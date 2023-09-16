Sam Lowes eager for first test with Ducati

Sam Lowes' move to the 2024 World Superbike Championship with MarcVDS has been official since 13 July. The 32-year-old talks about his first test with the Ducati V4R and what challenges he expects.

Sam Lowes will return to the production-based World Championship paddock in 2024, which he left for Moto2 after winning the Supersport World Championship in 2013. The Englishman will be supported by Belgian beer billionaire Marc van der Straten. With the Ducati V4R, Lowes will have the best bike currently available in the World Superbike Championship.

At the moment, the twin brother of Kawasaki factory rider Alex Lowes is still committed to his job in Moto2 and is not thinking about a test with Ducati. Yet after winning the Jerez GP at the end of April, he failed to finish higher than seventh, dropped out of three races and is only 12th in the overall standings.

"It's difficult to test, the calendar is too packed for that and the decision is still too fresh," said Sam. "I expect to go out with a practice bike first in November when my job there is done. It won't be at the level of the superbike, but I'll get to ride a bit at the end of the year. I don't know yet when testing will start. Of course I'm very excited, but first I want to have some good moments in Moto2 with the team."

Many new things await Lowes in the World Superbike Championship, not just the three-race format. The change to tyres and bike will be the biggest challenge.

"The Pirelli tyres have changed a lot over the years, I've seen that in Alex's team. In winter months I trained a lot with an R1, but because of Moto2 with Dunlop tyres," revealed the family father. "My riding style in Moto2 is a good approach for the Superbike. The chassis will not be as stiff as in GP and it will be about understanding the chassis and tyres. I know how to work with electronics from my time in MotoGP with Aprilia, but in Moto2 we ride without. There will be some things I have to adapt to and get used to. But I feel ready and it's a good time for the change. In front, the top three are mostly racing their own race, but behind them everything is open and there are good fights."