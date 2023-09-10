Philipp Öttl upset by rock fall

Ducati privateer Philipp Öttl from the Go-Eleven team showed solid performances at the World Superbike Championship in Magny-Cours with three top 10 results. Nevertheless, he was slightly annoyed because more would have been possible.

After 9th place in the first main race on Saturday, Philipp Öttl went into Sunday with some confidence. In the Superpole race in the morning, he was a tiny 0.154 sec short of Xavi Vierge (Honda) and 9th place, which would have meant ninth on the grid for the second main race.

As tenth he had to accept the new grid position for the second race, after his original grid position 11 it became only 13th.

The race was stopped on the fourth lap because BMW factory rider Scott Redding had shot down Swiss rider Dominique Aegerter. Öttl was eleventh at this point and took this starting position at the restart.

The only German in the field finished tenth, almost 20 seconds behind the outstanding winner Alvaro Bautista (Ducati). Remy Gardner (Yamaha) and Vierge finished within 4/10 sec of Philipp in eighth and ninth.

"The tenth of a second in the morning annoyed me as much as not finishing eighth," Öttl told SPEEDWEEK.com when we met. "I could only fight after four laps, then I was all in - but by then I was already too far back. After the restart, some riders went through the dust in front of me and I was hit by a stone. At first I thought my foot was broken or the radiator. That threw me off a bit. And I didn't have real grip in acceleration in some important corners, otherwise I could have got into position against Vierge. I'm faster than him, but I can't get past. Gardner did well, he just passed."

Philipp didn't manage a highlight in France like 5th place in Australia, but for the first time this season he made it into the top-10 in all three races of an event. "That wasn't bad after things went completely against us in Imola and Most," grinned the Bavarian, who is 15th in the World Championship with 69 points.