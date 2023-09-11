Just like old times: Duel Toprak against Jonathan Rea

by Ivo Schützbach - Automatic translation from German
Gold & Goose

In the 2021 World Superbike Championship, we saw an enthralling title fight between Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) and Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki). The second main race at Magny-Cours on Sunday brought back memories.

SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.

The fantastic 2021 season has remained in the memory. After 37 rounds, Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) and Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki) were separated by just 13 points, with world championship third-placed Scott Redding (Ducati) also heavily involved. Toprak took 13 wins and 29 podiums, Rea just as many wins and one podium more. Redding also did exceptionally well with 7 wins and 23 podiums.

The Ducati star Alvaro Bautista, who has dominated since 2022, was on the Honda at the time and had nothing to say in the World Championship. On Sunday it was a completely different story: if he hadn't let off the gas early in the second main race, he would have won by much more than just under 6 sec.

22 more Images on German SPEEDWEEK.COM

Behind them, a battle raged between Razgatlioglu and Rea for second place that demanded everything from both and brought the fans from their seats.

"Fighting Toprak is not easy," told Rea, who finished third behind Bautista and Razgatlioglu for the third time all weekend. "When you are shown '+0 Toprak' you don't know where the manoeuvre is coming. You know one is coming though. That made me nervous. But at the same time I have the confidence in him that he will not do something reckless. But he is ruthless. I like riding like that, it's fun. But with my bike it's difficult because I have no room to manoeuvre. He's not the most pleasant person to be around when you're shown '+0'."

The Turk enjoyed the duel with Rea just as much. "I waited until the last lap, I needed that second place," Toprak explained his strategy when meeting SPEEDWEEK.com. "On the last lap I gave everything. It was clear to me: If I can brake him out before turn 5, then I will be second - and everything went well. In the first sector Johnny was very strong, in the others normal. If he had been as strong in all sectors as he was in the first, I wouldn't have been able to fight with him. But in certain places he was slow - it was a draw between us."

After a disastrous start to the season by his standards, Rea and Kawasaki's performances have normalised since the European opener at Assen, with the Northern Irishman taking 14 podiums in 27 races this year, including just one win in mixed conditions at Most.

"His bike has very good turning and is also better than mine in acceleration," explained Yamaha figurehead Razgatlioglu. "Overall he has improved a lot during the season, but he doesn't bring it to the point in every race. Those were nice battles. But I also have a good hand on me and played my trump card on the last lap. I always go full attack."

With three events to go in the season, Bautista has a 57-point lead in the overall standings over his nearest rival Razgatlioglu and 177 over third-placed Rea.

Result World Superbike Championship Magny-Cours, Race 2:
Pos Rider Bike Diff
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha + 5,893 sec
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 6,779
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 10,978
5. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 11,482
6. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 15,258
7. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 17,578
8. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 19,576
9. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 19,937
10. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 19,986
11. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 22,640
12. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 27,073
13. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 27,428
14. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda + 41,742
15. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda + 45,875
16. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki + 46,219
17. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha + 55,481
18. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + 58,003
out Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati
out Scott Redding (GB) BMW
out Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW
Result Superbike World Championship Magny-Cours, Superpole Race:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha
2. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati + 0,970 sec
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 2,503
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 2,747
5. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 3,376
6. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 6,406
7. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 6,658
8. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 6,959
9. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 8,322
10. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 8,476
11. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 9,386
12. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 10,335
13. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW + 10,779
14. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 14,764
15. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha + 16,763
16. Lucas Mahias (F) Kawasaki + 23,226
17. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda + 24,172
18. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda + 24,293
19. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki + 26,388
20. Scott Redding (GB) BMW + 34,143
21. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + 34,556
out Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki
out Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati
out Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW
Result Superbike World Championship Magny-Cours, Race 1:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha
2. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati + 2,656 sec
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 4,773
4. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 6,266
5. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 8,987
6. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 9,740
7. Scott Redding (GB) BMW + 9,916
8. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki + 10,760
9. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 12,623
10. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati + 13,250
11. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 14,921
12. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 21,932
13. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 22,213
14. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 24,004
15. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 25,699
16. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW + 31,246
17. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 35,579
18. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda + 55,958
19. Lucas Mahias (F) Kawasaki + 57,052
20. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + > 1 min
21. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda + > 1 min
out Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha
out Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki
out Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha
World Superbike Championship 2023: Standings after 26 of 36 races
Pos Rider Bike Points
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati 467
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha 410
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki 290
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha 256
5. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati 219
6. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati 180
7. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati 167
8. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki 129
9. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha 123
10. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda 117
11. Scott Redding (GB) BMW 108
12. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha 107
13. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda 94
14. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW 92
15. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati 69
16. Loris Baz (F) BMW 52
17. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW 23
18. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha 19
19. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha 12
20. Tom Sykes (GB) Kawa/BMW 11
21. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda 10
22. Leon Haslam(GB) BMW 2
23. Ivo Lopes (PT) BMW 1
23. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki 1
24. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki 1
24. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda 1