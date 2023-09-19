SBK in Aragon: Fifth BMW, five wildcards in total

The 2023 World Superbike Championship field includes 25 bikes at the Aragon meeting. Gabriele Ruiu will bring a fifth BMW onto the grid. There are further guest entrants in the Supersport series.

24 motorbikes are entered in the 2023 World Superbike Championship, only rarely do we see guest entrants in the top category of the production-based world championship. It will be that time again at the tenth event of the season, when BMW Team B-Max-Racing will be on the grid with Gabriele Ruiu.

Ruiu is the only guest starter in this year's World Superbike Championship so far. The 23-year-old Roman made his first appearance at the European season opener in Assen, and the BMW rider also competed in Barcelona, Misano and Imola. So far, he has not managed to score any points. Ruiu was not discouraged by this, nor by various technical breakdowns.

Because the hurdles are lower, there are more wildcard riders in the Supersport series. In the Supersport Next generation, there are two in Aragon. Ducati rider Julian Giral is currently fifth in the Spanish championship. On the way out is Yeray Ruiz, who is actually racing in the Moto2 European Championship this year. However, as the 2022 Spanish Supersport champion, the 20-year-old proved his speed and will compete in Aragon with Team MDR Yamaha.

In the Supersport 300, Unai Calatayud (Yamaha) and Antonio Torres Dominguez (Kawasaki) increase the field to the maximum possible 32 participants. In the Kawasaki team of Jakuk Smrz, the US-American Christopher Clark makes his World Championship debut. The 16-year-old replaces the injured regular rider Maxim Repak in Aragon and Portimão.