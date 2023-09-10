Magny-Cours, race 2: Bautista wins demolition race

by Kay Hettich - Automatic translation from German
Gold & Goose

The second race of the 2023 World Superbike Championship at Magny-Cours was abandoned after an accident caused by Scott Redding (BMW). At the restart, Ducati star Álvaro Bautista took a commanding victory.

SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.

Before the second race in Magny-Cours, many were asking whether Toprak Razgatlioglu, after winning the first race and the Superpole race, could also win the last race - that would be an important pointer in the World Championship duel with Álvaro Bautista (Ducati)!

With 35 degrees of air and 51 degrees of asphalt temperature, the peak of the heat battle was reached at the race start at 15:15. Despite the heat, 50,583 spectators came to the race track.

The starting grid in the first two rows had changed significantly due to the crashes of pole man Garrett Gerloff (BMW) and Michael Rinaldi (Ducati) in the Superpole race - both were cleared by their brand and team colleagues respectively. Razgatlioglu started from pole, alongside Bautista and Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki). Alex Lowes (Kawasaki) complained of pain in his left knee and did not take part in the second race.

After the start, Bautista, Rea and Razgatlioglu quickly pulled away at the front and had already pulled away by 1.8 sec after four laps when red flags were waved. Because after Gerloff in the Superpole race, Scott Redding also shot down Dominique Aegerter (Yamaha) in the hairpin this time. The Swiss struggled for breath and was recovered by the marshals; the race was restarted with the standings at the last timing point over 17 laps.

At the second attempt, Lowes was now joined by Aegerter and Lucas Mahias (Kawasaki), who had retired earlier. Redding received a double long-lap penalty for risky riding.

This time Bautista looked for the early decision and, as the winner of the start, reeled off a series of fast laps with which he already led by over 3 sec after six laps. The World Championship leader made no mistake, kept up his pace and won with a commanding 5.9 sec lead - at times he was almost 9 sec ahead!

A thrilling battle broke out between Razgatlioglu and Rea for second place. The two world champions overtook each other several times and gave each other nothing. The exceptional riders had a fair and gripping duel. In the end, Razgatlioglu crossed the finish line 0.9 sec ahead of Rea with his personal best lap.

With a strong final phase, Garrett Gerloff secured fifth place, confirming himself as the most consistent BMW rider at the moment. The best Honda rider was Xavi Vierge in ninth place, who incidentally was using the old Honda chassis.

Philipp Öttl was among the fastest riders at times, but was not able to gain any positions. On the contrary, the Go Eleven Ducati rider was relegated to 10th place by Remy Gardner (Yamaha) on the last lap.

This is how the race went:

Start: Bautista ahead of Rea and Razgatlioglu into the first corner. Then Rinaldi, Locatelli and Bassani. Vierge seventh, Baz ninth. Öttl in 10th place.

Lap 1: Bautista ahead of Razgatlioglu and Rea. Rinaldi only 0.8 sec behind in fourth. Öttl twelfth. Ray crashed.

Lap 2: Bautista in 1:36,670 min. outruns Razgatlioglu by 0,9 sec.

Lap 3: Rea attacks Razgatlioglu, but he is able to counterattack. Before that the Yamaha rider had made some minor mistakes. Michael van der Mark crashes.

Lap 4: Bautista 1,9 sec ahead of Razgatlioglu and Rea. Rinaldi (4th) already 2.7 sec behind.

Lap 5: Bautista rides 0.4 sec faster per lap than the rest and leads by 2.6 sec.

Lap 6: Rea finds a gap and reclaims 2nd place from Razgatlioglu. Locatelli improves past Bassani to 5th. Vierge also 8th, Gerloff ninth. Öttl in eleventh position.

Lap 7: Bautista 3.6 sec ahead of Rea and Razgatlioglu. Rinaldi (4th) can't keep up with the pace of the front runners.

Lap 8: Locatelli (5th) is catching up with Rinaldi (4th).

Lap 9: Now Bautista is a second faster than Rea and Razgatlioglu! Öttl grabs 10th place from Remy Gardner (Yamaha).

Lap 10: Locatelli now fourth. Öttl (10th) faster than the riders in front of him. Redding retires from the race with technical problems.

Lap 11: Bautista 6.2 sec ahead of Rea and Razgatlioglu. Locatelli safe in 4th place. Öttl on Vierge's rear wheel (9th).

Lap 12: Strong overtaking manoeuvre by Razgatlioglu against Rea!

Lap 13: Petrucci, Rinaldi, Bassani and Gerloff fight for 5th place.

Lap 14: Rea attacks Razgatlioglu, again the Yamaha rider can counterattack. Rinaldi drops back to 12th place after braking and comes into the pits.

Lap 15: Bautista ahead by 8.8 sec. Locatelli (4th) under pressure from Petrucci and Gerloff. Öttl can't find a way past Vierge.

Lap 16: Again Rea and Razgatlioglu overtake each other, again the Turk stays in front.

Last lap: Bautista wins ahead of Razgatlioglu and Rea. Gerloff fifth. Öttl loses 9th place to Gardner.

Result Superbike World Championship Magny-Cours, Race 2:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha + 5,893 sec
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 6,779
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 10,978
5. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 11,482
6. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 15,258
7. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 17,578
8. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 19,576
9. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 19,937
10. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 19,986
11. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 22,640
12. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 27,073
13. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 27,428
14. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda + 41,742
15. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda + 45,875
16. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki + 46,219
17. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha + 55,481
18. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + 58,003
out Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati
out Scott Redding (GB) BMW
out Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW
Result Superbike World Championship Magny-Cours, Superpole Race:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha
2. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati + 0,970 sec
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 2,503
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 2,747
5. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 3,376
6. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 6,406
7. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 6,658
8. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 6,959
9. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 8,322
10. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 8,476
11. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 9,386
12. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 10,335
13. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW + 10,779
14. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 14,764
15. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha + 16,763
16. Lucas Mahias (F) Kawasaki + 23,226
17. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda + 24,172
18. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda + 24,293
19. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki + 26,388
20. Scott Redding (GB) BMW + 34,143
21. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + 34,556
out Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki
out Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati
out Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW
Result Superbike World Championship Magny-Cours, Race 1:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha
2. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati + 2,656 sec
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 4,773
4. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 6,266
5. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 8,987
6. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 9,740
7. Scott Redding (GB) BMW + 9,916
8. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki + 10,760
9. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 12,623
10. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati + 13,250
11. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 14,921
12. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 21,932
13. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 22,213
14. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 24,004
15. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 25,699
16. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW + 31,246
17. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 35,579
18. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda + 55,958
19. Lucas Mahias (F) Kawasaki + 57,052
20. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + > 1 min
21. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda + > 1 min
out Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha
out Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki
out Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha
World Superbike Championship 2023: Standings after 26 of 36 races
Pos Rider Bike Points
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati 467
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha 410
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki 290
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha 256
5. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati 219
6. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati 180
7. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati 167
8. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki 129
9. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha 123
10. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda 117
11. Scott Redding (GB) BMW 108
12. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha 107
13. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda 94
14. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW 92
15. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati 69
16. Loris Baz (F) BMW 52
17. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW 23
18. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha 19
19. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha 12
20. Tom Sykes (GB) Kawa/BMW 11
21. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda 10
22. Leon Haslam(GB) BMW 2
23. Ivo Lopes (PT) BMW 1
23. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki 1
24. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki 1
24. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda 1