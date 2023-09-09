Domi Aegerter: "Had no chance against Bautista".

On the last lap of the first Superbike race in Magny-Cours, Dominique Aegerter (GRT Yamaha) was caught off guard by the onrushing Alvaro Bautista - and thus pushed out of the top 10.

After his third operation on his right forearm, Dominique Aegerter's physical condition is still not perfect, but at least the painful and annoying arm pump problems are now gone.

"Qualifying didn't bring the starting position for the race that I wanted, we didn't go beyond 12th place," he recorded. "My start was good, even though I couldn't make up many positions. But I was always in the fight for a top-10 finish. Towards the middle of the race I thought the group in front of me should be catchable. I had a good feeling. But in the last two laps I realised that someone was catching up very quickly from behind."

That someone was not just anyone, but World Champion Alvaro Bautista. The Spaniard's engine had died on the third lap. By the time he restarted it, 17 sec had passed and he was at the back of the field. In the following 17 laps, the world championship leader stormed through the field and in the end also overtook Aegerter.

"Of course it's a shame to lose tenth place on the last lap," Dominique remarked. "But I had no chance against Bautista. The most important thing is that I feel physically in very good shape. In the last race weekends my arm was not in top shape and after more than five weeks without a race bike it was hugely important to finish the race and collect data for Sunday. For the warm-up we have a few ideas that could help to improve the bike further. Hopefully in the sprint race we'll be able to improve our grid position so that in the afternoon we're in a position to fight with the group that finished 5th to 8th."

In the overall standings, the Superbike rookie is in ninth place, ten points behind Kawasaki factory rider Alex Lowes in front of him.