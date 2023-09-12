Danilo Petrucci (Ducati): Cent part cost 5th place
At the first meetings of the 2023 World Superbike Championship, Danilo Petrucci was still struggling with the changeover to the Ducati V4R and the Pirelli tyres. The Italian made the breakthrough at the end of May during a private test in Mugello, which has also been reflected in the results since Donington.
Since the race weekend in Leicestershire, the 32-year-old has achieved three podiums, seven finishes in the top five and exclusively single-digit results. Last weekend at Magny-Cours ranks seamlessly with 5th, 5th and 7th places - but it could have been better! Because the veteran MotoGP rider was still in 5th place on lap 15 when his pace slowed first by 1.5 sec, then even by 4.5 sec in the last two laps.
"In the Superpole race I got fifth again, which in terms of grid position for the second race is good for race 2. Unfortunately I had a bad start and was only 12th at the end of the first lap, but I made up a lot of places," Petrucci described. "I was then fifth and fighting with Locatelli for fourth position when on the penultimate lap the gearbox sensor broke and my bike wouldn't shift. It could have been another top five finish, but I finished seventh. That's still good, but we wanted more. The pace was there to maybe get the podium or at least another top-5 finish."
Disappointed team boss Marco Barnabo also. "On the other hand, I am satisfied because I know we have the means to fight consistently with the best in the championship," the Italian consoled himself.
Petrucci has now overtaken Ducati factory rider Michael Rinaldi in the overall standings and occupies sixth place in the World Championship with 180 points. His chances of finishing the season as the best privateer are intact with a 39-point gap to Axel Bassani (Ducati).
|Result Superbike World Championship Magny-Cours, Race 2:
|Pos
|Rider
|Motorbike
|Diff
|1.
|Alvaro Bautista (E)
|Ducati
|2.
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
|Yamaha
|+ 5,893 sec
|3.
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Kawasaki
|+ 6,779
|4.
|Andrea Locatelli (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 10,978
|5.
|Garrett Gerloff (USA)
|BMW
|+ 11,482
|6.
|Axel Bassani (I)
|Ducati
|+ 15,258
|7.
|Danilo Petrucci (I)
|Ducati
|+ 17,578
|8.
|Remy Gardner (AUS)
|Yamaha
|+ 19,576
|9.
|Xavier Vierge (E)
|Honda
|+ 19,937
|10.
|Philipp Öttl (D)
|Ducati
|+ 19,986
|11.
|Iker Lecuona (E)
|Honda
|+ 22,640
|12.
|Loris Baz (F)
|BMW
|+ 27,073
|13.
|Lorenzo Baldassarri (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 27,428
|14.
|Hafizh Syahrin (MAL)
|Honda
|+ 41,742
|15.
|Hannes Soomer (EST)
|Honda
|+ 45,875
|16.
|Isaac Vinales (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 46,219
|17.
|Bradley Ray (GB)
|Yamaha
|+ 55,481
|18.
|Oliver König (CZ)
|Kawasaki
|+ 58,003
|out
|Michael Rinaldi (I)
|Ducati
|out
|Scott Redding (GB)
|BMW
|out
|Michael vd Mark (NL)
|BMW
|Result Superbike World Championship Magny-Cours, Superpole Race:
|Pos
|Rider
|Motorbike
|Diff
|1.
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
|Yamaha
|2.
|Alvaro Bautista (E)
|Ducati
|+ 0,970 sec
|3.
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Kawasaki
|+ 2,503
|4.
|Andrea Locatelli (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 2,747
|5.
|Danilo Petrucci (I)
|Ducati
|+ 3,376
|6.
|Dominique Aegerter (CH)
|Yamaha
|+ 6,406
|7.
|Loris Baz (F)
|BMW
|+ 6,658
|8.
|Axel Bassani (I)
|Ducati
|+ 6,959
|9.
|Xavier Vierge (E)
|Honda
|+ 8,322
|10.
|Philipp Öttl (D)
|Ducati
|+ 8,476
|11.
|Remy Gardner (AUS)
|Yamaha
|+ 9,386
|12.
|Iker Lecuona (E)
|Honda
|+ 10,335
|13.
|Michael vd Mark (NL)
|BMW
|+ 10,779
|14.
|Lorenzo Baldassarri (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 14,764
|15.
|Bradley Ray (GB)
|Yamaha
|+ 16,763
|16.
|Lucas Mahias (F)
|Kawasaki
|+ 23,226
|17.
|Hannes Soomer (EST)
|Honda
|+ 24,172
|18.
|Hafizh Syahrin (MAL)
|Honda
|+ 24,293
|19.
|Isaac Vinales (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 26,388
|20.
|Scott Redding (GB)
|BMW
|+ 34,143
|21.
|Oliver König (CZ)
|Kawasaki
|+ 34,556
|out
|Alex Lowes (GB)
|Kawasaki
|out
|Michael Rinaldi (I)
|Ducati
|out
|Garrett Gerloff (USA)
|BMW
|Result Superbike World Championship Magny-Cours, Race 1:
|Pos
|Rider
|Motorbike
|Diff
|1.
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
|Yamaha
|2.
|Michael Rinaldi (I)
|Ducati
|+ 2,656 sec
|3.
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Kawasaki
|+ 4,773
|4.
|Garrett Gerloff (USA)
|BMW
|+ 6,266
|5.
|Danilo Petrucci (I)
|Ducati
|+ 8,987
|6.
|Andrea Locatelli (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 9,740
|7.
|Scott Redding (GB)
|BMW
|+ 9,916
|8.
|Alex Lowes (GB)
|Kawasaki
|+ 10,760
|9.
|Philipp Öttl (D)
|Ducati
|+ 12,623
|10.
|Alvaro Bautista (E)
|Ducati
|+ 13,250
|11.
|Dominique Aegerter (CH)
|Yamaha
|+ 14,921
|12.
|Xavier Vierge (E)
|Honda
|+ 21,932
|13.
|Loris Baz (F)
|BMW
|+ 22,213
|14.
|Iker Lecuona (E)
|Honda
|+ 24,004
|15.
|Remy Gardner (AUS)
|Yamaha
|+ 25,699
|16.
|Michael vd Mark (NL)
|BMW
|+ 31,246
|17.
|Axel Bassani (I)
|Ducati
|+ 35,579
|18.
|Hafizh Syahrin (MAL)
|Honda
|+ 55,958
|19.
|Lucas Mahias (F)
|Kawasaki
|+ 57,052
|20.
|Oliver König (CZ)
|Kawasaki
|+ > 1 min
|21.
|Hannes Soomer (EST)
|Honda
|+ > 1 min
|out
|Bradley Ray (GB)
|Yamaha
|out
|Isaac Vinales (E)
|Kawasaki
|out
|Lorenzo Baldassarri (I)
|Yamaha
|World Superbike Championship 2023: Standings after 26 of 36 races
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1.
|Alvaro Bautista (E)
|Ducati
|467
|2.
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
|Yamaha
|410
|3.
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Kawasaki
|290
|4.
|Andrea Locatelli (I)
|Yamaha
|256
|5.
|Axel Bassani (I)
|Ducati
|219
|6.
|Danilo Petrucci (I)
|Ducati
|180
|7.
|Michael Rinaldi (I)
|Ducati
|167
|8.
|Alex Lowes (GB)
|Kawasaki
|129
|9.
|Dominique Aegerter (CH)
|Yamaha
|123
|10.
|Xavier Vierge (E)
|Honda
|117
|11.
|Scott Redding (GB)
|BMW
|108
|12.
|Remy Gardner (AUS)
|Yamaha
|107
|13.
|Iker Lecuona (E)
|Honda
|94
|14.
|Garrett Gerloff (USA)
|BMW
|92
|15.
|Philipp Öttl (D)
|Ducati
|69
|16.
|Loris Baz (F)
|BMW
|52
|17.
|Michael vd Mark (NL)
|BMW
|23
|18.
|Bradley Ray (GB)
|Yamaha
|19
|19.
|Lorenzo Baldassarri (I)
|Yamaha
|12
|20.
|Tom Sykes (GB)
|Kawa/BMW
|11
|21.
|Hafizh Syahrin (MAL)
|Honda
|10
|22.
|Leon Haslam(GB)
|BMW
|2
|23.
|Ivo Lopes (PT)
|BMW
|1
|23.
|Isaac Vinales (E)
|Kawasaki
|1
|24.
|Tito Rabat (E)
|Kawasaki
|1
|24.
|Hannes Soomer (EST)
|Honda
|1