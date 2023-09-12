Danilo Petrucci (Ducati): Cent part cost 5th place

After nine meetings, it can be said that Danilo Petrucci has arrived in the World Superbike Championship. At Magny-Cours, only a penny item prevented the Barni Ducati rider from leaving with three top five results.

At the first meetings of the 2023 World Superbike Championship, Danilo Petrucci was still struggling with the changeover to the Ducati V4R and the Pirelli tyres. The Italian made the breakthrough at the end of May during a private test in Mugello, which has also been reflected in the results since Donington.

Since the race weekend in Leicestershire, the 32-year-old has achieved three podiums, seven finishes in the top five and exclusively single-digit results. Last weekend at Magny-Cours ranks seamlessly with 5th, 5th and 7th places - but it could have been better! Because the veteran MotoGP rider was still in 5th place on lap 15 when his pace slowed first by 1.5 sec, then even by 4.5 sec in the last two laps.

"In the Superpole race I got fifth again, which in terms of grid position for the second race is good for race 2. Unfortunately I had a bad start and was only 12th at the end of the first lap, but I made up a lot of places," Petrucci described. "I was then fifth and fighting with Locatelli for fourth position when on the penultimate lap the gearbox sensor broke and my bike wouldn't shift. It could have been another top five finish, but I finished seventh. That's still good, but we wanted more. The pace was there to maybe get the podium or at least another top-5 finish."

Disappointed team boss Marco Barnabo also. "On the other hand, I am satisfied because I know we have the means to fight consistently with the best in the championship," the Italian consoled himself.

Petrucci has now overtaken Ducati factory rider Michael Rinaldi in the overall standings and occupies sixth place in the World Championship with 180 points. His chances of finishing the season as the best privateer are intact with a 39-point gap to Axel Bassani (Ducati).

Result Superbike World Championship Magny-Cours, Race 2:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha + 5,893 sec
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 6,779
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 10,978
5. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 11,482
6. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 15,258
7. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 17,578
8. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 19,576
9. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 19,937
10. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 19,986
11. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 22,640
12. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 27,073
13. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 27,428
14. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda + 41,742
15. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda + 45,875
16. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki + 46,219
17. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha + 55,481
18. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + 58,003
out Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati
out Scott Redding (GB) BMW
out Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW
Result Superbike World Championship Magny-Cours, Superpole Race:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha
2. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati + 0,970 sec
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 2,503
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 2,747
5. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 3,376
6. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 6,406
7. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 6,658
8. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 6,959
9. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 8,322
10. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 8,476
11. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 9,386
12. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 10,335
13. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW + 10,779
14. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 14,764
15. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha + 16,763
16. Lucas Mahias (F) Kawasaki + 23,226
17. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda + 24,172
18. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda + 24,293
19. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki + 26,388
20. Scott Redding (GB) BMW + 34,143
21. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + 34,556
out Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki
out Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati
out Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW
Result Superbike World Championship Magny-Cours, Race 1:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha
2. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati + 2,656 sec
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 4,773
4. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 6,266
5. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 8,987
6. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 9,740
7. Scott Redding (GB) BMW + 9,916
8. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki + 10,760
9. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 12,623
10. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati + 13,250
11. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 14,921
12. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 21,932
13. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 22,213
14. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 24,004
15. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 25,699
16. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW + 31,246
17. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 35,579
18. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda + 55,958
19. Lucas Mahias (F) Kawasaki + 57,052
20. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + > 1 min
21. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda + > 1 min
out Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha
out Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki
out Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha
World Superbike Championship 2023: Standings after 26 of 36 races
Pos Rider Bike Points
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati 467
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha 410
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki 290
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha 256
5. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati 219
6. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati 180
7. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati 167
8. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki 129
9. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha 123
10. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda 117
11. Scott Redding (GB) BMW 108
12. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha 107
13. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda 94
14. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW 92
15. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati 69
16. Loris Baz (F) BMW 52
17. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW 23
18. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha 19
19. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha 12
20. Tom Sykes (GB) Kawa/BMW 11
21. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda 10
22. Leon Haslam(GB) BMW 2
23. Ivo Lopes (PT) BMW 1
23. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki 1
24. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki 1
24. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda 1