Aragon: Three Superbike categories and a SuperFinal

That the decisive phase of the 2023 World Superbike Championship is approaching can be seen from the schedule at the meeting in MotorLand Aragon. Like last time in France, a Cup final will take place in the supporting programme.

Instead of the usual spring, the Superbike meeting in Aragon will take place in autumn for the first time. However, the weather will be similar: according to the forecast, there is no risk of rain from 22 to 24 September and up to 26 degrees are expected with light cloud cover.

In Aragon, the Yamaha R7 Cup completes the schedule with its SuperFinal and reminds us of the end of the motorsport season, which is coming soon. The 36 best riders in the national series will compete against each other in the Superbike World Championship to determine their 'European Champion'. Together with the three World Championships, visitors to the venue will thus be able to enjoy ten races.

Afterwards, the production-based World Championship travels on to Portimão, where the Supersport World Championship 300 already ends. One month later in Jerez, the season will also be over for the riders of the Superbike and Supersport World Championships.