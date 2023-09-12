Honda in Magny-Cours: New chassis no breakthrough

In order to catch up with the best motorbikes in the World Superbike Championship, Honda is allowed to use so-called super concession parts. These parts allow modifications to the chassis of the CBR1000RR-R that are actually prohibited by the technical regulations. After the two-day test in Aragon, the Japanese factory team based in Barcelona announced that it would compete in Magny-Cours with a modified chassis.

However, the ninth meeting of the season went wrong for Honda from the very first day. In the second practice session, Xavi Vierge slipped in turn 3 on a layer of dust that shortly before had inadvertently brought Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) onto the track when he got into the dirt on the inside. It was a violent take-off.



"We decided to make some changes for FP2 and I felt good at the beginning, but it was really unlucky that we could only do a few laps. In turn 3 I lost the rear completely unexpectedly, but then I noticed that there was some sand on the asphalt," the Spaniard told. "Of course I have pain all over my body, but nothing that can't be managed - we are used to such situations after all. But it definitely didn't affect our results, which are in line with our current level."

It was Vierge who also provided the best Honda results in all three races. Progress was not evident given 12th, 9th and 9th places. Not helped by 19th and 16th on the grid in the first race and Superpole race.



"All in all, I think we achieved the best possible results, even considering the grid penalty. It was deserved, by the way, because I made a mistake on my last lap and cut the chicane. I did look to see if another rider was coming and I braked before going back on track, but I didn't see Álvaro between turns 11 and 12," the 26-year-old said ruefully. "In the sprint race we achieved our goal and made it into the top-9, which was not a given considering the starting position. After that, in the second race, I gave everything to achieve the best possible result. Ninth place is obviously not the positions we want to fight for, but after the last few laps and especially considering the heavy crash I suffered on Friday, we can be happy with that."

The word 'progress' keeps being heard from the Honda camp, but it doesn't show in the results.



"I can say that we have made a step forward in terms of set-up and made small improvements compared to last year, but the other riders have made a bigger jump," Vierge said. "With even more fast riders, the level is very high at the moment and we need a change of pace to be able to fight at the front."

Incidentally, Honda did not communicate in which session the new chassis was used. It was rumoured in the paddock that Vierge was riding with the earlier version at least on Sunday.