Domi Aegerter: "Had no chance against Bautista".

by Ivo Schützbach - Automatic translation from German
donnyfoto.com

On the last lap of the first Superbike race in Magny-Cours, Dominique Aegerter (GRT Yamaha) was caught off guard by the onrushing Alvaro Bautista - and thus pushed out of the top 10.

After his third operation on his right forearm, Dominique Aegerter's physical condition is still not perfect, but at least the painful and annoying arm pump problems are now gone.

"Qualifying didn't bring the starting position for the race that I wanted, we didn't go beyond 12th place," he recorded. "My start was good, even though I couldn't make up many positions. But I was always in the fight for a top-10 finish. Towards the middle of the race I thought the group in front of me should be catchable. I had a good feeling. But in the last two laps I realised that someone was catching up very quickly from behind."

That someone was not just anyone, but World Champion Alvaro Bautista. The Spaniard's engine had died on the third lap. By the time he restarted it, 17 sec had passed and he was at the back of the field. In the following 17 laps, the world championship leader stormed through the field and in the end also overtook Aegerter.

"Of course it's a shame to lose tenth place on the last lap," Dominique remarked. "But I had no chance against Bautista. The most important thing is that I feel physically in very good shape. In the last race weekends my arm was not in top shape and after more than five weeks without a race bike it was hugely important to finish the race and collect data for Sunday. For the warm-up we have a few ideas that could help to improve the bike further. Hopefully in the sprint race we'll be able to improve our grid position so that in the afternoon we're in a position to fight with the group that finished 5th to 8th."

In the overall standings, the Superbike rookie is in ninth place, ten points behind Kawasaki factory rider Alex Lowes in front of him.

Result Superbike World Championship Magny-Cours, Race 1:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha
2. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati + 2,656 sec
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 4,773
4. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 6,266
5. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 8,987
6. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 9,740
7. Scott Redding (GB) BMW + 9,916
8. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki + 10,760
9. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 12,623
10. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati + 13,250
11. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 14,921
12. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 21,932
13. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 22,213
14. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 24,004
15. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 25,699
16. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW + 31,246
17. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 35,579
18. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda + 55,958
19. Lucas Mahias (F) Kawasaki + 57,052
20. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + > 1 min
21. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda + > 1 min
out Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha
out Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki
out Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha
World Superbike Championship 2023: Standings after 25 of 36 races
Pos Rider Bike Points
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati 433
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha 378
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki 267
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha 237
5. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati 207
6. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati 167
7. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati 166
8. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki 129
9. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha 119
10. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda 109
11. Scott Redding (GB) BMW 108
12. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha 99
13. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda 89
14. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW 81
15. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati 63
16. Loris Baz (F) BMW 45
17. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW 23
18. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha 19
19. Tom Sykes (GB) Kawa/BMW 11
20. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha 9
21. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda 8
22. Leon Haslam(GB) BMW 2
23. Ivo Lopes (PT) BMW 1
23. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki 1
24. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki 1