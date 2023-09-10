Rejoicing at BMW: "Have shown potential of the M1000RR".

BMW Motorsport Director Marc Bongers expressed his confidence for the weekend at the Magny-Cours circuit after the two-day test in Aragon. However, only Garrett Gerloff from Team Bonovo action and, to a lesser extent, ROKiT rider Scott Redding fulfilled the high expectations.

The US-American won the Superpole in record time and took places 4 and 5 in the main races. Redding achieved a single-digit result in the first race as seventh, but had a used day on Sunday. In the sprint race he shot down Gerloff, of all people, and in the second race Dominique Aegerter (Yamaha).



"Things went wonderfully for Garrett and the Bonovo action BMW Racing Team this weekend. I was very pleased to see Garrett finally translate his very strong pace from the last few races into positive results. All-time lap record, pole position, a strong first race with fourth place," the Dutchman exulted. "In the Superpole race there was an unfortunate race accident between Scott and Garrett. This left us in a bad position for the second main race. Unfortunately, Scott's accident with Dominique - all the best to him at this point - caused a red flag. Of course, that takes everyone out of the rhythm. Garrett dropped back from ninth place at the restart, but then drove back up to fifth with mega strong lap times on the same level as Toprak and Johnny. Scott had a good pace and was able to show it in seventh place in the first race. But Sunday was a forgettable day for him, with a lot of bad luck. He needs to collect himself and attack again in Aragón. I am most satisfied that we could show the potential of the bike here."

On the other side of the medal, the results of their respective teammates. Loris Baz (Bonovo action) made it into the top-10 in the sprint race but missed it in the main races with 13th and 12th places, while Michael van der Mark (ROKiT) was even completely screwed in positions 16, 13 and one retirement.



"Mickey unfortunately couldn't really build up a feeling for the bike throughout the weekend. He is still working on his comeback after his serious injury," Bongers believes. "Loris had a strong qualifying behind Garrett. He just couldn't quite keep the pace over the distance. Overall, I'm extremely happy that we were able to show the podium potential of the bike and we'll take that into the last three rounds."

"It was a tough weekend and not what I expected. Especially after I wanted to continue like I did in Imola and Most," Baz moaned. "I knew from last year that the bike worked well here, but we just didn't find what was needed. We also had some technical problems and our base set-up didn't really suit the track and we were always a bit behind. We kept working hard and tried to use Garrett's base because he was obviously super strong. It worked well in qualifying and it also helped me a lot in the Superpole race. But we just weren't equipped for the long races. In the end I was just happy to get the bike to the finish and it certainly wasn't the weekend we wanted."



Van der Mark was also somewhat at a loss as to why things didn't go his way. "I was really looking forward to the weekend and getting back to racing. But unfortunately it turned out to be tough days and we never really managed to give me the right feeling for the bike," wondered the 2014 Supersport World Champion. "We worked very hard and tried different set-up options. But we didn't find the right direction. We saw the potential of the BMW M 1000 RR here in Magny-Cours. That gives me confidence."