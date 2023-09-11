Axel Bassani (Ducati): Crash in FP1 screwed everything up

With only twelve World Championship points from three races, Magny-Cours was Axel Bassani's worst weekend so far this year. At the latest when the Ducati privateer only reached 17th place in Superpole and the first race on Saturday, it was clear that something could not be right. The background was a heavy crash in the first practice, which caused the session to be aborted.



"Physically I was not in such bad shape, but the bike was in a worse condition because my favourite bike was destroyed. It was not easy to build the same feeling to the second bike," Bassani told SPEEDWEEK.com. "Because of the crash I lost practically a whole day. Various components on the bike were broken, including the engine, and in the first race I had another technical problem."

With places 8 and 6, the 24-year-old did damage limitation on Sunday. Bassani's best performance came in the Superpole race, when he made it from 19th on the grid to eighth in just ten laps.



"For sure my best sprint race in three years. However, I hope I can start from row 2 or 3 soon and not from so far back again," the Italian joked. "Race 2 was a nice race in itself, but I was physically exhausted after nine laps. So I decided to just take the bike to the finish. Now I'm going to take a break and rest at home."

Bassani continued, "It wasn't an easy weekend, but that can happen. We need to be focused and get the best possible results. Without the crash, the top five would have been possible. The podium is always hard to achieve with Álvaro, Toprak and Johnny. In summary, Friday and Saturday were lousy, Sunday was decent."



In the overall standings, Bassani is relatively safe in fifth place. With 219 points, the Italian is 39 points ahead of brand mate Danilo Petrucci, while his gap to Yamaha factory rider Andrea Locatelli is 37 points.