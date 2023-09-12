Bautista unpunished: Yamaha team lodged complaint

Time and again, decisions by the FIM SBK Steward Panel are incomprehensible, as in the case of Bautista at the World Superbike Championship in Magny-Cours. The Spaniard shot down his team-mate and got away with it.

It was the upset of the weekend in France: Ducati factory rider Michael Rinaldi was torpedoed by his Aruba team-mate Alvaro Bautista, of all people, on the fifth lap of the Superpole race on Sunday morning.



It was obvious that Bautista had misjudged the slipstream and that there was no intention behind it. It would not have taken much for the world championship leader to be on his own nose.

What heated the tempers was the decision of the FIM SBK Steward Panel, because the three officials judged the pile-up to be a racing accident. But the fact remains that Bautista's mistake knocked another rider out of the race who was also fighting for the win.

BMW factory rider Scott Redding, who took out Garrett Gerloff in the sprint race and Dominique Aegerter in the second main race, received a long-lap penalty for the first offence and a double long-lap for the second.



The facts were identical: Redding, like Bautista, made a mistake and brought down opponents as a result.

Yamaha filed a formal complaint against Bautista's non-punishment because, with Toprak Razgatlioglu 57 points behind in the championship, anything that weakens opponent Bautista is helpful.

"Such a complaint is possible if a rider or team disagrees with a sanction or non-sanction," Yamaha team manager Paul Denning told worldsbk.com. "We put that on paper and I sat with the stewards responsible for appeals afterwards. They looked at it carefully after the race and came to the same conclusion as the other stewards, that Alvaro could not have done more (to avoid the collision - the author). In our opinion, however, the regulations should be followed. And these require a responsible driving style. You must not put an opponent in danger. Bautista was too fast and braked too late against Toprak and Michael. It was not intentional, it was not even his fault (because of the slipstream - the author). But it just happened. And when riders are penalised for mistake A, because they brought down an opponent, then we expect the regulations to be followed in this case as well. Alvaro crashed into Michael violently, that could have easily led to an injury."

"I know things like that are not black and white, like if we put a turbo on our engine that would be illegal," added the Englishman. "Nevertheless, we are disappointed and surprised by the final decision."