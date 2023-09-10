Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki) conciliatory: "I am satisfied".

With third places, Jonathan Rea was once again left behind at the Superbike meeting in Magny-Cours. The Kawasaki rider, however, was much happier about his performance than it appeared.

Magny-Cours was the start of Jonathan Rea's farewell tour with the Kawasaki factory team. Until his last race with the ZX-10RR, the six-time world champion wants to give everything and end the 2023 World Superbike Championship in a dignified manner, but with three third places, the limits were once again shown to the 36-year-old.

In the second race, however, in the duel against Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha), whose bike he will ride next year, one saw a Rea like in his best times. Strong in battle, aggressive and not giving up. His sombre expression on the podium was deceptive.



"I'm actually very happy with the podium," Rea assured a small panel of journalists. "We went in the best possible direction over the weekend with the set-up. In the first race and also in the Superpole race I was quite happy with my bike, however it was just okay. In the second race I felt comfortable from the start and wanted to challenge Álvaro. At the first start he got away badly and made a lot of mistakes, but still managed to do decent lap times. When he got away better at the second start and sorted out the mistakes and had a clear run, he was gone - he was on another level. The bike is so enormously fast and he rides it so brilliantly."

The Ducati rider did not have the best weekend at Magny-Cours. In the first race the world champion was only tenth after crashing, in the Superpole race he rammed his team-mate Michael Rinaldi off the track and finished second. However, he dominated the second main race from the first to the last lap, leading by nine seconds at times.



"Once again you could see that there is no alternative for engine power. I was able to catch Ducati in turns 1 and 2, but on the way to turn 5 alone I lose up to 0.3 sec," explained the Kawasaki rider. "Everything we gained before, we lose elsewhere. We need more power, even if then other problems can arise."

Meanwhile, Rea was battling with Razgatlioglu for second place on the podium. It was a tongue-twisting duel that the Northern Irishman lost by 0.9sec.



"Then it was on to Toprak and he couldn't get past me. I thought maybe my pace wasn't so bad after all," Rea described. "I was struggling in the last few laps but it was super fun. It showed me that we made progress with the bike over the weekend because Toprak is extremely strong at Magny-Cours. It wasn't enough for Álvaro and Ducati though."

In the overall standings, Rea, now with 290 points, further secured third World Championship place against the second Yamaha factory rider, Andrea Locatelli, with 256 points.