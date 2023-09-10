Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki) conciliatory: "I am satisfied".

Kawasaki

With third places, Jonathan Rea was once again left behind at the Superbike meeting in Magny-Cours. The Kawasaki rider, however, was much happier about his performance than it appeared.

Magny-Cours was the start of Jonathan Rea's farewell tour with the Kawasaki factory team. Until his last race with the ZX-10RR, the six-time world champion wants to give everything and end the 2023 World Superbike Championship in a dignified manner, but with three third places, the limits were once again shown to the 36-year-old.

In the second race, however, in the duel against Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha), whose bike he will ride next year, one saw a Rea like in his best times. Strong in battle, aggressive and not giving up. His sombre expression on the podium was deceptive.

"I'm actually very happy with the podium," Rea assured a small panel of journalists. "We went in the best possible direction over the weekend with the set-up. In the first race and also in the Superpole race I was quite happy with my bike, however it was just okay. In the second race I felt comfortable from the start and wanted to challenge Álvaro. At the first start he got away badly and made a lot of mistakes, but still managed to do decent lap times. When he got away better at the second start and sorted out the mistakes and had a clear run, he was gone - he was on another level. The bike is so enormously fast and he rides it so brilliantly."

The Ducati rider did not have the best weekend at Magny-Cours. In the first race the world champion was only tenth after crashing, in the Superpole race he rammed his team-mate Michael Rinaldi off the track and finished second. However, he dominated the second main race from the first to the last lap, leading by nine seconds at times.

"Once again you could see that there is no alternative for engine power. I was able to catch Ducati in turns 1 and 2, but on the way to turn 5 alone I lose up to 0.3 sec," explained the Kawasaki rider. "Everything we gained before, we lose elsewhere. We need more power, even if then other problems can arise."

Meanwhile, Rea was battling with Razgatlioglu for second place on the podium. It was a tongue-twisting duel that the Northern Irishman lost by 0.9sec.

"Then it was on to Toprak and he couldn't get past me. I thought maybe my pace wasn't so bad after all," Rea described. "I was struggling in the last few laps but it was super fun. It showed me that we made progress with the bike over the weekend because Toprak is extremely strong at Magny-Cours. It wasn't enough for Álvaro and Ducati though."

In the overall standings, Rea, now with 290 points, further secured third World Championship place against the second Yamaha factory rider, Andrea Locatelli, with 256 points.

Result Superbike World Championship Magny-Cours, Race 2:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha + 5,893 sec
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 6,779
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 10,978
5. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 11,482
6. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 15,258
7. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 17,578
8. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 19,576
9. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 19,937
10. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 19,986
11. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 22,640
12. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 27,073
13. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 27,428
14. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda + 41,742
15. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda + 45,875
16. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki + 46,219
17. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha + 55,481
18. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + 58,003
out Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati
out Scott Redding (GB) BMW
out Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW
Result Superbike World Championship Magny-Cours, Superpole Race:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha
2. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati + 0,970 sec
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 2,503
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 2,747
5. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 3,376
6. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 6,406
7. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 6,658
8. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 6,959
9. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 8,322
10. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 8,476
11. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 9,386
12. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 10,335
13. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW + 10,779
14. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 14,764
15. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha + 16,763
16. Lucas Mahias (F) Kawasaki + 23,226
17. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda + 24,172
18. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda + 24,293
19. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki + 26,388
20. Scott Redding (GB) BMW + 34,143
21. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + 34,556
out Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki
out Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati
out Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW
Result Superbike World Championship Magny-Cours, Race 1:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha
2. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati + 2,656 sec
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 4,773
4. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 6,266
5. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 8,987
6. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 9,740
7. Scott Redding (GB) BMW + 9,916
8. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki + 10,760
9. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 12,623
10. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati + 13,250
11. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 14,921
12. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 21,932
13. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 22,213
14. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 24,004
15. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 25,699
16. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW + 31,246
17. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 35,579
18. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda + 55,958
19. Lucas Mahias (F) Kawasaki + 57,052
20. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + > 1 min
21. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda + > 1 min
out Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha
out Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki
out Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha
World Superbike Championship 2023: Standings after 26 of 36 races
Pos Rider Bike Points
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati 467
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha 410
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki 290
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha 256
5. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati 219
6. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati 180
7. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati 167
8. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki 129
9. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha 123
10. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda 117
11. Scott Redding (GB) BMW 108
12. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha 107
13. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda 94
14. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW 92
15. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati 69
16. Loris Baz (F) BMW 52
17. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW 23
18. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha 19
19. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha 12
20. Tom Sykes (GB) Kawa/BMW 11
21. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda 10
22. Leon Haslam(GB) BMW 2
23. Ivo Lopes (PT) BMW 1
23. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki 1
24. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki 1
24. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda 1