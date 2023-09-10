Magny-Cours, race 2: Bautista wins demolition race

The second race of the 2023 World Superbike Championship at Magny-Cours was abandoned after an accident caused by Scott Redding (BMW). At the restart, Ducati star Álvaro Bautista took a commanding victory.

Before the second race in Magny-Cours, many were asking whether Toprak Razgatlioglu, after winning the first race and the Superpole race, could also win the last race - that would be an important pointer in the World Championship duel with Álvaro Bautista (Ducati)!

With 35 degrees of air and 51 degrees of asphalt temperature, the peak of the heat battle was reached at the race start at 15:15. Despite the heat, 50,583 spectators came to the race track.

The starting grid in the first two rows had changed significantly due to the crashes of pole man Garrett Gerloff (BMW) and Michael Rinaldi (Ducati) in the Superpole race - both were cleared by their brand and team colleagues respectively. Razgatlioglu started from pole, alongside Bautista and Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki). Alex Lowes (Kawasaki) complained of pain in his left knee and did not take part in the second race.

After the start, Bautista, Rea and Razgatlioglu quickly pulled away at the front and had already pulled away by 1.8 sec after four laps when red flags were waved. Because after Gerloff in the Superpole race, Scott Redding also shot down Dominique Aegerter (Yamaha) in the hairpin this time. The Swiss struggled for breath and was recovered by the marshals; the race was restarted with the standings at the last timing point over 17 laps.

At the second attempt, Lowes was now joined by Aegerter and Lucas Mahias (Kawasaki), who had retired earlier. Redding received a double long-lap penalty for risky riding.

This time Bautista looked for the early decision and, as the winner of the start, reeled off a series of fast laps with which he already led by over 3 sec after six laps. The World Championship leader made no mistake, kept up his pace and won with a commanding 5.9 sec lead - at times he was almost 9 sec ahead!

A thrilling battle broke out between Razgatlioglu and Rea for second place. The two world champions overtook each other several times and gave each other nothing. The exceptional riders had a fair and gripping duel. In the end, Razgatlioglu crossed the finish line 0.9 sec ahead of Rea with his personal best lap.

With a strong final phase, Garrett Gerloff secured fifth place, confirming himself as the most consistent BMW rider at the moment. The best Honda rider was Xavi Vierge in ninth place, who incidentally was using the old Honda chassis.

Philipp Öttl was among the fastest riders at times, but was not able to gain any positions. On the contrary, the Go Eleven Ducati rider was relegated to 10th place by Remy Gardner (Yamaha) on the last lap.

This is how the race went:

Start: Bautista ahead of Rea and Razgatlioglu into the first corner. Then Rinaldi, Locatelli and Bassani. Vierge seventh, Baz ninth. Öttl in 10th place.



Lap 1: Bautista ahead of Razgatlioglu and Rea. Rinaldi only 0.8 sec behind in fourth. Öttl twelfth. Ray crashed.



Lap 2: Bautista in 1:36,670 min. outruns Razgatlioglu by 0,9 sec.



Lap 3: Rea attacks Razgatlioglu, but he is able to counterattack. Before that the Yamaha rider had made some minor mistakes. Michael van der Mark crashes.



Lap 4: Bautista 1,9 sec ahead of Razgatlioglu and Rea. Rinaldi (4th) already 2.7 sec behind.



Lap 5: Bautista rides 0.4 sec faster per lap than the rest and leads by 2.6 sec.



Lap 6: Rea finds a gap and reclaims 2nd place from Razgatlioglu. Locatelli improves past Bassani to 5th. Vierge also 8th, Gerloff ninth. Öttl in eleventh position.



Lap 7: Bautista 3.6 sec ahead of Rea and Razgatlioglu. Rinaldi (4th) can't keep up with the pace of the front runners.



Lap 8: Locatelli (5th) is catching up with Rinaldi (4th).



Lap 9: Now Bautista is a second faster than Rea and Razgatlioglu! Öttl grabs 10th place from Remy Gardner (Yamaha).



Lap 10: Locatelli now fourth. Öttl (10th) faster than the riders in front of him. Redding retires from the race with technical problems.



Lap 11: Bautista 6.2 sec ahead of Rea and Razgatlioglu. Locatelli safe in 4th place. Öttl on Vierge's rear wheel (9th).



Lap 12: Strong overtaking manoeuvre by Razgatlioglu against Rea!



Lap 13: Petrucci, Rinaldi, Bassani and Gerloff fight for 5th place.



Lap 14: Rea attacks Razgatlioglu, again the Yamaha rider can counterattack. Rinaldi drops back to 12th place after braking and comes into the pits.



Lap 15: Bautista ahead by 8.8 sec. Locatelli (4th) under pressure from Petrucci and Gerloff. Öttl can't find a way past Vierge.



Lap 16: Again Rea and Razgatlioglu overtake each other, again the Turk stays in front.



Last lap: Bautista wins ahead of Razgatlioglu and Rea. Gerloff fifth. Öttl loses 9th place to Gardner.