Just like old times: Duel Toprak against Jonathan Rea

In the 2021 World Superbike Championship, we saw an enthralling title fight between Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) and Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki). The second main race at Magny-Cours on Sunday brought back memories.

The fantastic 2021 season has remained in the memory. After 37 rounds, Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) and Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki) were separated by just 13 points, with world championship third-placed Scott Redding (Ducati) also heavily involved. Toprak took 13 wins and 29 podiums, Rea just as many wins and one podium more. Redding also did exceptionally well with 7 wins and 23 podiums.

The Ducati star Alvaro Bautista, who has dominated since 2022, was on the Honda at the time and had nothing to say in the World Championship. On Sunday it was a completely different story: if he hadn't let off the gas early in the second main race, he would have won by much more than just under 6 sec.

Behind them, a battle raged between Razgatlioglu and Rea for second place that demanded everything from both and brought the fans from their seats.

"Fighting Toprak is not easy," told Rea, who finished third behind Bautista and Razgatlioglu for the third time all weekend. "When you are shown '+0 Toprak' you don't know where the manoeuvre is coming. You know one is coming though. That made me nervous. But at the same time I have the confidence in him that he will not do something reckless. But he is ruthless. I like riding like that, it's fun. But with my bike it's difficult because I have no room to manoeuvre. He's not the most pleasant person to be around when you're shown '+0'."

The Turk enjoyed the duel with Rea just as much. "I waited until the last lap, I needed that second place," Toprak explained his strategy when meeting SPEEDWEEK.com. "On the last lap I gave everything. It was clear to me: If I can brake him out before turn 5, then I will be second - and everything went well. In the first sector Johnny was very strong, in the others normal. If he had been as strong in all sectors as he was in the first, I wouldn't have been able to fight with him. But in certain places he was slow - it was a draw between us."

After a disastrous start to the season by his standards, Rea and Kawasaki's performances have normalised since the European opener at Assen, with the Northern Irishman taking 14 podiums in 27 races this year, including just one win in mixed conditions at Most.

"His bike has very good turning and is also better than mine in acceleration," explained Yamaha figurehead Razgatlioglu. "Overall he has improved a lot during the season, but he doesn't bring it to the point in every race. Those were nice battles. But I also have a good hand on me and played my trump card on the last lap. I always go full attack."

With three events to go in the season, Bautista has a 57-point lead in the overall standings over his nearest rival Razgatlioglu and 177 over third-placed Rea.