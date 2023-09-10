Why Toprak Razgatlioglu is surprised by Ducati

This season, Alvaro Bautista (Ducati) already had a 98-point lead over second-placed Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) in the World Superbike Championship, and after Magny-Cours it is still 57. The Turk still sees himself at a clear disadvantage.

Ducati star Alvaro Bautista had the biggest lead in this year's world championship after the first race in Imola in mid-July, when he was 98 points ahead of runner-up Toprak Razgatlioglu. Of the following eight races - two in Imola and three in Most and Magny-Cours - Bautista could only win two.

After wins in the first two races in France, Razgatlioglu had reduced his gap to the world championship leader to 52 points, but after his defeat in the second main race on Sunday it is 57. Toprak has realised that the world championship is not over yet, even if the advantages are on Bautista's side in the upcoming events at Aragon and Portimao. "Jerez won't be easy either," the 26-year-old said.

Toprak turned up to the meeting with reporters with just one boot, having given the other to an enthusiastic fan on the way. Over the three days, a total of 55,000 came to the Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours, some of them revving the engines of their bikes until 4am in the morning.

"Even though it wasn't an easy race for me, I always fought," recounted the 2021 World Champion, who finished just under six seconds behind winner Bautista in the second main race. Had the Spaniard not closed the throttle early, it would have been a few seconds more. "It was impossible to follow him. His pace was very strong and the Ducati has a big advantage, especially in the first sector. The turning of their bike is good and the acceleration is incredible. Ducati has improved a lot this year, you can see it in every corner. Last year I only had difficulties against the Ducati in a few corners, but now I am surprised how much they have improved. After six weeks off, I did a good job with two wins and a second place."