Danilo Petrucci (Ducati): Cent part cost 5th place

After nine meetings, it can be said that Danilo Petrucci has arrived in the World Superbike Championship. At Magny-Cours, only a penny item prevented the Barni Ducati rider from leaving with three top five results.

At the first meetings of the 2023 World Superbike Championship, Danilo Petrucci was still struggling with the changeover to the Ducati V4R and the Pirelli tyres. The Italian made the breakthrough at the end of May during a private test in Mugello, which has also been reflected in the results since Donington.

Since the race weekend in Leicestershire, the 32-year-old has achieved three podiums, seven finishes in the top five and exclusively single-digit results. Last weekend at Magny-Cours ranks seamlessly with 5th, 5th and 7th places - but it could have been better! Because the veteran MotoGP rider was still in 5th place on lap 15 when his pace slowed first by 1.5 sec, then even by 4.5 sec in the last two laps.

"In the Superpole race I got fifth again, which in terms of grid position for the second race is good for race 2. Unfortunately I had a bad start and was only 12th at the end of the first lap, but I made up a lot of places," Petrucci described. "I was then fifth and fighting with Locatelli for fourth position when on the penultimate lap the gearbox sensor broke and my bike wouldn't shift. It could have been another top five finish, but I finished seventh. That's still good, but we wanted more. The pace was there to maybe get the podium or at least another top-5 finish."

Disappointed team boss Marco Barnabo also. "On the other hand, I am satisfied because I know we have the means to fight consistently with the best in the championship," the Italian consoled himself.

Petrucci has now overtaken Ducati factory rider Michael Rinaldi in the overall standings and occupies sixth place in the World Championship with 180 points. His chances of finishing the season as the best privateer are intact with a 39-point gap to Axel Bassani (Ducati).