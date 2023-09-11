Alex Lowes' (32) knee suddenly went kaput
Observers were surprised when Alex Lowes headed for the pit lane in the Superpole race on lap 5 and parked his Kawasaki. The Englishman was in a good fifth position and the ZX-10RR seemed to be working perfectly. A little later came the surprising news that the 32-year-old had been withdrawn by the race doctors for the second race on Sunday afternoon. The reason given was an injury to his left knee.
Strange: Lowes had not crashed during the entire Magny Cours weekend and showed decent speed - in the first race on Saturday he rode in fourth position, but only crossed the finish line in eighth after a mistake shortly before the end.
Lowes described a 'pop' he felt in the joint. "There's not much to say. I was riding well so it's hard to accept. It wasn't like I had a crash or anything," the Englishman wondered. "We quickly found out there was a problem, so now I need to get my knee sorted and then get back to 100 per cent. It should be fine in a fortnight. Let's see if we can make it to the Aragon weekend."
Lowes continues to occupy eighth position in the overall standings with 129 points, 38 points behind Ducati factory rider Michael Rinaldi. Just six points behind him lurks Dominique Aegerter (Yamaha).
|Result Superbike World Championship Magny-Cours, Race 2:
|Pos
|Rider
|Motorbike
|Diff
|1.
|Alvaro Bautista (E)
|Ducati
|2.
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
|Yamaha
|+ 5,893 sec
|3.
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Kawasaki
|+ 6,779
|4.
|Andrea Locatelli (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 10,978
|5.
|Garrett Gerloff (USA)
|BMW
|+ 11,482
|6.
|Axel Bassani (I)
|Ducati
|+ 15,258
|7.
|Danilo Petrucci (I)
|Ducati
|+ 17,578
|8.
|Remy Gardner (AUS)
|Yamaha
|+ 19,576
|9.
|Xavier Vierge (E)
|Honda
|+ 19,937
|10.
|Philipp Öttl (D)
|Ducati
|+ 19,986
|11.
|Iker Lecuona (E)
|Honda
|+ 22,640
|12.
|Loris Baz (F)
|BMW
|+ 27,073
|13.
|Lorenzo Baldassarri (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 27,428
|14.
|Hafizh Syahrin (MAL)
|Honda
|+ 41,742
|15.
|Hannes Soomer (EST)
|Honda
|+ 45,875
|16.
|Isaac Vinales (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 46,219
|17.
|Bradley Ray (GB)
|Yamaha
|+ 55,481
|18.
|Oliver König (CZ)
|Kawasaki
|+ 58,003
|out
|Michael Rinaldi (I)
|Ducati
|out
|Scott Redding (GB)
|BMW
|out
|Michael vd Mark (NL)
|BMW
|Result Superbike World Championship Magny-Cours, Superpole Race:
|Pos
|Rider
|Motorbike
|Diff
|1.
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
|Yamaha
|2.
|Alvaro Bautista (E)
|Ducati
|+ 0,970 sec
|3.
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Kawasaki
|+ 2,503
|4.
|Andrea Locatelli (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 2,747
|5.
|Danilo Petrucci (I)
|Ducati
|+ 3,376
|6.
|Dominique Aegerter (CH)
|Yamaha
|+ 6,406
|7.
|Loris Baz (F)
|BMW
|+ 6,658
|8.
|Axel Bassani (I)
|Ducati
|+ 6,959
|9.
|Xavier Vierge (E)
|Honda
|+ 8,322
|10.
|Philipp Öttl (D)
|Ducati
|+ 8,476
|11.
|Remy Gardner (AUS)
|Yamaha
|+ 9,386
|12.
|Iker Lecuona (E)
|Honda
|+ 10,335
|13.
|Michael vd Mark (NL)
|BMW
|+ 10,779
|14.
|Lorenzo Baldassarri (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 14,764
|15.
|Bradley Ray (GB)
|Yamaha
|+ 16,763
|16.
|Lucas Mahias (F)
|Kawasaki
|+ 23,226
|17.
|Hannes Soomer (EST)
|Honda
|+ 24,172
|18.
|Hafizh Syahrin (MAL)
|Honda
|+ 24,293
|19.
|Isaac Vinales (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 26,388
|20.
|Scott Redding (GB)
|BMW
|+ 34,143
|21.
|Oliver König (CZ)
|Kawasaki
|+ 34,556
|out
|Alex Lowes (GB)
|Kawasaki
|out
|Michael Rinaldi (I)
|Ducati
|out
|Garrett Gerloff (USA)
|BMW
|Result Superbike World Championship Magny-Cours, Race 1:
|Pos
|Rider
|Motorbike
|Diff
|1.
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
|Yamaha
|2.
|Michael Rinaldi (I)
|Ducati
|+ 2,656 sec
|3.
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Kawasaki
|+ 4,773
|4.
|Garrett Gerloff (USA)
|BMW
|+ 6,266
|5.
|Danilo Petrucci (I)
|Ducati
|+ 8,987
|6.
|Andrea Locatelli (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 9,740
|7.
|Scott Redding (GB)
|BMW
|+ 9,916
|8.
|Alex Lowes (GB)
|Kawasaki
|+ 10,760
|9.
|Philipp Öttl (D)
|Ducati
|+ 12,623
|10.
|Alvaro Bautista (E)
|Ducati
|+ 13,250
|11.
|Dominique Aegerter (CH)
|Yamaha
|+ 14,921
|12.
|Xavier Vierge (E)
|Honda
|+ 21,932
|13.
|Loris Baz (F)
|BMW
|+ 22,213
|14.
|Iker Lecuona (E)
|Honda
|+ 24,004
|15.
|Remy Gardner (AUS)
|Yamaha
|+ 25,699
|16.
|Michael vd Mark (NL)
|BMW
|+ 31,246
|17.
|Axel Bassani (I)
|Ducati
|+ 35,579
|18.
|Hafizh Syahrin (MAL)
|Honda
|+ 55,958
|19.
|Lucas Mahias (F)
|Kawasaki
|+ 57,052
|20.
|Oliver König (CZ)
|Kawasaki
|+ > 1 min
|21.
|Hannes Soomer (EST)
|Honda
|+ > 1 min
|out
|Bradley Ray (GB)
|Yamaha
|out
|Isaac Vinales (E)
|Kawasaki
|out
|Lorenzo Baldassarri (I)
|Yamaha
|World Superbike Championship 2023: Standings after 26 of 36 races
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1.
|Alvaro Bautista (E)
|Ducati
|467
|2.
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
|Yamaha
|410
|3.
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Kawasaki
|290
|4.
|Andrea Locatelli (I)
|Yamaha
|256
|5.
|Axel Bassani (I)
|Ducati
|219
|6.
|Danilo Petrucci (I)
|Ducati
|180
|7.
|Michael Rinaldi (I)
|Ducati
|167
|8.
|Alex Lowes (GB)
|Kawasaki
|129
|9.
|Dominique Aegerter (CH)
|Yamaha
|123
|10.
|Xavier Vierge (E)
|Honda
|117
|11.
|Scott Redding (GB)
|BMW
|108
|12.
|Remy Gardner (AUS)
|Yamaha
|107
|13.
|Iker Lecuona (E)
|Honda
|94
|14.
|Garrett Gerloff (USA)
|BMW
|92
|15.
|Philipp Öttl (D)
|Ducati
|69
|16.
|Loris Baz (F)
|BMW
|52
|17.
|Michael vd Mark (NL)
|BMW
|23
|18.
|Bradley Ray (GB)
|Yamaha
|19
|19.
|Lorenzo Baldassarri (I)
|Yamaha
|12
|20.
|Tom Sykes (GB)
|Kawa/BMW
|11
|21.
|Hafizh Syahrin (MAL)
|Honda
|10
|22.
|Leon Haslam(GB)
|BMW
|2
|23.
|Ivo Lopes (PT)
|BMW
|1
|23.
|Isaac Vinales (E)
|Kawasaki
|1
|24.
|Tito Rabat (E)
|Kawasaki
|1
|24.
|Hannes Soomer (EST)
|Honda
|1