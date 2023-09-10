After ramming: Gerloff does not point at Redding (BMW)

Garrett Gerloff of BMW Team Bonovo action kept the white and blue flag flying at the Superbike meeting in Magny-Cours with pole and two top five results. He has ticked off the ramming by brand colleague Scott Redding.

At the ninth meeting of the 2023 World Superbike Championship, Garrett Gerloff was the standout BMW rider. Third on Friday, winning Superpole on Saturday and 4th place in the first race caused jubilation in his Bonovo action team. However, Sunday was marred by an incident in the Superpole race with fellow BMW rider Scott Redding of the British ROKiT team.

As the US American and the Englishman lay on the ground in turn 8 on the first lap, stunned faces were seen on both BMW teams. The accident was not captured by cameras. But it was clear that Redding must have rammed his BMW colleague from behind. Gerloff is wary of apportioning blame.

"I was on the outside next to Johnny, missed turn 6 and took the emergency exit. When I came back onto the track I lined up behind Locatelli - it was absolutely clean. Then we came to turn 8 and I didn't feel I was going too wide a line, but suddenly and abruptly I found myself on the ground. It happened too fast for me to realise anything," the 28-year-old described his view. "Sure it's disappointing, but these are things that happen - I've been in this situation myself and I can't complain about it. Of course, it wasn't ideal to start the second race from the fourth row instead of the front."

Gerloff, however, put in an amazing performance in the second main race. At the second start, the 28-American came out of the first lap in eleventh position and overtook at every opportunity. Passing Remy Gardner, his Bonovo teammate Loris Baz, Honda factory rider Xavi Vierge and Ducati privateers Axel Bassani and Danilo Petrucci, his chase ended in a strong fifth position.

"I haven't felt this good in a long time," Gerloff grinned with satisfaction. "I don't stress myself out and look at the end of a session and see what came out of it. To have it like that feels great. In the end it's because I'm feeling better and better with the bike and also thanks to the work of my team who are doing everything they can to make me feel good. I'm slowly finding out what the strengths of the BMW and of me are and how we can best combine that. We made a lot of progress in Magny-Cours and I hope we can continue like this."

Gerloff was the best customer driver in both main races, collecting 24 World Championship points. He is 14th overall with 92 points, just two behind Honda factory rider Iker Lecuona and 16 behind Redding.