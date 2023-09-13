Same offence, different measure: fans and drivers grumble

Alvaro Bautista shot down Michael Rinaldi at the World Superbike Championship in Magny Cours, Scott Redding Domi Aegerter. While the stewards punished Redding, the world champion got away with it. Fans and riders wonder how that could be

Racing accidents are situations in which a rider crashes in a fight with one or more opponents, but no clear culprit can be identified. For example, when several riders in a group crowd onto the same metre of asphalt and run out of space.

Last Sunday, when Scott Redding cleared his BMW colleague Garrett Gerloff in the sprint race and later Dominique Aegerter in the second main race, the question of guilt was clear. The officials agreed and gave the Englishman a long-lap penalty for his first offence and a double penalty for his second.

The question of guilt is also clear to the vast majority of observers as far as Alvaro Bautista's collision in the sprint race with his Aruba Ducati teammate Michael Rinaldi is concerned. As in the case of Redding against Aegerter, Bautista braked and torpedoed Rinaldi.

But instead of also being given a long-lap, which at worst would have dropped Bautista from second to fifth place, he went unpunished. The FIM SBK Stewards Panel could not find any clear culpability and ruled the crash a racing accident.

Bautista apologised to Rinaldi immediately after the race and stressed how sorry he was. The Spaniard skilfully avoided the question of whether the assessment of the incident was right or wrong.

"In race control they have their opinion, sometimes you agree with it, sometimes you don't," Bautista said. "At the end of the day you have to accept the decision."

Yamaha team boss Paul Denning, on the other hand, found clear words: "The regulations demand a responsible riding style. You can't put an opponent in danger. Bautista was too fast and braked too late against Toprak and Michael. It wasn't intentional, it wasn't even his fault (because of the slipstream - the author). But it just happened. And when drivers are penalised for mistake A because they brought down an opponent, then we expect the regulations to be followed in this case as well."

GRT Yamaha rider Dominique Aegerter agrees. "It was exactly the same as with Redding and me, but Bautista didn't get a penalty," the two-time world champion criticised SPEEDWEEK.com. "For me it's a disaster. Everybody always gets punished. I think the punishment is sometimes a bit exaggerated anyway. But until now it was like that, as soon as someone fell down, there was always a penalty. Rinaldi fell down and it was Bautista's fault. Yamaha appealed against that decision. But the only thing they were told was that it wasn't Bautista's fault alone because Rinaldi went a bit far."

The question remains what Bautista's braking has to do with Rinaldi missing the corner entry.



"For me it's not understandable when you see it on TV," Aegerter pointed out. "The fans are also going a bit crazy because they say it's a joke. They use words like corruption. It's not nice when you hear something like that from the fans."