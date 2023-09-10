Scott Redding (BMW) cleared Gerloff and Aegerter

Scott Redding was involved in two out of three dicey situations in the World Superbike Championship at Magny-Cours on Sunday. "Because the lap times were so close together, there is little room for error," said the BMW factory rider.

The excitement of Sunday was caused by World Champion Alvaro Bautista, who rammed his Ducati team-mate Michael Rinaldi off the track in the morning Superpole race. While the FIM SBK Stewards Panel judged this to be a racing accident, the assessment of Scott Redding's offence was different.

On the very first lap of the sprint, Redding had already cleared his BMW colleague Garrett Gerloff and received a long-lap penalty for this. While the race was over for the Texan, Redding was able to pick up his M1000RR and continue. The penalty didn't hurt him as he was last anyway.

The second main race in the afternoon was abandoned after an accident involving Redding and Dominique Aegerter (GRT Yamaha) and later restarted for 17 laps.



"I was sure I would have a good race and was fighting in the leading group, but on the fourth lap I was hit from behind and crashed," Aegerter described. "I was taken to the medical centre and couldn't compete on the restart. I have a little pain in my elbow, now I need some rest."

Redding received a double long-lap penalty for his second offence, by which time it didn't matter that he had to park his BMW with engine failure after ten laps.

"I can't remember ever crashing three times in one weekend," Redding said. "Because the lap times were so close together, there is little room for error. In Race 2 the guys did a great job getting the bike ready to go again after the crash - it was pretty damaged. On the restart I felt good and had the two long-lap penaltys to complete. Then I got some small problems with the engine. I think it was from the crashes this weekend. Maybe I damaged the engine. In terms of results, it wasn't a good weekend, but we had the pace and a good feeling."

Despite the failed performance in France, Redding is still the best of the BMW quartet in third overall with 108 points. Magny-Cours pole setter Garrett Gerloff is 14th with 92 points.