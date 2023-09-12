Andrea Locatelli (Yamaha) could not get past Rea

Yamaha factory rider Andrea Locatelli was inconspicuous at the ninth event of the 2023 World Superbike Championship season, but the Italian was always in the top quarter: Fifth on Friday, seventh in Superpole and 6th, 4th and 4th in the races.



"In Superpole I was a bit unlucky. I was seventh, but race control downgraded me by three penalty places, which didn't help me at first," said the 26-year-old. "The first race after such a long break was not bad. But I want to improve and be back at the front of the group. The R1 is working well, we see that we can be fast in all sessions. Riding with a good group on Sunday and trying to fight with Johnny was a good goal."

Basically, Locatelli was able to deliver on his intention. In the Superpole race, the 2020 Supersport World Champion was only 0.5sec behind Rea for most of the time, but the gap was like cemented and he never got within striking distance. In the second race, the Yamaha rider was busy with other riders for too long at the beginning. He was unable to make up the time lost to Rea as a result, but rode identical lap times.



"In the sprint race I was close to the podium. On the brakes I was stronger than Jonathan, but at the exit of the corner I always lost something, so it was difficult for me to overtake," Locatelli explained. "I was very happy with the second run. I was able to push until the end and finished fourth. It was a good end to the weekend with a good feeling and a good step forward. We have to be satisfied, we brought home really good results - also for the championship - and we'll see what happens in the next races."

Locatelli also has his eye on the Kawasaki rider in the overall standings. In fourth place in the World Championship, he is 34 points behind the Northern Irishman, with a 37-point lead over compatriot Axel Bassani (Ducati) behind him.