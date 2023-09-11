Magny-Cours best SBK weekend for Bonovo BMW

Unforgotten were the clear words of Bonovo boss Jürgen Röder at the start of the 2023 World Superbike Championship, when he demanded more effort from BMW due to a lack of competitiveness. After Magny-Cours, the Hessian is in a celebratory mood.

Bonovo action has been competing in the World Superbike Championship since 2021, and you can't say they've been easy years. Jonas Folger failed to make the switch to the BMW after winning the IDM with Yamaha, and his successors Eugene Laverty and Loris Baz didn't pull up any trees in 2022 either.

When the rider pairing of Garrett Gerloff/Baz also failed to bring home a single-digit result at this year's season opener on Phillip Island, the level-headed team owner Jürgen Röder was furious. "Considering what we invest, that is simply too little," the entrepreneur clarified at the time. "Maybe we should sit down together at a table and think about how to proceed."

A lot has happened since then. BMW continued to work assiduously on improvements, at the same time Gerloff got more and more used to the bike and provided Bonovo with his most successful weekend to date in Magny-Cours. The US-American took the first pole with the current M1000RR and followed it up with places 4 and 5 in the two main races. If he hadn't been wiped out by brand colleague Scott Redding in the Superpole race, another strong result would have been possible.

"I think Saturday was the best we have ever had! We took pole position and Garrett finished fourth. That was a dream, of course," Röder said enthusiastically. "We've never had anything like that before and we also had a strong consistency of fast and good times. For Garrett, the first thing in the races was to take home as many points as possible. Fourth place was great and an excellent performance. The best we've finished this season."

Like Gerloff himself, Bonovo boss Scott Redding bears no grudge for his mishap in Sunday's sprint race. "Scott came into the pits straight after the race and apologised. Bygones, these things happen," Röder waved it off. "In the afternoon there was turbulence with the red flag and a restart. After that, Garrett delivered a great race. He did incredible lap times and fifth place is outstanding. What's also worth highlighting is that we were the best Independent team twice in one weekend with Garrett, which is something we've never managed before. Loris kept the flags flying in the Superpole race and finished seventh, which I think is a great achievement. He still had technical problems in the main races, finishing 13th and 12th."

The Odenwald native continued, "That was the best weekend Bonovo action BMW has had so far. I think the whole team is totally happy. The entire team deserves this. Once again, I would like to highlight not only the drivers, but everyone involved: from the cook to Megan, who organises our kitchen, to our truck drivers Walter and Karsten, every single mechanic. That's a huge achievement, that's their placing and their pole position and they can be mega proud of that. To the whole team a very big praise from my side. I can't say it any other way: great, great performance. Now we have to look to build on that and develop further, because I think the Garrett-BMW combination harmonises well. He showed that yesterday and today. Now we have to see that we can convert that into placings on a permanent basis."