After ramming: Gerloff does not point at Redding (BMW)

by Kay Hettich - Automatic translation from German
Garrett Gerloff of BMW Team Bonovo action kept the white and blue flag flying at the Superbike meeting in Magny-Cours with pole and two top five results. He has ticked off the ramming by brand colleague Scott Redding.

At the ninth meeting of the 2023 World Superbike Championship, Garrett Gerloff was the standout BMW rider. Third on Friday, winning Superpole on Saturday and 4th place in the first race caused jubilation in his Bonovo action team. However, Sunday was marred by an incident in the Superpole race with fellow BMW rider Scott Redding of the British ROKiT team.

As the US American and the Englishman lay on the ground in turn 8 on the first lap, stunned faces were seen on both BMW teams. The accident was not captured by cameras. But it was clear that Redding must have rammed his BMW colleague from behind. Gerloff is wary of apportioning blame.

"I was on the outside next to Johnny, missed turn 6 and took the emergency exit. When I came back onto the track I lined up behind Locatelli - it was absolutely clean. Then we came to turn 8 and I didn't feel I was going too wide a line, but suddenly and abruptly I found myself on the ground. It happened too fast for me to realise anything," the 28-year-old described his view. "Sure it's disappointing, but these are things that happen - I've been in this situation myself and I can't complain about it. Of course, it wasn't ideal to start the second race from the fourth row instead of the front."

Gerloff, however, put in an amazing performance in the second main race. At the second start, the 28-American came out of the first lap in eleventh position and overtook at every opportunity. Passing Remy Gardner, his Bonovo teammate Loris Baz, Honda factory rider Xavi Vierge and Ducati privateers Axel Bassani and Danilo Petrucci, his chase ended in a strong fifth position.

"I haven't felt this good in a long time," Gerloff grinned with satisfaction. "I don't stress myself out and look at the end of a session and see what came out of it. To have it like that feels great. In the end it's because I'm feeling better and better with the bike and also thanks to the work of my team who are doing everything they can to make me feel good. I'm slowly finding out what the strengths of the BMW and of me are and how we can best combine that. We made a lot of progress in Magny-Cours and I hope we can continue like this."

Gerloff was the best customer driver in both main races, collecting 24 World Championship points. He is 14th overall with 92 points, just two behind Honda factory rider Iker Lecuona and 16 behind Redding.

Result Superbike World Championship Magny-Cours, Race 2:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha + 5,893 sec
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 6,779
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 10,978
5. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 11,482
6. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 15,258
7. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 17,578
8. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 19,576
9. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 19,937
10. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 19,986
11. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 22,640
12. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 27,073
13. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 27,428
14. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda + 41,742
15. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda + 45,875
16. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki + 46,219
17. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha + 55,481
18. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + 58,003
out Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati
out Scott Redding (GB) BMW
out Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW
Result Superbike World Championship Magny-Cours, Superpole Race:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha
2. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati + 0,970 sec
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 2,503
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 2,747
5. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 3,376
6. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 6,406
7. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 6,658
8. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 6,959
9. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 8,322
10. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 8,476
11. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 9,386
12. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 10,335
13. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW + 10,779
14. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 14,764
15. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha + 16,763
16. Lucas Mahias (F) Kawasaki + 23,226
17. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda + 24,172
18. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda + 24,293
19. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki + 26,388
20. Scott Redding (GB) BMW + 34,143
21. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + 34,556
out Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki
out Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati
out Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW
Result Superbike World Championship Magny-Cours, Race 1:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha
2. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati + 2,656 sec
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 4,773
4. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 6,266
5. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 8,987
6. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 9,740
7. Scott Redding (GB) BMW + 9,916
8. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki + 10,760
9. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 12,623
10. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati + 13,250
11. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 14,921
12. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 21,932
13. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 22,213
14. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 24,004
15. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 25,699
16. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW + 31,246
17. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 35,579
18. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda + 55,958
19. Lucas Mahias (F) Kawasaki + 57,052
20. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + > 1 min
21. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda + > 1 min
out Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha
out Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki
out Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha
World Superbike Championship 2023: Standings after 26 of 36 races
Pos Rider Bike Points
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati 467
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha 410
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki 290
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha 256
5. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati 219
6. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati 180
7. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati 167
8. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki 129
9. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha 123
10. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda 117
11. Scott Redding (GB) BMW 108
12. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha 107
13. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda 94
14. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW 92
15. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati 69
16. Loris Baz (F) BMW 52
17. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW 23
18. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha 19
19. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha 12
20. Tom Sykes (GB) Kawa/BMW 11
21. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda 10
22. Leon Haslam(GB) BMW 2
23. Ivo Lopes (PT) BMW 1
23. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki 1
24. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki 1
24. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda 1