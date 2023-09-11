Alex Lowes' (32) knee suddenly went kaput

The Superbike meeting in Magny-Cours ended in frustration for Alex Lowes. Due to pain in his knee, the Kawasaki rider retired in the Superpole race and was banned from the second race by the race doctors.

Observers were surprised when Alex Lowes headed for the pit lane in the Superpole race on lap 5 and parked his Kawasaki. The Englishman was in a good fifth position and the ZX-10RR seemed to be working perfectly. A little later came the surprising news that the 32-year-old had been withdrawn by the race doctors for the second race on Sunday afternoon. The reason given was an injury to his left knee.

Strange: Lowes had not crashed during the entire Magny Cours weekend and showed decent speed - in the first race on Saturday he rode in fourth position, but only crossed the finish line in eighth after a mistake shortly before the end.

Lowes described a 'pop' he felt in the joint. "There's not much to say. I was riding well so it's hard to accept. It wasn't like I had a crash or anything," the Englishman wondered. "We quickly found out there was a problem, so now I need to get my knee sorted and then get back to 100 per cent. It should be fine in a fortnight. Let's see if we can make it to the Aragon weekend."

Lowes continues to occupy eighth position in the overall standings with 129 points, 38 points behind Ducati factory rider Michael Rinaldi. Just six points behind him lurks Dominique Aegerter (Yamaha).