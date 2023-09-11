Border crosser Alvaro Bautista: "Then I'll stay at home".

In terms of pace, World Champion Alvaro Bautista should have won all three Superbike races at Magny-Cours - but it turned out differently. Nevertheless, he is satisfied with the development of the weekend.

"Not bad," grinned Alvaro Bautista after his outstanding victory in the second main race on Sunday. "I spent Thursday still on the toilet, now I was on top of the podium."



The Spaniard suffered from gastrointestinal problems in the week leading up to Magny-Cours, and it wasn't until Friday that his health started to improve. There was no sign of it on the track, Bautista was also as quick as an arrow in France.

He missed out on pole position to surprise man Garrett Gerloff (Bonovo BMW) by a tiny 0.059 sec. In the first race on Saturday, Bautista was battling with Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha) for the lead when the engine of his Ducati suddenly went out on the third lap. Alvaro was able to restart his bike and from last place he was able to move up to 10th position.

In the sprint race, the 38-year-old finished second behind Toprak and was very lucky not to receive a penalty for torpedoing his team-mate Michael Rinaldi.

Only the third race went as Bautista had imagined and he won in outstanding style.

"Sport-wise I was doing like health-wise, it was getting better and better," the 51-time race winner told SPEEDWEEK.com when we met. "I had the pace to win in every race, but on Saturday I didn't ride perfectly because I didn't feel perfect. On Sunday it was much better, I could move the bike how I wanted and slide. I rode alone at the front and had a lot of advantage. I enjoyed it, I liked myself. Why should I have gone slower? I kept my pace and enjoyed the feeling. These are the reasons I race and will continue to do so next year - because I enjoy riding my bike. If I ever stop pushing the envelope to enjoy my bike, I'll stay home."

With three events or nine races to go in the season, Bautista has a 57-point lead in the overall standings over his nearest rival Razgatlioglu and 177 over third-placed Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki). There is a maximum of 62 points to be gained per event.