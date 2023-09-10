Magny-Cours, Grid Race 2: Two tragic victims at once

The result of the sprint race partly defines the starting grid for the second Superbike main race on Sunday. SPEEDWEEK.com explains who will start where in Magny-Cours.

In the first SBK race on Saturday and the sprint race on Sunday, the riders will start according to the results of Superpole.



For the second main race on Sunday, the start in Magny-Cours is at 3.15 p.m. because of the overlap with the MotoGP World Championship, there is a changed starting grid. The first nine of the sprint race will form the first three rows of the grid. The remaining riders, who will start the second race from 10th on the grid, will be lined up according to Superpole results.

If, for example, the winner of Superpole crashes in the sprint race, he falls back to 10th place on the grid for the second race in the worst case.



The biggest beneficiary in France is Ducati privateer Axel Bassani, who moves up 11 (!) places from 19th to 8th on the grid. The biggest loser is pole setter Garrett Gerloff (Bonovo action), who was shot down by his BMW colleague Scott Redding. For the Texan, it's back to 10th from 1st on the grid. The same happened to Michael Rinaldi, who was pushed away by Aruba Ducati team mate Alvaro Bautista and therefore has to start from position 11 instead of 3.

Results Superpole race:

1st Razgatlioglu, Yamaha

2nd Bautista, Ducati

3rd Rea, Kawasaki

4th Locatelli, Yamaha

5th Petrucci, Ducati

6th Aegerter, Yamaha

7th Baz, BMW

8th Bassani, Ducati

9th Vierge, Honda

10th Öttl, Ducati

11th Gardner, Yamaha

12th Lecuona, Honda

13th Van der Mark, BMW

14th Baldassarri, Yamaha

15th Ray, Yamaha

16th Mahias, Kawasaki

17th Soomer, Honda

18th Syahrin, Honda

19th Vinales, Kawasaki

20th Redding, BMW

21st King, Kawasaki

- Lowes, Kawasaki

- Rinaldi, Ducati

- Gerloff, BMW

Results Superpole:

1st Gerloff, BMW

2nd Bautista, Ducati

3rd Rinaldi, Ducati

4th Razgatlioglu, Yamaha

5th Rea, Kawasaki

6th Baz, BMW

7th Locatelli, Yamaha

8th Lowes, Kawasaki

9th Petrucci, Ducati

10th Redding, BMW

11th Öttl, Ducati

12th Aegerter, Yamaha

13th Van der Mark, BMW

14th Lecuona, Honda

15th Gardner, Yamaha

16th Vierge, Honda

17th Ray, Yamaha

18th Mahias, Kawasaki

19th Bassani, Ducati

20th Baldassarri, Yamaha

21st Soomer, Honda

22nd Syahrin, Honda

23rd Vinales, Kawasaki

24th King, Kawasaki

This results in the following starting grid for race 2:



Row 1: Razgatlioglu, Bautista, Rea



Row 2: Locatelli, Petrucci, Aegerter



Row 3: Baz, Bassani, Vierge



Row 4: Gerloff, Rinaldi, Lowes



Row 5: Redding, Öttl, van der Mark



Row 6: Lecuona, Gardner, Ray



Row 7: Mahias, Baldassarri, Soomer



Row 8: Syahrin, Vinales, King