. I knew that I was not allowed to return to the track in front of him because otherwise I would have received a penalty. So I tried to get on the track at the same time as him and lose as little time as possible. It might have looked risky from the outside and also from Toprak's point of view, because he didn't know what I was thinking. But I had everything under control."

Rinaldi claimed his sixth podium of the year in France, his 20th overall. He overtook Danilo Petrucci (Barni Ducati) in the overall standings to move up to sixth place.

Result Superbike World Championship Magny-Cours, Race 1:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha
2. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati + 2,656 sec
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 4,773
4. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 6,266
5. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 8,987
6. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 9,740
7. Scott Redding (GB) BMW + 9,916
8. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki + 10,760
9. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 12,623
10. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati + 13,250
11. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 14,921
12. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 21,932
13. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 22,213
14. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 24,004
15. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 25,699
16. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW + 31,246
17. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 35,579
18. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda + 55,958
19. Lucas Mahias (F) Kawasaki + 57,052
20. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + > 1 min
21. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda + > 1 min
out Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha
out Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki
out Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha
World Superbike Championship 2023: Standings after 25 of 36 races
Pos Rider Bike Points
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati 433
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha 378
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki 267
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha 237
5. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati 207
6. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati 167
7. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati 166
8. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki 129
9. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha 119
10. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda 109
11. Scott Redding (GB) BMW 108
12. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha 99
13. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda 89
14. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW 81
15. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati 63
16. Loris Baz (F) BMW 45
17. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW 23
18. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha 19
19. Tom Sykes (GB) Kawa/BMW 11
20. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha 9
21. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda 8
22. Leon Haslam(GB) BMW 2
23. Ivo Lopes (PT) BMW 1
23. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki 1
24. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki 1