Border crosser Alvaro Bautista: "Then I'll stay at home".

by Ivo Schützbach - Automatic translation from German
Gold & Goose

In terms of pace, World Champion Alvaro Bautista should have won all three Superbike races at Magny-Cours - but it turned out differently. Nevertheless, he is satisfied with the development of the weekend.

"Not bad," grinned Alvaro Bautista after his outstanding victory in the second main race on Sunday. "I spent Thursday still on the toilet, now I was on top of the podium."

The Spaniard suffered from gastrointestinal problems in the week leading up to Magny-Cours, and it wasn't until Friday that his health started to improve. There was no sign of it on the track, Bautista was also as quick as an arrow in France.

He missed out on pole position to surprise man Garrett Gerloff (Bonovo BMW) by a tiny 0.059 sec. In the first race on Saturday, Bautista was battling with Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha) for the lead when the engine of his Ducati suddenly went out on the third lap. Alvaro was able to restart his bike and from last place he was able to move up to 10th position.

22 more Images on German SPEEDWEEK.COM

In the sprint race, the 38-year-old finished second behind Toprak and was very lucky not to receive a penalty for torpedoing his team-mate Michael Rinaldi.

Only the third race went as Bautista had imagined and he won in outstanding style.

"Sport-wise I was doing like health-wise, it was getting better and better," the 51-time race winner told SPEEDWEEK.com when we met. "I had the pace to win in every race, but on Saturday I didn't ride perfectly because I didn't feel perfect. On Sunday it was much better, I could move the bike how I wanted and slide. I rode alone at the front and had a lot of advantage. I enjoyed it, I liked myself. Why should I have gone slower? I kept my pace and enjoyed the feeling. These are the reasons I race and will continue to do so next year - because I enjoy riding my bike. If I ever stop pushing the envelope to enjoy my bike, I'll stay home."

With three events or nine races to go in the season, Bautista has a 57-point lead in the overall standings over his nearest rival Razgatlioglu and 177 over third-placed Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki). There is a maximum of 62 points to be gained per event.

Result Superbike World Championship Magny-Cours, Race 2:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha + 5,893 sec
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 6,779
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 10,978
5. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 11,482
6. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 15,258
7. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 17,578
8. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 19,576
9. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 19,937
10. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 19,986
11. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 22,640
12. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 27,073
13. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 27,428
14. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda + 41,742
15. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda + 45,875
16. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki + 46,219
17. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha + 55,481
18. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + 58,003
out Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati
out Scott Redding (GB) BMW
out Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW
Result Superbike World Championship Magny-Cours, Superpole Race:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha
2. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati + 0,970 sec
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 2,503
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 2,747
5. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 3,376
6. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 6,406
7. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 6,658
8. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 6,959
9. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 8,322
10. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 8,476
11. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 9,386
12. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 10,335
13. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW + 10,779
14. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 14,764
15. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha + 16,763
16. Lucas Mahias (F) Kawasaki + 23,226
17. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda + 24,172
18. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda + 24,293
19. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki + 26,388
20. Scott Redding (GB) BMW + 34,143
21. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + 34,556
out Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki
out Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati
out Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW
Result Superbike World Championship Magny-Cours, Race 1:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha
2. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati + 2,656 sec
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 4,773
4. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 6,266
5. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 8,987
6. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 9,740
7. Scott Redding (GB) BMW + 9,916
8. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki + 10,760
9. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 12,623
10. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati + 13,250
11. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 14,921
12. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 21,932
13. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 22,213
14. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 24,004
15. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 25,699
16. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW + 31,246
17. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 35,579
18. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda + 55,958
19. Lucas Mahias (F) Kawasaki + 57,052
20. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + > 1 min
21. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda + > 1 min
out Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha
out Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki
out Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha
World Superbike Championship 2023: Standings after 26 of 36 races
Pos Rider Bike Points
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati 467
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha 410
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki 290
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha 256
5. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati 219
6. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati 180
7. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati 167
8. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki 129
9. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha 123
10. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda 117
11. Scott Redding (GB) BMW 108
12. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha 107
13. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda 94
14. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW 92
15. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati 69
16. Loris Baz (F) BMW 52
17. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW 23
18. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha 19
19. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha 12
20. Tom Sykes (GB) Kawa/BMW 11
21. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda 10
22. Leon Haslam(GB) BMW 2
23. Ivo Lopes (PT) BMW 1
23. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki 1
24. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki 1
24. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda 1