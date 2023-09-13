BMW and Yamaha: Second team will be equal in 2024

The Bonovo action BMW and GRT Yamaha teams have identical material to the factory teams of these manufacturers, but are not designated as such. For 2024, their status changes, which brings advantages and disadvantages

When the motorbike world federation FIM, rights holder Dorna and the manufacturers agreed on the introduction of balance regulations from the 2018 season, so-called reference teams were defined.

These are the number 1 teams of the respective manufacturers, they are also referred to as "factory team" or "official team". In consultation with the factory, these teams determine which electronics will be used and define the concession and super-concession parts. These are changes to the engine and chassis that are forbidden by the regulations and which a manufacturer may only make if he is unsuccessful for a longer period of time and is granted them.

Until now, there was only one reference team per manufacturer. Since BMW and Yamaha have been equipping two teams with identical material for years, there is no reason why they cannot have two reference teams - there is nothing in the regulations that says otherwise.

There would only be difficulties if the teams took different directions in development and wanted to have different versions of the same components homologated. Since technically BMW and Yamaha determine what their teams use, this danger does not exist and Dorna and FIM have nothing against the status changes.

SPEEDWEEK.com reported on 5 September how the two BMW teams will be put together rider-wise for 2024. It was also revealed that Bonovo action will no longer be included in the classification of private teams, in Dorna parlance they are called independent teams, from 2024. BMW is doing this trick because otherwise Scott Redding would run the risk of having his sponsorship money cut if he is transferred from the reference team ROKiT BMW Motorrad to the independent team Bonovo. If both teams are equal, this is not an issue.

It wasn't long before the Giansanti Racing Team, Yamaha's number 2, got wind of the matter and also asked if they could be the second reference team in future - which was granted.

For Garrett Gerloff and Scott Redding at Bonovo and Domi Aegerter and Remy Gardner at GRT, this decision brings the advantage that they will be on an equal footing with the riders of the previous number 1 teams. Their teams will find it easier to find partners when marketing themselves as factory teams.

But there are also disadvantages. If bonus payments are defined in existing sponsorship contracts for successes in the independent classification, which is not unusual for such teams and drivers, these will be dropped for 2024.



And the previous reference teams of BMW and Yamaha will lose their exclusivity, which does not seem to bother the two manufacturers.

In 2024, as a result of the equalisation, we will then officially see 14 factory riders at the five manufacturers BMW (4), Ducati (2), Honda (2), Kawasaki (2) and Yamaha (4).