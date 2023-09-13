Same offence, different measure: fans and drivers grumble

Alvaro Bautista shot down Michael Rinaldi at the World Superbike Championship in Magny Cours, Scott Redding Domi Aegerter. While the stewards punished Redding, the world champion got away with it. Fans and riders wonder how that could be

Racing accidents are situations in which a rider crashes in a fight with one or more opponents, but no clear culprit can be identified. For example, when several riders in a group crowd onto the same metre of asphalt and run out of space.

Last Sunday, when Scott Redding cleared his BMW colleague Garrett Gerloff in the sprint race and later Dominique Aegerter in the second main race, the question of guilt was clear. The officials agreed and gave the Englishman a long-lap penalty for his first offence and a double penalty for his second.

The question of guilt is also clear to the vast majority of observers as far as Alvaro Bautista's collision in the sprint race with his Aruba Ducati teammate Michael Rinaldi is concerned. As in the case of Redding against Aegerter, Bautista braked and torpedoed Rinaldi.

But instead of also being given a long-lap, which at worst would have dropped Bautista from second to fifth place, he went unpunished. The FIM SBK Stewards Panel could not find any clear culpability and ruled the crash a racing accident.

Bautista apologised to Rinaldi immediately after the race and stressed how sorry he was. The Spaniard skilfully avoided the question of whether the assessment of the incident was right or wrong.

"In race control they have their opinion, sometimes you agree with it, sometimes you don't," Bautista said. "At the end of the day you have to accept the decision."

Yamaha team boss Paul Denning, on the other hand, found clear words: "The regulations demand a responsible riding style. You can't put an opponent in danger. Bautista was too fast and braked too late against Toprak and Michael. It wasn't intentional, it wasn't even his fault (because of the slipstream - the author). But it just happened. And when drivers are penalised for mistake A because they brought down an opponent, then we expect the regulations to be followed in this case as well."

GRT Yamaha rider Dominique Aegerter agrees. "It was exactly the same as with Redding and me, but Bautista didn't get a penalty," the two-time world champion criticised SPEEDWEEK.com. "For me it's a disaster. Everybody always gets punished. I think the punishment is sometimes a bit exaggerated anyway. But until now it was like that, as soon as someone fell down, there was always a penalty. Rinaldi fell down and it was Bautista's fault. Yamaha appealed against that decision. But the only thing they were told was that it wasn't Bautista's fault alone because Rinaldi went a bit far."

The question remains what Bautista's braking has to do with Rinaldi missing the corner entry.

"For me it's not understandable when you see it on TV," Aegerter pointed out. "The fans are also going a bit crazy because they say it's a joke. They use words like corruption. It's not nice when you hear something like that from the fans."

Result World Superbike Championship Magny-Cours, race 2:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha + 5,893 sec
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 6,779
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 10,978
5. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 11,482
6. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 15,258
7. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 17,578
8. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 19,576
9. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 19,937
10. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 19,986
11. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 22,640
12. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 27,073
13. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 27,428
14. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda + 41,742
15. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda + 45,875
16. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki + 46,219
17. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha + 55,481
18. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + 58,003
out Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati
out Scott Redding (GB) BMW
out Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW
Result Superbike World Championship Magny-Cours, Superpole Race:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha
2. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati + 0,970 sec
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 2,503
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 2,747
5. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 3,376
6. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 6,406
7. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 6,658
8. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 6,959
9. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 8,322
10. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 8,476
11. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 9,386
12. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 10,335
13. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW + 10,779
14. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 14,764
15. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha + 16,763
16. Lucas Mahias (F) Kawasaki + 23,226
17. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda + 24,172
18. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda + 24,293
19. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki + 26,388
20. Scott Redding (GB) BMW + 34,143
21. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + 34,556
out Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki
out Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati
out Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW
Result Superbike World Championship Magny-Cours, Race 1:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha
2. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati + 2,656 sec
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 4,773
4. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 6,266
5. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 8,987
6. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 9,740
7. Scott Redding (GB) BMW + 9,916
8. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki + 10,760
9. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 12,623
10. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati + 13,250
11. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 14,921
12. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 21,932
13. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 22,213
14. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 24,004
15. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 25,699
16. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW + 31,246
17. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 35,579
18. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda + 55,958
19. Lucas Mahias (F) Kawasaki + 57,052
20. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + > 1 min
21. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda + > 1 min
out Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha
out Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki
out Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha
World Superbike Championship 2023: Standings after 26 of 36 races
Pos Rider Bike Points
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati 467
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha 410
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki 290
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha 256
5. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati 219
6. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati 180
7. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati 167
8. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki 129
9. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha 123
10. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda 117
11. Scott Redding (GB) BMW 108
12. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha 107
13. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda 94
14. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW 92
15. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati 69
16. Loris Baz (F) BMW 52
17. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW 23
18. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha 19
19. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha 12
20. Tom Sykes (GB) Kawa/BMW 11
21. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda 10
22. Leon Haslam(GB) BMW 2
23. Ivo Lopes (PT) BMW 1
23. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki 1
24. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki 1
24. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda 1