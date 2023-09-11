Border crosser Alvaro Bautista: "Then I'll stay at home".
"Not bad," grinned Alvaro Bautista after his outstanding victory in the second main race on Sunday. "I spent Thursday still on the toilet, now I was on top of the podium."
The Spaniard suffered from gastrointestinal problems in the week leading up to Magny-Cours, and it wasn't until Friday that his health started to improve. There was no sign of it on the track, Bautista was also as quick as an arrow in France.
He missed out on pole position to surprise man Garrett Gerloff (Bonovo BMW) by a tiny 0.059 sec. In the first race on Saturday, Bautista was battling with Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha) for the lead when the engine of his Ducati suddenly went out on the third lap. Alvaro was able to restart his bike and from last place he was able to move up to 10th position.
In the sprint race, the 38-year-old finished second behind Toprak and was very lucky not to receive a penalty for torpedoing his team-mate Michael Rinaldi.
Only the third race went as Bautista had imagined and he won in outstanding style.
"Sport-wise I was doing like health-wise, it was getting better and better," the 51-time race winner told SPEEDWEEK.com when we met. "I had the pace to win in every race, but on Saturday I didn't ride perfectly because I didn't feel perfect. On Sunday it was much better, I could move the bike how I wanted and slide. I rode alone at the front and had a lot of advantage. I enjoyed it, I liked myself. Why should I have gone slower? I kept my pace and enjoyed the feeling. These are the reasons I race and will continue to do so next year - because I enjoy riding my bike. If I ever stop pushing the envelope to enjoy my bike, I'll stay home."
With three events or nine races to go in the season, Bautista has a 57-point lead in the overall standings over his nearest rival Razgatlioglu and 177 over third-placed Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki). There is a maximum of 62 points to be gained per event.
|Result Superbike World Championship Magny-Cours, Race 2:
|Pos
|Rider
|Motorbike
|Diff
|1.
|Alvaro Bautista (E)
|Ducati
|2.
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
|Yamaha
|+ 5,893 sec
|3.
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Kawasaki
|+ 6,779
|4.
|Andrea Locatelli (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 10,978
|5.
|Garrett Gerloff (USA)
|BMW
|+ 11,482
|6.
|Axel Bassani (I)
|Ducati
|+ 15,258
|7.
|Danilo Petrucci (I)
|Ducati
|+ 17,578
|8.
|Remy Gardner (AUS)
|Yamaha
|+ 19,576
|9.
|Xavier Vierge (E)
|Honda
|+ 19,937
|10.
|Philipp Öttl (D)
|Ducati
|+ 19,986
|11.
|Iker Lecuona (E)
|Honda
|+ 22,640
|12.
|Loris Baz (F)
|BMW
|+ 27,073
|13.
|Lorenzo Baldassarri (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 27,428
|14.
|Hafizh Syahrin (MAL)
|Honda
|+ 41,742
|15.
|Hannes Soomer (EST)
|Honda
|+ 45,875
|16.
|Isaac Vinales (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 46,219
|17.
|Bradley Ray (GB)
|Yamaha
|+ 55,481
|18.
|Oliver König (CZ)
|Kawasaki
|+ 58,003
|out
|Michael Rinaldi (I)
|Ducati
|out
|Scott Redding (GB)
|BMW
|out
|Michael vd Mark (NL)
|BMW
|Result Superbike World Championship Magny-Cours, Superpole Race:
|Pos
|Rider
|Motorbike
|Diff
|1.
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
|Yamaha
|2.
|Alvaro Bautista (E)
|Ducati
|+ 0,970 sec
|3.
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Kawasaki
|+ 2,503
|4.
|Andrea Locatelli (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 2,747
|5.
|Danilo Petrucci (I)
|Ducati
|+ 3,376
|6.
|Dominique Aegerter (CH)
|Yamaha
|+ 6,406
|7.
|Loris Baz (F)
|BMW
|+ 6,658
|8.
|Axel Bassani (I)
|Ducati
|+ 6,959
|9.
|Xavier Vierge (E)
|Honda
|+ 8,322
|10.
|Philipp Öttl (D)
|Ducati
|+ 8,476
|11.
|Remy Gardner (AUS)
|Yamaha
|+ 9,386
|12.
|Iker Lecuona (E)
|Honda
|+ 10,335
|13.
|Michael vd Mark (NL)
|BMW
|+ 10,779
|14.
|Lorenzo Baldassarri (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 14,764
|15.
|Bradley Ray (GB)
|Yamaha
|+ 16,763
|16.
|Lucas Mahias (F)
|Kawasaki
|+ 23,226
|17.
|Hannes Soomer (EST)
|Honda
|+ 24,172
|18.
|Hafizh Syahrin (MAL)
|Honda
|+ 24,293
|19.
|Isaac Vinales (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 26,388
|20.
|Scott Redding (GB)
|BMW
|+ 34,143
|21.
|Oliver König (CZ)
|Kawasaki
|+ 34,556
|out
|Alex Lowes (GB)
|Kawasaki
|out
|Michael Rinaldi (I)
|Ducati
|out
|Garrett Gerloff (USA)
|BMW
|Result Superbike World Championship Magny-Cours, Race 1:
|Pos
|Rider
|Motorbike
|Diff
|1.
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
|Yamaha
|2.
|Michael Rinaldi (I)
|Ducati
|+ 2,656 sec
|3.
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Kawasaki
|+ 4,773
|4.
|Garrett Gerloff (USA)
|BMW
|+ 6,266
|5.
|Danilo Petrucci (I)
|Ducati
|+ 8,987
|6.
|Andrea Locatelli (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 9,740
|7.
|Scott Redding (GB)
|BMW
|+ 9,916
|8.
|Alex Lowes (GB)
|Kawasaki
|+ 10,760
|9.
|Philipp Öttl (D)
|Ducati
|+ 12,623
|10.
|Alvaro Bautista (E)
|Ducati
|+ 13,250
|11.
|Dominique Aegerter (CH)
|Yamaha
|+ 14,921
|12.
|Xavier Vierge (E)
|Honda
|+ 21,932
|13.
|Loris Baz (F)
|BMW
|+ 22,213
|14.
|Iker Lecuona (E)
|Honda
|+ 24,004
|15.
|Remy Gardner (AUS)
|Yamaha
|+ 25,699
|16.
|Michael vd Mark (NL)
|BMW
|+ 31,246
|17.
|Axel Bassani (I)
|Ducati
|+ 35,579
|18.
|Hafizh Syahrin (MAL)
|Honda
|+ 55,958
|19.
|Lucas Mahias (F)
|Kawasaki
|+ 57,052
|20.
|Oliver König (CZ)
|Kawasaki
|+ > 1 min
|21.
|Hannes Soomer (EST)
|Honda
|+ > 1 min
|out
|Bradley Ray (GB)
|Yamaha
|out
|Isaac Vinales (E)
|Kawasaki
|out
|Lorenzo Baldassarri (I)
|Yamaha
|World Superbike Championship 2023: Standings after 26 of 36 races
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1.
|Alvaro Bautista (E)
|Ducati
|467
|2.
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
|Yamaha
|410
|3.
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Kawasaki
|290
|4.
|Andrea Locatelli (I)
|Yamaha
|256
|5.
|Axel Bassani (I)
|Ducati
|219
|6.
|Danilo Petrucci (I)
|Ducati
|180
|7.
|Michael Rinaldi (I)
|Ducati
|167
|8.
|Alex Lowes (GB)
|Kawasaki
|129
|9.
|Dominique Aegerter (CH)
|Yamaha
|123
|10.
|Xavier Vierge (E)
|Honda
|117
|11.
|Scott Redding (GB)
|BMW
|108
|12.
|Remy Gardner (AUS)
|Yamaha
|107
|13.
|Iker Lecuona (E)
|Honda
|94
|14.
|Garrett Gerloff (USA)
|BMW
|92
|15.
|Philipp Öttl (D)
|Ducati
|69
|16.
|Loris Baz (F)
|BMW
|52
|17.
|Michael vd Mark (NL)
|BMW
|23
|18.
|Bradley Ray (GB)
|Yamaha
|19
|19.
|Lorenzo Baldassarri (I)
|Yamaha
|12
|20.
|Tom Sykes (GB)
|Kawa/BMW
|11
|21.
|Hafizh Syahrin (MAL)
|Honda
|10
|22.
|Leon Haslam(GB)
|BMW
|2
|23.
|Ivo Lopes (PT)
|BMW
|1
|23.
|Isaac Vinales (E)
|Kawasaki
|1
|24.
|Tito Rabat (E)
|Kawasaki
|1
|24.
|Hannes Soomer (EST)
|Honda
|1