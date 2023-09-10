Magny-Cours, Grid Race 2: Two tragic victims at once
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
In the first SBK race on Saturday and the sprint race on Sunday, the riders will start according to the results of Superpole.
For the second main race on Sunday, the start in Magny-Cours is at 3.15 p.m. because of the overlap with the MotoGP World Championship, there is a changed starting grid. The first nine of the sprint race will form the first three rows of the grid. The remaining riders, who will start the second race from 10th on the grid, will be lined up according to Superpole results.
If, for example, the winner of Superpole crashes in the sprint race, he falls back to 10th place on the grid for the second race in the worst case.
The biggest beneficiary in France is Ducati privateer Axel Bassani, who moves up 11 (!) places from 19th to 8th on the grid. The biggest loser is pole setter Garrett Gerloff (Bonovo action), who was shot down by his BMW colleague Scott Redding. For the Texan, it's back to 10th from 1st on the grid. The same happened to Michael Rinaldi, who was pushed away by Aruba Ducati team mate Alvaro Bautista and therefore has to start from position 11 instead of 3.
Results Superpole race:
1st Razgatlioglu, Yamaha
2nd Bautista, Ducati
3rd Rea, Kawasaki
4th Locatelli, Yamaha
5th Petrucci, Ducati
6th Aegerter, Yamaha
7th Baz, BMW
8th Bassani, Ducati
9th Vierge, Honda
10th Öttl, Ducati
11th Gardner, Yamaha
12th Lecuona, Honda
13th Van der Mark, BMW
14th Baldassarri, Yamaha
15th Ray, Yamaha
16th Mahias, Kawasaki
17th Soomer, Honda
18th Syahrin, Honda
19th Vinales, Kawasaki
20th Redding, BMW
21st King, Kawasaki
- Lowes, Kawasaki
- Rinaldi, Ducati
- Gerloff, BMW
Results Superpole:
1st Gerloff, BMW
2nd Bautista, Ducati
3rd Rinaldi, Ducati
4th Razgatlioglu, Yamaha
5th Rea, Kawasaki
6th Baz, BMW
7th Locatelli, Yamaha
8th Lowes, Kawasaki
9th Petrucci, Ducati
10th Redding, BMW
11th Öttl, Ducati
12th Aegerter, Yamaha
13th Van der Mark, BMW
14th Lecuona, Honda
15th Gardner, Yamaha
16th Vierge, Honda
17th Ray, Yamaha
18th Mahias, Kawasaki
19th Bassani, Ducati
20th Baldassarri, Yamaha
21st Soomer, Honda
22nd Syahrin, Honda
23rd Vinales, Kawasaki
24th King, Kawasaki
This results in the following starting grid for race 2:
Row 1: Razgatlioglu, Bautista, Rea
Row 2: Locatelli, Petrucci, Aegerter
Row 3: Baz, Bassani, Vierge
Row 4: Gerloff, Rinaldi, Lowes
Row 5: Redding, Öttl, van der Mark
Row 6: Lecuona, Gardner, Ray
Row 7: Mahias, Baldassarri, Soomer
Row 8: Syahrin, Vinales, King