Yamaha riders: Rea will help them more than Toprak

Since 2020, only Toprak Razgatlioglu has won on Yamaha. Domi Aegerter and Andrea Locatelli are convinced that the signing of Jonathan Rea in 2024 will advance all R1 riders in the World Superbike Championship.

Toprak Razgatlioglu will leave Yamaha after this season, having signed with BMW for two years. So far, he has taken 37 victories for the Japanese manufacturer and a total of 92 podiums. Since 20 September 2020, when Michael van der Mark triumphed in the sprint race in Barcelona, no rider other than Toprak has won on Yamaha.



Yamaha record champion Jonathan Rea could win as the Turk's successor. Hopes are high that the Northern Irishman will seamlessly close the gap.

The other Yamaha factory riders Andrea Locatelli, Dominique Aegerter and Remy Gardner can even imagine that working with Rea will bring them more than now with Toprak.

"I'm excited to see what Johnny can do," Aegerter told SPEEDWEEK.com. "He certainly has the talent to go fast and is one of the best. He will help me with his riding style. He sits on it in an old-school way, but he rides much more like me in terms of settings than Toprak does. Toprak drives very differently, which doesn't help the rest of us. If he brakes every corner ten metres later and the rear wheel is somewhere, then the set-up is completely different from the engine brake and also from the chassis."

Locatelli toots the same horn. "It will be interesting, Johnny is another strong rider," the Italian underlined. "I prefer that, to work with a six-time world champion is a super opportunity, it will be nice. With him maybe I can work closer because his style is more similar to mine. It's good for me, maybe I can learn something from him."