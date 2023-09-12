Despite 10-year contract: SBK in Mandalika on the brink of extinction

After the SBK event in Argentina, the one on the holiday island of Lombok in Indonesia could also be dropped from the 2024 calendar. The reason for this is the high costs for the local organiser and the low income.

For the event in San Juan in Argentina, SBK promoter Dorna had a contract until the end of 2023, but the event scheduled for October was already cancelled in July after a political change and because of the currently dramatic inflation of 115 per cent. There is no question of the contract being renewed from 2024 onwards.

Without South America, the World Superbike Championship loses an overseas event, and now the next debacle looms. Mandalika in Indonesia has been on the calendar since 2021, a ten-year contract was signed up to and including 2030. But already after the third event in early March 2023, there were rumblings in the island state and reports in the national media that SBK on the island of Lombok was on the brink of extinction.

Although motorbike racing enjoys enormous popularity in Southeast Asia, it is extremely difficult to make such an event profitable. Dorna's fees for overseas races are estimated to be a factor of five higher than in Europe because of the enormous costs involved for the Spanish agency in transporting its own equipment and that of the teams, plus expensive air tickets for staff. Even if 100,000 spectators come to a race, that only adds up to two million euros for an entrance fee of 20 euros.

The average monthly income in Indonesia in 2022 was 180 euros. This means that half of the population earns less than 9 euros per working day - many of the approximately 275 million inhabitants even earn considerably less. 20 euros for a weekend ticket - a bargain for a European, Australian or American - is a lot of money for these people. And they also need accommodation, food and travel.

If the local organiser charges European prices, no one comes. If he charges national prices, he would have many spectators, but hardly makes any money. If he chooses the middle course, he will have few spectators and little money.

The only way out of the misery in countries like Indonesia are big sponsors like Pertamina, a state-owned oil and gas company. Or direct government support, because the event contributes to international awareness and is meant to attract tourists to the country.

When companies or states invest a lot of money, they do so primarily for Formula 1 and/or MotoGP, the two biggest racing series in the world.

Financially, overseas races only bring something to the World Superbike Championship from an image point of view; the teams' sponsors pay them the same amount if they only race in Europe. But of course the motorbike manufacturers as well as series partners like Pirelli, Hyundai or Motul would like to present themselves in the important markets of Southeast Asia, South America and the USA.

Last weekend, SPEEDWEEK's Indonesia correspondent spoke with Priandi Satria, the managing director of the Indonesian marketer MGPA. He revealed that there were further talks this month about continuing the contract for the World Superbike Championship. The problem is that there are far fewer spectators at the Superbike races than at MotoGP.

SBK already had to make this experience in Thailand. As soon as the championship competes with MotoGP among the fans, and the spectators can only afford or want to attend one event, SBK loses out.

In Indonesia, most people live on the main island of Java: they think carefully about getting on a plane for two hours and flying to Lombok, where accommodation prices skyrocket for the race weekend. And the European visitors to the SBK event can be greeted personally with a handshake.

Dorna is aware of the difficulties in Indonesia and is waiting for a timely decision.

It is to be feared that we will only see one overseas event in 2024, at Phillip Island in Australia. The contract there runs up to and including 2027, and the World Championship starts on the last weekend in February.