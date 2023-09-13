Honda changed the chassis, Iker Lecuona his chip

In the 2023 World Superbike Championship, BMW and Honda will benefit from so-called super concession parts. These parts allow changes to the chassis that are actually prohibited by the regulations. The idea is to help unsuccessful manufacturers catch up with the best motorbikes.

While BMW had a great weekend in Magny-Cours thanks to Garrett Gerloff - the US-American took pole and places 4 and 5 in the main races - not much went right for Honda, although another 15 tokens were redeemed for further chassis parts and used on Iker Lecuona's bike. These parts had proved their worth at the Aragon test at the end of August.



"Iker had a positive test with it, so we decided to use it at Magny-Cours as our super-concession. At this stage I don't think it's a gamechanger, but I think it was a small step in the right direction," said team manager Leon Camier. "It's not about the problem itself, but it's a step in the right direction. We need to analyse it at this track, Aragon was a different circuit. Once we understand how it works and set the bike up properly, we will see the potential. One thing we understood is that with any new part on any track you need many laps to get a real understanding."

For Lecuona, the weekend in France was subdued. Whereby it has to be taken into account that the Spaniard switched several times in the past weeks between the MotoGP Honda with Michelin tyres and the Pirelli-tyred CBR1000RR. With 14th on the grid and positions 14, 12 and 11, there can be no talk of progress. Frustration is gradually spreading.



"I'm a bit lost for words, because it's not easy to accept that we're just fighting to finish in the points," Lecuona moaned. "In the first race I tried to fight and I was able to make some overtaking manoeuvres, but I also had to intercept the bike several times when it threatened to slide away over my front wheel. Frankly, I am quite frustrated. On Sunday I started the day with a different mentality - let's try to do the best we can with what we have now and improve as much as possible. There is no point in being frustrated or angry. So you could say I've changed the chip in my head. Eleventh place is nothing big, but it is what it is and now it's time for me to go home and rest for a week after a busy summer so I'm ready for the next race."