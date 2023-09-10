Superpole race: Bautista rams into Ducati team-mate

The Superpole race of the 2023 World Superbike Championship in Magny-Cours was turbulent, with drama and surprises. Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) won, Bautista (Ducati) shot down Rinaldi and Redding Gerloff (both BMW).

The sprint race in the Superbike category over ten laps is called a Superpole race because the result is included in the starting grid for the second race. The top 9 receive up to 12 World Championship points and take the first nine grid positions, the other positions according to Saturday's Superpole. As a rule, the SCQ tyre introduced in 2022 or the soft SCX racing tyre will be used.

The temperatures at the start of the race at 11 a.m. were already very warm with 27 degrees Celsius air and 36 degrees Celsius asphalt temperatures. Bonovo BMW rider Garrett Gerloff started the sprint from pole, alongside world championship leader Álvaro Bautista and his Ducati team-mate Michael Rinaldi. Toprak Razgatlioglu (4th/Yamaha) and Jonathan Rea (5th/Kawasaki) started the race from the second row of the grid. Philipp Öttl (Ducati) and Dominique Aegerter (Yamaha) started from positions 11 and 12.

After the start, race 1 winner Razgatlioglu, Bautista, Rinaldi and Rea took the lead and fought for the podium places. Pole man Gerloff also had a good start, but was knocked out of the race by contact with fellow BMW rider Scott Redding on lap 1. The Englishman received a long-lap penalty for this.

As in the first race, Razgatlioglu and Rinaldi took turns at the front several times, with Bautista holding back behind them. As early as the third lap, Rea had to let go and had to deal with his Kawasaki team-mate Alex Lowes, who retired shortly afterwards.

The race-deciding scene happened on lap 5 when Bautista braked too late for the hairpin and touched the rear wheel of Rinaldi, who crashed. The confusion saw Razgatlioglu lead by over two seconds and take the win in control.

Bautista then rallied, set the fastest lap of the race and brought home second place, just one second behind the Yamaha rider. Third was Rea, who came under pressure from Andrea Locatelli (4th/Yamaha) in the closing stages.

Dominique Aegerter (Yamaha) improved significantly in sixth place on the grid for the second race, and the same was true for the best Honda rider, Xavi Vierge, in ninth position. Philipp Öttl (Ducati) was tenth, just 0.154 sec behind Vierge.

This is how the race went:

Start: Bautista ahead of Rinaldi and Razgatlioglu into the first corner, then Gerloff and Rea.



Lap 1: Redding and Gerloff crash after contact! Bautista leads ahead of Rinaldi, Razgatlioglu and Rea. Aegerter ninth, Öttl 13th, Vierge tenth.



Lap 2: Razgatlioglu fights hard to pass Bautista and Rinaldi in the lead. Fastest lap Aegerter (9th) in 1:36,517 min. Öttl 14th.



Lap 3: Rinaldi in 1:36,177 min ahead of Razgatlioglu and Bautista. Rea already 1,3 sec behind.



Lap 4: Rinaldi in 1:36,157 min again faster. Bautista (3rd) 0,7 sec back. Aegerter still ninth, Öttl 13th.



Lap 5: Bautista shoots down his team mate! In the confusion Razgatlioglu leads ahead of Rea and Bautista! Lowes has to retire from the race.



Lap 6: Razgatlioglu 2.4 sec ahead of Rea and Bautista. Aegerter seventh, Öttl 11th.



Lap 7: Razgatlioglu in front. Bautista passes Rea for second, Öttl overtakes Gardner and is tenth.



Lap 8: Bautista cuts the gap to 2 sec in 1:36.084 min. Öttl on the rear wheel of Vierge (9th).



Lap 9: Razgatlioglu still 1.5 sec ahead of Bautista and 2.5 sec ahead of Rea. Öttl with personal fastest lap. Aegerter in 6th place.



Last lap: Razgatlioglu wins ahead of Bautista and Rea. Locatelli, Petrucci, Aegerter, Baz, Bassani and Vierge the Top-9.