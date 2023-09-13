Redding shot down: Domi Aegerter on the crash

With 6th place in the Superpole race, Domi Aegerter (GRT Yamaha) had established a good starting position for the second main race in Magny-Cours. The Swiss was very lucky in the accident with Scott Redding.

Coming from 12th on the grid, Domi Aegerter finished 11th in the first race in France on Saturday. With 6th place in the Superpole race on Sunday morning, he made a jump of six places on the grid and was correspondingly confident for the second main race.

Domi's start was not ideal, he came back from the first lap in eighth place and then lost another place. On the fourth lap, the Swiss was torpedoed by Scott Redding (BMW) and hit the asphalt hard. Because the recovery by the medical staff took some time, the race was stopped and later restarted over 17 laps.

The TV footage only showed Aegerter lying on the ground after the collision and Redding running away from the scene of the accident, the exact course of events was unclear. In the meantime, a video from a spectator has emerged that sheds light on the incident.

Aegerter was in 9th place, followed by Garrett Gerloff (Bonovo BMW), Xavi Vierge (Honda) and Redding. Redding tried to brake past Vierge on the inside on the approach to the very slow hairpin 5 (Adelaide), but was much too fast. He shot past Vierge and Gerloff and hit Aegerter's rear wheel at the apex.

Domi was carried away from the scene of the accident and taken to the medical centre, the raised thumb in the direction of his fans gave hope that the injuries were not too bad. The two-time Supersport World Champion was absent from the restart, after the race he made himself scarce and slept during the car ride back home to Rohrbach in the canton of Bern.

"The other rider went into that corner way too fast," Aegerter told SPEEDWEEK.com now. "In practice or qualifying that might happen sometimes, when you brake over the limit, the rear wheel comes up and you have to release the brake again. But when you come into the corner with such a speed in the race, then a driving mistake happened and he really overestimated himself. Unfortunately, I was the one who got run down again. If that had happened two laps before, there would have been three or four riders closer together there."

Then the accident would have been much worse and Redding would not only have caught Aegerter on the rear wheel.

Aegerter's Yamaha team worked exemplary and had repaired the R1 for the restart. "But with the doctors everything went a bit long," Domi explained his absence from the grid. "They wanted to check everything and the re-start was pretty quick. It wasn't enough for me to get back in the station wagon and drive. The shoulder on the left and the knee and elbow on the right hurt, I was a bit dizzy as well."

What was Redding's reaction after the accident? Aegerter: "He wrote to me on Instagram, asked how I was and apologised. I was already gone two hours after the race, I think he still apologises personally. If I make a mistake, I also have the respect and go to the person afterwards to apologise."

One positive in France was that the right forearm, which has now undergone three surgeries, is no longer causing problems, the arm-pump is gone. "Physically, I was able to give 100 per cent again. Sure, I didn't sit on the bike for five weeks and was in hospital for another week, that wasn't the perfect summer break to prepare. I'm missing kilometres on this bike to develop further."

September sees three events in four weeks in the World Superbike Championship: Magny-Cours is followed by a weekend off, then the races at Aragon and Portimao are back-to-back. "That shouldn't be a problem, but because of the dizziness I have to take two or three days off with training," Domi noted. "This is not the perfect preparation. I had enough relaxation during the summer break with a week in hospital."

