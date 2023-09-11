Magny-Cours best SBK weekend for Bonovo BMW

Unforgotten were the clear words of Bonovo boss Jürgen Röder at the start of the 2023 World Superbike Championship, when he demanded more effort from BMW due to a lack of competitiveness. After Magny-Cours, the Hessian is in a celebratory mood.

Bonovo action has been competing in the World Superbike Championship since 2021, and you can't say they've been easy years. Jonas Folger failed to make the switch to the BMW after winning the IDM with Yamaha, and his successors Eugene Laverty and Loris Baz didn't pull up any trees in 2022 either.

When the rider pairing of Garrett Gerloff/Baz also failed to bring home a single-digit result at this year's season opener on Phillip Island, the level-headed team owner Jürgen Röder was furious. "Considering what we invest, that is simply too little," the entrepreneur clarified at the time. "Maybe we should sit down together at a table and think about how to proceed."

A lot has happened since then. BMW continued to work assiduously on improvements, at the same time Gerloff got more and more used to the bike and provided Bonovo with his most successful weekend to date in Magny-Cours. The US-American took the first pole with the current M1000RR and followed it up with places 4 and 5 in the two main races. If he hadn't been wiped out by brand colleague Scott Redding in the Superpole race, another strong result would have been possible.

"I think Saturday was the best we have ever had! We took pole position and Garrett finished fourth. That was a dream, of course," Röder said enthusiastically. "We've never had anything like that before and we also had a strong consistency of fast and good times. For Garrett, the first thing in the races was to take home as many points as possible. Fourth place was great and an excellent performance. The best we've finished this season."

Like Gerloff himself, Bonovo boss Scott Redding bears no grudge for his mishap in Sunday's sprint race. "Scott came into the pits straight after the race and apologised. Bygones, these things happen," Röder waved it off. "In the afternoon there was turbulence with the red flag and a restart. After that, Garrett delivered a great race. He did incredible lap times and fifth place is outstanding. What's also worth highlighting is that we were the best Independent team twice in one weekend with Garrett, which is something we've never managed before. Loris kept the flags flying in the Superpole race and finished seventh, which I think is a great achievement. He still had technical problems in the main races, finishing 13th and 12th."

The Odenwald native continued, "That was the best weekend Bonovo action BMW has had so far. I think the whole team is totally happy. The entire team deserves this. Once again, I would like to highlight not only the drivers, but everyone involved: from the cook to Megan, who organises our kitchen, to our truck drivers Walter and Karsten, every single mechanic. That's a huge achievement, that's their placing and their pole position and they can be mega proud of that. To the whole team a very big praise from my side. I can't say it any other way: great, great performance. Now we have to look to build on that and develop further, because I think the Garrett-BMW combination harmonises well. He showed that yesterday and today. Now we have to see that we can convert that into placings on a permanent basis."

Result World Superbike Championship Magny-Cours, Race 2:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha + 5,893 sec
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 6,779
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 10,978
5. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 11,482
6. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 15,258
7. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 17,578
8. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 19,576
9. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 19,937
10. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 19,986
11. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 22,640
12. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 27,073
13. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 27,428
14. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda + 41,742
15. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda + 45,875
16. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki + 46,219
17. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha + 55,481
18. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + 58,003
out Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati
out Scott Redding (GB) BMW
out Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW
Result Superbike World Championship Magny-Cours, Superpole Race:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha
2. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati + 0,970 sec
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 2,503
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 2,747
5. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 3,376
6. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 6,406
7. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 6,658
8. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 6,959
9. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 8,322
10. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 8,476
11. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 9,386
12. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 10,335
13. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW + 10,779
14. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 14,764
15. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha + 16,763
16. Lucas Mahias (F) Kawasaki + 23,226
17. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda + 24,172
18. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda + 24,293
19. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki + 26,388
20. Scott Redding (GB) BMW + 34,143
21. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + 34,556
out Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki
out Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati
out Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW
Result Superbike World Championship Magny-Cours, Race 1:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha
2. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati + 2,656 sec
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 4,773
4. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 6,266
5. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 8,987
6. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 9,740
7. Scott Redding (GB) BMW + 9,916
8. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki + 10,760
9. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 12,623
10. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati + 13,250
11. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 14,921
12. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 21,932
13. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 22,213
14. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 24,004
15. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 25,699
16. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW + 31,246
17. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 35,579
18. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda + 55,958
19. Lucas Mahias (F) Kawasaki + 57,052
20. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + > 1 min
21. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda + > 1 min
out Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha
out Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki
out Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha
World Superbike Championship 2023: Standings after 26 of 36 races
Pos Rider Bike Points
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati 467
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha 410
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki 290
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha 256
5. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati 219
6. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati 180
7. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati 167
8. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki 129
9. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha 123
10. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda 117
11. Scott Redding (GB) BMW 108
12. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha 107
13. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda 94
14. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW 92
15. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati 69
16. Loris Baz (F) BMW 52
17. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW 23
18. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha 19
19. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha 12
20. Tom Sykes (GB) Kawa/BMW 11
21. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda 10
22. Leon Haslam(GB) BMW 2
23. Ivo Lopes (PT) BMW 1
23. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki 1
24. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki 1
24. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda 1