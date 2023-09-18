Aragon: Three Superbike categories and a SuperFinal
Instead of the usual spring, the Superbike meeting in Aragon will take place in autumn for the first time. However, the weather will be similar: according to the forecast, there is no risk of rain from 22 to 24 September and up to 26 degrees are expected with light cloud cover.
In Aragon, the Yamaha R7 Cup completes the schedule with its SuperFinal and reminds us of the end of the motorsport season, which is coming soon. The 36 best riders in the national series will compete against each other in the Superbike World Championship to determine their 'European Champion'. Together with the three World Championships, visitors to the venue will thus be able to enjoy ten races.
Afterwards, the production-based World Championship travels on to Portimão, where the Supersport World Championship 300 already ends. One month later in Jerez, the season will also be over for the riders of the Superbike and Supersport World Championships.
|Schedule Superbike World Championship 2023 in Aragon
|Friday, 22 September
|Start
|Duration
|Series
|Session
|09:00
|30 min
|R7 SuperFinal
|FP
|09:45
|30
|SSP-300
|FP 1
|10:30
|45
|SBK-WM
|FP 1
|11:25
|45
|SSP-WM
|FP 1
|13:30
|30
|R7 SuperFinale
|Superpole
|14:15
|30
|SSP-300
|FP 2
|15:00
|45
|SBK-WM
|FP 2
|16:00
|45
|SSP-WM
|FP 2
|Saturday, 23 September
|Start
|Duration
|Series
|Session
|09:00
|30 min
|SBK WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|FP 3
|09:45
|20
|SSP-300
|Superpole
|10:25
|20
|SSP-WM
|Superpole
|11:10
|15
|SBK-WM
|Superpole
|11:45
|9 Rd.
|R7 SuperFinal
|Race 1
|12:40
|12
|SSP-300
|Race 1
|14:00
|18
|SBK-WM
|Race 1
|15:15
|15
|SSP WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Race 1
|16:15
|9
|R7 SuperFinal
|Race 2
|Sunday, 24 September
|Start
|Duration
|Series
|Session
|09:00
|15 min
|SBK WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Warm-up
|09:25
|15
|SSP WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Warm-up
|09:50
|15
|SSP-300
|Warm-up
|11:00
|10 Rd.
|SBK-WM
|Superpole Race
|12:30
|15
|SSP WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Race 2
|14:00
|18
|SBK-WM
|Race 2
|15:15
|12
|SSP-300
|Race 2