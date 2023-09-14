Loris Baz with BMW Endurance at Bol d'Or finale

Immediately after his home race in the 2023 World Superbike Championship at Magny-Cours, Loris Baz travels to another important event in France. At the finale of the 2023 World Endurance Championship in Le Castellet, he will be reinforcing the BMW factory team.

In the 2023 World Superbike Championship, things are not going well for Loris Baz in 16th place, and he will also lose his place in the BMW Team Bonovo action at the end of the season, which Scott Redding will take over from the ROKiT team. What his future will look like is currently open. The 30-year-old wants to stay in the world championship and could use the severance pay to buy a place with another team.

The second option for Baz is to stay in the BMW environment, where he could ride in the 2024 British Superbike Championship on a salary comparable to what he is now earning. But at 30, he knows full well that there is no going back to the championship for him if he leaves it now.

Now BMW seems to be trying to tempt Baz with another opportunity, nominating the Bonovo rider as a reserve rider for the factory 'BMW Motorrad World Endurance' team at the EWC season finale at the Circuit Paul Ricard in Le Castellet. There he will meet his buddy Jeremy Guarnoni and also Markus Reiterberger, among others. The team led by Belgian Werner Daemen still has outsider chances for the world championship title.

Baz cut a fine figure on the M1000RR in endurance trim during a pre-event test day. "I'm really happy to be here at the Bol d'Or and to help the guys. I would have come here anyway to support my friend Jérémy and the whole team. It's great that I can do some laps now too," said Baz. "People know how much I like endurance racing and how important it is for French people. From that point of view, it's really cool to be here."

However, Baz is only likely to race if one of the field riders is injured in a crash.